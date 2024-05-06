ryasick

Ares Capital (ARCC) reported decent results for its first fiscal quarter last week. The BDC benefits from broadly favorable credit trends in its portfolio and Ares Capital continues to provide strong dividend coverage, based off of net investment income, to investors that buy the BDC’s shares chiefly to generate recurring dividend income. Ares Capital's net asset value also rose, quarter over quarter, to $19.53 per-share which results in a slight increase in my fair value estimate for shares of the BDC. With ARCC selling at a very reasonably P/NAV ratio, I believe the risk profile for dividend investors remains widely favorable after the company's Q1'24 earnings sheet!

Previous rating

In February 2024, I recommended Ares Capital due to expanding debt yields and a very well-balanced investment portfolio with a low amount of credit problems: A 10%-Yielding Piggy Bank. The dividend in the first fiscal quarter was well-supported by net investment income as well and the valuation continues to reflect a favorable risk profile, for dividend investors especially. With a low non-accrual percentage reflecting good loan quality and shares trading below my fair value P/NAV ratio, I continue to consider ARCC a buy for income investors.

Senior secured lending strategy, low non-accrual percentage

Ares Capital is chiefly running a Senior Secured Lending strategy in its portfolio that is centered around First and Second Liens. These two investment categories represented a combined 59% of the BDC’s portfolio (not including the Senior Direct Lending Program) as of the end of March quarter. The biggest industry represented in Ares Capital's portfolio continues to be Software and Services, with a representation of more than 20%. The Software industry especially has low cash flow volatility given the recurring nature of software billings which makes the sector uniquely suited for BDCs.

Ares Capital's portfolio, net asset value and net investment income grew in Q1'24. The BDC generated $701M in total investment income in Q1'24, showing a year-over-year growth rate of 13%, while Ares Capital's net investment income gained 2% year over year to $325M. A key driver of the BDC's income growth in the first fiscal quarter was higher interest income from variable rate loan investments, as well as higher dividend income.

Ares Capital generated $0.55 per-share in net investment income in Q1'24, showing a dividend coverage ratio of 115%, which compares against a dividend coverage ratio of 119% in FY 2023. The dividend therefore continued to be very well-supported by net investment income and has a high safety margin as well.

Ares Capital did suffer a minor deterioration in its loan quality trend in the first fiscal quarter which resulted in a 0.1 PP deterioration in the company’s non-accrual percentage. Ares Capital’s non-accrual percentage, which expresses the amount of loans that may have to be written off, increased to 0.7% in Q1’24. However, with the BDC’s dividend coverage metrics being intact, I believe that dividend investors don’t have to worry about the stability of the dividend at this point.

Portfolio, Non-Accrual Trend Q1'23 Q2'23 Q3'23 Q4'23 Q1'24 Portfolio Value, fair value $21,148 $21,496 $21,929 $22,874 $23,124 Non-Accrual Amount (cost, $M) $496 $444 $266 $295 $397 In Percent 2.3% 2.1% 1.2% 1.3% 1.7% Non-Accrual Amount (fair value, $M) $277 $239 $136 $136 $168 In Percent 1.3% 1.1% 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% Click to enlarge

Slightly increasing fair value estimate

In my last work, I submitted a fair value of $21.17 for shares of Ares Capital, based off of a fair value P/NAV ratio of 1.10X. Shares of Ares Capital are currently valued at a P/NAV ratio of 1.06X which is slightly below the 3-year average P/NAV ratio of 1.07X.

Given Ares Capital’s strong portfolio constitution, growth in net investment income and net asset value as well as well-supported 9% yield, I believe this fair value NAV multiplier can continue to be justified after Q1'24 results. Ares Capital's net asset value as of Q1'24 was $19.53 (+1.5% Q/Q) which, with a fair value P/NAV ratio of 1.10X, implies a fair value of $21.48. This means that my fair value estimate increases $0.31 per-share after Ares Capital Q1'24 earnings. I would consider selling my position in ARCC at a price of $21.48 completely and changing my rating to hold at this price point.

Risks with Ares Capital

I am monitoring three trends for Ares Capital which include the non-accrual percentage, the NII/dividend coverage ratio and the BDC's income growth. In the first fiscal quarter, Ares Capital’s had an 115% dividend coverage ratio, suggesting that the dividend is fully supported by the BDC’s current net investment income strength. But this may change going forward, especially if the Federal Reserve deems it appropriate to lower the Federal Fund rate aggressively (a scenario that is possible under the condition that inflation rates fall as well).

Closing thoughts

Ares Capital convinced with a number of metrics in the first fiscal quarter, including good dividend coverage (NII/dividend ratio of 115%), a low non-accrual percentage of 0.7% (although this percentage increased slightly Q/Q) and the BDC added to its net asset value through its NII investment performance. Additionally, I like Ares Capital’s Senior Secured Lending strategy and focus on high-quality First Liens that made up nearly half of the company’s investment portfolio. Ares Capital’s total investment income and net investment income are also growing, which further supports an investment. With a solid 9% dividend yield on offer, I believe the risk profile for Ares Capital remains as solid as ever and dividend investors have a very simple choice here: buy the shares for an income portfolio!