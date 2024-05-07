XOP: Oil Turns Quiet, E&P Stocks Remain A Bargain

Summary

  • Oil prices have fallen with new ceasefire news in the Middle East, while natural gas prices have risen ahead of summer, creating mixed trends for oil and gas producers.
  • I have a buy rating on the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF for its low valuation, robust free cash flow, and high dividend yield.
  • XOP has a concentrated industry portfolio and faces seasonal headwinds, but its technical situation suggests a broad uptrend with potential for further upside.
  • I outline key price levels to monitor for the months ahead.

Oil field site, in the evening, oil pumps are running, The oil pump and the beautiful sunset reflected in the water

zhengzaishuru

Oil prices have wavered recently. Tensions in the Middle East, for now, have ebbed, resulting in a pullback in what had been a strong rally year to date in WTI. Now under the $80 per barrel level, there is not much action in

