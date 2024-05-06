janiecbros

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is a US biotechnology company that provides sequencing and array solutions for genomics and molecular diagnostics. Its solutions help in advancing disease research and drug development.

ILMN went public in 2000 at a price of $19.58 per share and is currently up over 500% since then. Nonetheless, performance could have been better had it not seen volatile price action in the last few years. Share price once surged to an all-time high of over $517 in 2021 but has consistently been on a downtrend since. ILMN is currently trading at $118 per share, down by over -39% over the past year alone, and by over -14% YTD.

I rate ILMN neutral. My 1-year price target of $124.5 per share projects almost 6% upside. I believe ILMN may continue to see strong adoption of NovaSeq X longer term, but prolonged low-spend environments into FY and potentially beyond presents a bit of uncertainty.

Financial Reviews

ILMN’s recent underperformance could have been the result of its deteriorating fundamentals as of late.

10Q

Revenue growth has been mostly flat and even declining slightly since two years ago. In the most recent quarter, Q1 2024, the trend continued to persist as ILMN delivered $1.08 billion of revenue, down -1.01% YoY. This was primarily driven by a rather significant decline in the Instruments business, which saw -30% YoY decline in Q1.

10Q

ILMN has also been struggling with unprofitability since 2021. In Q1, operating loss margin even widened to -10.3% from -5.7% last year. Despite expanding gross margins YoY, the rather elevated R&D and SG&A as % of revenues have been the reasons why ILMN continued to see operating losses. In particular, a 17% YoY increase in R&D spend from GRAIL, which ILMN expects to divest soon, offset the -7% lower R&D spend in ILMN’s core business. In Q1, SG&A expense also increased to over 40% of revenue, considerably driving operating loss.

10Q

The positive thing here is that ILMN has always been a business that consistently generates positive operating-cash flow (OCF). Though OCF generation has declined since 2021, ILMN is in a good position to maintain the trend and even to deliver stronger in FY 2024. In Q1, ILMN already generated $77 million of OCF, almost 8x increase from that of last year. This has resulted in a positive increase in liquidity for the quarter. ILMN ended Q1 with over $1.1 billion of cash and cash equivalents.

Catalyst

Overall, near-term growth catalysts appear minimal for ILMN, given the lingering macro challenge that may continue to constraint purchasing decisions. Nonetheless, there could be some longer-term growth catalysts and an identifiable near-term margin expansion catalyst for the stock.

company presentation

Over time, ILMN will expect to see a broader transition from NovaSeq 6000 (“6000”) to NovaSeq X (“X”), a newer high-throughput solution launched in 2022. Despite the slower shipment in Q1 2024 compared to the same time last year due to the potential spending constraint, I believe ILMN continued to make good progress here. In Q1, cumulative installed base was already at 400, already up 13% from 352 in January, as per the illustration.

Longer-term, there is still a significant room for more upside, considering that NovaSeq 6000 install base may still roughly represent about 5x that of X. This means that ILMN should see some solid rebound from the growth opportunity within its existing customer base alone once the temporary headwind subsides. More precisely, this should be reflected in the positive growth in instrument’s revenue, which saw a -29% YoY decline in Q1.

company presentation

In Q1, the management also commented about the potential margin expansion opportunities into FY 2024, driven by several initiatives, such as commercial team restructuring and end-to-end supply chain improvements:

In March, we brought together our marketing and commercial teams under one customer first global function. I'm confident that combining these teams into one global commercial organization will build our agility to better serve customers, while delivering more sustained growth and margins over time.

Source: Q1 earnings call.

The successful result in reducing COGS in Q1 through freight and productivity improvements further establishes confidence that ILMN could repeat it into FY 2024. Excluding GRAIL, gross margin already expanded by almost 200 bps YoY in Q1. Furthermore, the 17% increase in SG&A expenses in Q1 was also mostly driven by one-time GRAIL-related restructuring charges, meaning that ILMN may expect lower operating expenses under the business-as-usual scenario in the FY.

Risk

The only issue that could put downward pressure on ILMN’s growth performance would be the prolonged constrained spend environment, potentially worsened by ILMN’s solutions’ relatively high costs. In my opinion, this may slow down NovaSeq X adoption, which may increase competition risk. In my opinion, the space for sequencing has continued to get crowded over the last decade, with innovative well-funded players like 10x Genomics, Element Biosciences, or Ultima Genomics entering the space with promises to do things cheaper and faster than the others.

Valuation / Pricing

My target price for ILMN is driven by the following assumptions for the bull vs bear scenarios of the FY 2024 projection:

Bull scenario (50% probability) assumptions - I expect revenue to grow 3.9% YoY to $4.68 billion, in line with the market’s consensus. I assume forward P/S to expand to 4.7x, implying a share price appreciation to $138. Bear scenario (50% probability) assumptions - ILMN to deliver FY 2024 revenue of $4.4 billion, a -2.3% YoY decline, missing the market’s consensus low-end target of $4.48 billion slightly. I assign ILMN a forward P/S of 4x, a contraction from where it is trading today, projecting a correction to $110.

own analysis

Consolidating all the information above into my model, I arrived at an FY 2024 weighted target price of $124.52 per share, projecting an almost 6% upside. I would assign the stock a neutral rating.

My assumption of 50-50 for bull and bear scenarios is based on my belief that the macro situation may still present uncertainty in regard to NovaSeq X adoption growth. Nonetheless, in the best case scenario, ILMN’s success in reaccelerating revenue growth in the FY may even trigger stronger market reaction, potentially driving share price up higher than $138. In my opinion, though, risk reward remains unattractive at present.

Conclusion

ILMN is a leading biotechnology solution manufacturer in the sequencing and array space. There is a considerable growth opportunity from its existing customer base’s transition from the older NovaSeq 6000 into newly launched NovaSeq X. However, investors may expect a potential slowdown due to the lingering low-spend environment. Consequently, this may increase competitive threats from new players with potentially more innovative solutions at lower price points. My 1-year price target of $124.5 projects an almost 6% upside. I think that risk-reward is still unattractive at present, and I rate the stock neutral. I would advise interested investors to monitor ILMN’s NovaSeq X’s progress in the next few quarters before making an investment decision.