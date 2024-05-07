LNG Shipping Stocks: Preparation For A Bullish Move

Summary

  • The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI) lost 1.24% last week, while the S&P 500 index gained 0.55%.
  • The UPI underwent a rebalance with no changes in constituents, but weights were adjusted.
  • Dynagas LNG Partners and Awilco LNG saw double-digit rises, while other companies showed resilience and formed a hammer TA pattern.
Front view of a big LNG tanker ship traveling with full speed

SHansche

The UP World LNG Shipping Index (UPI) lost 1.92 points or 1.24% last week, reaching a closing value of 152.38 points. This index monitors the stocks of companies that specialise in LNG shipping. In contrast, the S&P 500 (SPX

