BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) reported earnings for the third fiscal quarter last week that showed that demand for AI chips and servers remained hot, but the company still managed to disappoint investors, causing a 16% price slump after earnings. The price drop likely occurred on general profit taking as shares of Super Micro Computer have widely outperformed this year, including AI rivals such as NVIDIA (NVDA) and AMD (AMD). Super Micro Computer saw double-digit top line growth, but the company’s gross margins remained under pressure. The outlook for FY 2024 revenues was strong, however. I believe the risk profile has fundamentally improved on the drop, and I am changing my stock rating from sell to hold!

Data by YCharts

Previous rating

I warned of an investment in Super Micro Computer in March due to the fact that the company had, despite a reasonable amount of top line momentum, a rather disappointing gross margin picture and investors appeared to be overwhelmingly bullish at the time: A FOMO Trap. The third fiscal quarter showed strong top line momentum, but the company did miss revenue estimates and the outlook is robust. I believe Super Micro Computer's risk profile and valuation have improved on the drop.

Super Micro Computer reports mixed FQ3 earnings

With strong demand for AI chips, servers and applications soaring, it was pretty much expected that Super Micro Computer would beat first-quarter earnings expectations, which it did. Super Micro Computer earned $6.65 per-share, beating the consensus estimate by a massive $1.08 per-share. However, Super Micro Computer missed on revenues, by $47M.

Seeking Alpha

Strong top line momentum, continually weak gross margin profile

Super Micro Computer is seeing strong growth in its core business segment, servers, which generated the majority of the company’s revenues in the first fiscal quarter. Servers and storage systems accounted for 96% of the company's revenues in the third fiscal quarter, showing a 2 PP increase quarter over quarter. In total, Super Micro Computer generated $3.85B in revenues in its FQ3, showing 200% year-over-year growth. This growth was chiefly driven by growing demand for AI servers, a core product group of Super Micro Computer. From a net income perspective, the third fiscal quarter was also a very good quarter, with Super Micro Computer seeing a 4.7X factor increase in its earnings to $402.5M.

Super Micro

While these figures clearly looked great, I continue to see challenges in terms of the gross margin picture. Super Micro Computer’s non-GAAP gross margin fell to 15.6% in the third fiscal quarter, showing a decline of 2.1 PP year over year, indicating that pricing power is waning and that investors may have to expect moderating margin and net income growth in the coming quarters.

Super Micro

Raised guidance

Super Micro Computer raised its revenue outlook for FY 2024 and now expects to see revenues of $14.7-15.1B, which marks a raise from a previous guidance of $14.3-$14.7B. The company's strong momentum in revenues and much more reasonable valuation are key reasons for my rating upgrade.

Much more sensible valuation

Currently, Super Micro Computer is trading at a P/E ratio of 23.2X which is significantly below the earlier FY 2024 peak P/E ratio of 35.2X, but still above the longer term (3-year) average price-to-earnings ratio of 6.7X.

The upside revaluation of SMCI was chiefly driven by growing euphoria about AI trends in the sector that also benefited other companies such as Nvidia -- which SMCI outperformed on a year-to-date basis -- and AMD. In my last work on the server company I laid out a potential fair value of $750 (which I confirm), based off of a fair value P/E ratio of 25X, which was reached after Super Micro Computer submitted it third-quarter earnings sheet.

Shares are now trading slightly above my fair price target, but only by 4%. Since SMCI is now trading close to my FV estimate, I am up-grading shares to hold. I would consider buying Super Micro Computer at a 20X P/E ratio (and upgrading shares to buy), under the condition that management achieves significant sequential gross margin gains in FY 2024.

Super Micro Computer is expected to continue to grow its EPS very fast going forward, due to growing demand for AI-dedicated servers and other hardware products. Due to the post-earnings sell-off, shares of SMCI are now cheaper than both Nvidia and AMD. Nvidia is trading at a P/E ratio of 28.8X and has an exceptionally strong value proposition by owning the leading AI chip, the H100, in the market, but shares remain slightly overpriced right now, in my opinion. AMD is valued at a 27.1X P/E ratio and the setup is slowly improving here as shares also slumped last week.

Data by YCharts

Risks with SMCI

The biggest risk that I see for Super Micro Computer relates to the company’s top line growth as well as gross margin trend. While Super Micro Computer’s FQ3'24 report saw strong growth in revenues and earnings, I believe the gross margin trend is not that convincing, especially considering that SMCI is highly valued and considering that Nvidia especially is reporting much higher margins. What would change my mind about Super Micro Computer is if the server company were to see a reversal of its gross margin trend, paired with a continual acceleration in its top line.

Final thoughts

Overall, Super Micro Computer had a reasonably strong third-earnings sheet that saw considerable top line momentum as the company’s AI-optimized servers remain in high demand. The company also benefited from an improving profitability profile as Super Micro Computer’s earnings massively Y/Y. However, the gross margin picture continues to look weak to me and Super Micro Computer has not been able, despite strong demand for its core products, to translate this demand into gross margin expansion. I believe the risk profile and the valuation have improved here compared against my earlier work in March, but given the top line miss and continually disappointing margin trend, SMCI is, despite a major correction, not a buy for me at this point in time!