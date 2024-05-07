jetcityimage

About the Company

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) is a worldwide leader in the manufacturing of tools and diagnostics, with additional software services for repair shops. SNA consists of four segments: Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-On Tools Group, Repair Systems and Information Group and Financial Services. Snap-on has struggled over the past year, only up about 3.3% compared to the S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) which has gained more than 25%. Thus far in 2024, SNA has lost 6%, a lot of which can be attributed to their most recent earnings report, while SPY has returned 7.5%. Although the company's price recently dropped, I believe a further decline in price is necessary for me to consider adding SNA to my portfolio.

Financial Metrics

As mentioned above, SNA has four segments and in order to get a better picture of where the company is having success and where it may be struggling, I find it useful to break down the revenue by segment. As you can see below, the Snap-on Tools Group makes up the majority of the revenue at more than 40% each of the last five years. The Commercial and Industrial Group and Repair Systems & Information Group each contribute approximately 25% percent of revenue, while the Financial Services segment brings in less than 10% of the overall revenue number.

Taking a look at each segment, the Tools Group has grown revenue at a healthy 9% CAGR since 2019 with its largest increase occurring from 2020 to 2021 likely resulting from depressed covid figures. The Commercial and Industrial Group is the slowest growing segment of the company, with a measly 2.5% CAGR over the past five years. Additionally, in 2019 this section contributed 26% of revenue to the overall number and now contributes just 22%. The biggest growth is coming from the Repair Systems & Information Group which has a CAGR of 11.5% since 2019, with its largest increase of 22% occurring from 2020 to 2021, but also had healthy increases of at or above 10 percent over the past two years. The final segment is Financial Services, which, similar to the Commercial and Industrial Group, has seen flat or minimal increases each of the last five years.

SNA's Annual Reports

SNA's earnings per share has been growing nicely, with a low of $11.44 in 2020 to a high of $18.76 in the most recent fiscal year. As with many companies, Snap-on had a slight hiccup during the pandemic, where EPS dropped by almost 8%. However, since 2020 the company has done a phenomenal job of growing EPS, raising it by more than 60%, including a 30% increase in 2021.

SNA's Annual Reports

The last financial metric I want to examine is SNA's operating margin, which has improved quite well over the last five years. In 2023 SNA posted its best operating margin of nearly 28%, a 13% increase since the lows of 2020. Management stated during their 2024 Q1 earnings call, "Improved margin expansion compared to Q1 2023 (was) primarily driven by lower material costs and ongoing benefits from the company's Rapid Continuous Improvement initiative". As with their other metrics, SNA has their operating margin trending in the right direction, which is imperative as it shows a company's ability to control variable costs.

SNA's Annual Reports

The Dividend

Snap-on has paid a dividend for more than 34 years, and has also increased their dividend each of the last 14 years. Late last year, the company increased their dividend by nearly 15% to $1.86 a share. SNA yields a healthy 2.75%, nearly double that of the Industrials sector median according to Seeking Alpha. Furthermore, the company has a very low patio ratio of just 37%, that combined with their 3-, 5-, and 10-year CAGRs all near or above 15% and SNA has ample room to continue growing their dividend.

Valuation

To determine if a stock is possibly over or undervalued, I use two methods. The first is dividend yield theory, which is based on the premise that if the current yield is higher than the historical yield, the company is undervalued, and vice versa if the yield is lower. The other, more common method is the price to earnings ratio, which is calculated by dividing the current price by the earnings per share for the prior twelve months. While neither is an exact science, they are time efficient ways to see if a company is worthy of further research.

As with many companies during the pandemic, SNA's yield reached a ten-year high (just before my chart began), topping more than 4% for a slight period of time before dropping back down to reality. About a year after the yield exploded, it reached a four-year low of 1.9% in June of 2021. Since then, the yield has stayed relatively close to its average of 2.6%, making it difficult for investors to find a decent entry point with an acceptable margin of safety.

Author created using data from Zacks.com

The SNA price to earnings ratio was only slightly above 10 in mid-2020, well below its four-year average of 14.8. About a year later, the price to earnings ratio increased to more than 20 for a brief period of time before settling near its average. Similar to the company's yield, its p/e ratio has remained very close to its average, with only minor fluctuations away from it. Analyst consensus for 2024 earnings per share is roughly $19.00, that combined with an average p/e ratio of 14.8, we can arrive at a price target of about $280. This represents a possible undervaluation of 3-4% when compared to its current price of $271 (as of market close on 5/3/24), leaving negligible room for a margin of safety.

Author created using data from Zacks.com

Risks

In my view, Snap-on's biggest risk is their potential inability to continually create new products that their customers want and need. They have tremendous brand loyalty and are a well-known player in this space, but any hiccup or loss of consistency in the quality of their products could be detrimental to the brand and consequently, revenue.

Another risk, that could also be a potential positive, are acquisitions the company makes. Over the past few years, Snap-on has made a few large acquisitions, one just last year of Mountz, Inc. for approximately $40 million and another in early 2021 of Dealer-FX Group for $200 million. These appear to be good fits for the company; however, many acquisitions do not pan out the way a company had hoped and for a variety of reasons. Perhaps the company being bought does not integrate well with the new parent company, or the acquiring company may have paid an unnecessary premium for a subpar company.

Final Thoughts

Overall, the company has been growing steadily in a rather competitive environment. That being said, Snap-on has risen to the occasion time and time again, consistently beating earnings on a regular basis (18 out of the last 20 quarters) and providing quality tools their customers want to own. Additionally, the dividend has grown nicely along with ever-improving financial metrics. All that being said, I rate this company as a hold, as I would like to see more of a pullback in price before adding this dividend grower to my portfolio.