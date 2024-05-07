Jetta Productions Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Summary

Following my coverage of CACI International Inc. (NYSE:CACI) in Feb’24, which I recommended a buy rating as I believed CACI could easily grow its revenue by 10% and that its margin should expand accordingly, which should drive multiples upwards, this post is to provide an update on my thoughts on the business and stock. The stock has done really well against my expectations, with the share price going up from mid-300 levels to the current ~$415. Although the share price has run up, I reiterate my buy rating for CACI stock as I believe CACI can continue to grow at least 10% with high visibility, vs. my previous expectation for just 10% growth.

Investment thesis

On 24/04/2024, CACI released its 3Q24 earnings, which saw revenue of $1.94 billion, beating consensus estimate of $1.8 billion, reflecting 10% organic growth or 11% reported growth, in line with my expectations for FY24. CACI also saw adj. EBITDA of $218 million, coming in 4% above consensus at $210 million, representing an 11.3% EBITDA margin; this is also in line with my FY24 expectations of an 11.4% EBITDA margin. With 3Q24 results, management guided for FY24 revenue of $7.5 to 7.6 billion, an upgrade from the $7.3 to $7.5 billion prior, adj net income of $455 to $465 million, increasing the bottom range by $5 million, and adjusted EPS of $20.13 to 20.58, also an upgrade at the bottom range from $19.91 prior.

The fundamental outlook remains very healthy, in my opinion, as contracts awarded in 3Q24 totaled $3.5 billion, driving the book-to-bill ratio to 1.8x (1.5x on a last twelve-month basis). Notably, 46% of contracts awarded were new business to CACI, which means an expanded base of customers. With the $3.5 billion awarded, CACI’s total backlog grew 13% to $28.6 billion. Viewed in another way, this backlog represents 4x CACI’s last twelve-months revenue, giving strong visibility to the next 2 to 4 years of growth. Importantly, the pipeline remains very healthy, as CACI now has $11 billion of submitted bids awaiting award, and more than 70% of these bids are new business. It also has $15 billion of bids expected to be submitted over the next two quarters, which comprise 90% new business. It is important to highlight the new business expansion for CACI. A larger customer base effectively means a larger reoccurring revenue base for CACI, as the nature of the business has a very high retention rate (98% of contracts are from existing customers, and CACI only has a 1% contract recompete rate).

In the near term, I also remained very positive that CACI will print at least 10% growth (i.e., for 4Q24 and FY25) due to the contributions from 2 major contracts that I expect to contribute high-single digits of growth, which combined with on-contract growth (which typically contributes mid-single-digit growth as per the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference) bridges to at least 10% growth easily.

The first major contract is the EITaaS win. For starters, CACI was awarded a $5.7 billion blanket purchase agreement from the Air Force for its EITaaS Wave 1 program in August 2022 (only $2 billion was booked at the time of the agreement). After the award, there was a dispute by the Peraton regarding this contract, which was ultimately denied by the Government Accountability Office [GAO]. With the protest cleared, the path to realizing this booking is eventually, which, as per the 1Q23 earnings call, would be over a 10-year period, suggesting $570 million of revenue per year. That said, it is likely that CACI needs time to ramp up revenue recognition, as there should be a lot of planning and discussion before they can execute the project. Assuming it would take CACI 5 years to ramp up the contract, CACI should be able to recognize $300 to $400 million of revenue (~5% of the last twelve months revenue using the midpoint of $350 million). It is highly encouraging to hear from management that progress on EITaas is still tracking well; with expectation for a steady ramp through FY25 and beyond. Notably, according to management, the client has requested CACI to take on more responsibilities from smaller incumbents ahead of time, which bodes well for the stronger outgrowth in the near future.

Own calculation

The next contract is the FocusedFox contract, which has reached 80% of the ramped-up phase in 1Q24, which means the ramp-up is likely higher than that today. The total contract is worth $2.4 billion (awarded by the NSA) and has a contract duration of 72 months (4Q23 earnings call), and assuming CACI reaches 100% ramp in FY25, this implies CACI can generate close to half a billion of revenue. This translates to another 4-5 points of growth contribution. Collectively with the EITaaS contribution, it adds up to high-single-digits percentage of growth contribution, excluding on-contract growth.

Own calculation

Valuation

Own calculation

My target price for CACI based on my model is $555. My model assumptions are that CACI will grow its revenue by 13% for both FY24 and FY25, a 300bps increment from my previous model, as there is high visibility that CACI can easily grow above 10% (based on the two-contract contribution and mid-single-digit on-contract growth contribution). Higher revenue growth should drive better margin performance as well, so I have adjusted my FY24/25 EBITDA margin expectations upwards to reflect the same improvement in management's adjusted net income margin guide for FY24 (by 0.5%). Given the high visibility into growth performance and strength of the contract award, I believe CACI will continue to trade at this valuation (12.8x forward EBITDA), a justified premium compared to the previous few years where growth was in the mid-single-digit percentage.

Risk

I believe the main risk here is execution risk. The current growth outlook lies on management not screwing up the implementation phase and continuing to ramp up contracts steadily. If they were to misexecute for any reason, this could result in growth falling 10% and the EBITDA margin coming in lower, resulting in a miss in guidance. Now that valuation is trading at a premium to history, this could cause valuation to see a sharp mean reversion to 11x forward EBITDA, hurting the share price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, my rating for CACI is a buy rating. CACI's recent 3Q24 results came in line with my expectations, with 10% organic revenue growth and an 11.3% EBITDA margin. Management has also raised its FY24 guidance, and I believe CACI can achieve the high end of this guide given the high visibility in the near term. This growth will be driven by two major contracts: EITaaS and the FocusedFox contract. I believe the current valuation premium is justified by the strong growth outlook, and the main risk lies in potential execution issues, which could lead to missed guidance and a valuation correction.