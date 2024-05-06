Ares Capital's 9% Yield Is A No-Brainer

May 06, 2024 11:46 PM ETAres Capital (ARCC)2 Comments
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.91K Followers

Summary

  • Ares Capital reported good results for Q1. The portfolio looks healthy, although the non-accrual percentage slightly increased in the last quarter.
  • The BDC continues to provide strong dividend coverage, making it a favorable investment choice for income investors.
  • Ares Capital saw double-digit total investment income growth Y/Y in Q1'24.
  • Shares continue to trade below my fair value estimate.
Yield Road Sign Post Over a Blue Sky

ryasick

Ares Capital (ARCC) reported decent results for its first fiscal quarter last week. The BDC benefits from broadly favorable credit trends in its portfolio and Ares Capital continues to provide strong dividend coverage, based off of net investment income, to investors that

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.91K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARCC, OBDC, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ARCC Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARCC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARCC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News