Illumina: Expect A Slow Rebound

May 06, 2024 11:21 PM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.16K Followers

Summary

  • Illumina is a biotechnology company that provides sequencing and array solutions for genomics and molecular diagnostics.
  • Transition into newer NovaSeq X presents attractive growth acceleration opportunity, but it will take time.
  • Illumina's revenue growth has been flat or declining, but it consistently generates positive operating cash flow.

Multi ethnic research team studying DNA mutations. Female doctor in foreground

janiecbros

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) is a US biotechnology company that provides sequencing and array solutions for genomics and molecular diagnostics. Its solutions help in advancing disease research and drug development.

ILMN went public in 2000 at a price of $19.58 per

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
3.16K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ILMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILMN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ILMN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News