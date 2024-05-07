Amid shaky market conditions, when investing in small and mid-cap stocks it's best to lean in companies that have already demonstrated strong profitability and improving margins. And though this sometimes means eschewing more exciting growth stories, companies with
Lovesac: Faltering Growth Offset By Margin Upside
Summary
- Lovesac's stock has fallen 10% year to date, but its solid earnings and valuation support protect it from substantial downside.
- The company's top-line growth has decelerated sharply, but its expanding gross margins help offset the slowdown.
- With a modest valuation, high-margin products, and an expanding showroom presence, there is justification for a small investment in Lovesac.
