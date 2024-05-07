Microsoft: Bubble, Bubble Toil And Trouble

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Microsoft's stock is trading at an excessively high multiple and currently carries a negative equity risk premium, which is unsustainable in the long run.
  • The company's Q3 FY2024 report showed strong growth in total revenues and diluted EPS, driven by an acceleration in Azure Cloud and healthy growth across the business.
  • Despite positive financial performance, Microsoft's stock is grossly overvalued, and its 5-year expected CAGR returns fall well short of our investment hurdle rate.
  • Is Microsoft a buy, sell, or hold after its Q3 FY2024 report? Read on to find out!
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Quantamental Investor get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Microsoft headquarters building near Paris, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Introduction

Despite showing robust financial performance in recent quarters, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has largely performed in line with broad equity indices such as the S&P 500 (SPX)(SPY) since the turn of the year.

As you

We Are In An Asset Bubble, And TQI Can Help You Navigate It Profitably!

Your investing journey is unique, and so are your investment goals and risk tolerance levels. This is precisely why we designed our investing group - "The Quantamental Investor" - to help you build a robust investing operation that can fulfill (and exceed) your long-term financial goals.

At TQI, we are pursuing bold, active investing with proactive risk management to navigate this highly uncertain macroeconomic environment. Join our investing community and take control of your financial future today. 

        JOIN THE QUANTAMENTAL INVESTOR

This article was written by

Ahan Vashi profile picture
Ahan Vashi
7.92K Followers

"We're in an asset bubble, and I can help you navigate it profitably"

I am Ahan Vashi, a seasoned investor with professional background in equity research, private equity, and software engineering. I currently serve as the Chief Financial Engineer at The Quantamental Investor, a community pursuing financial freedom through bold, active investing with proactive risk management.

TQI was established in July 2022 with a singular mission to make investing simple, fun, and profitable for all investors. In alignment with this mission, we publish premium equity research reports on Seeking Alpha - research library - performance tracker. However, there's a lot more on offer within our investing group - features include highly-concentrated, risk-optimized model portfolios that meet investor needs across different stages of the investor lifecycle, access to proprietary software tools, and group chats. Learn more

In addition to our work on SeekingAlpha, we publish best-in-class investing tidbits and research insights at TQI Tidbits [free newsletter], Twitter, and LinkedIn. Follow for more investing content.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MSFT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MSFT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MSFT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News