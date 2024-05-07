kontrast-fotodesign

Dear subscribers,

It's been some time since I wrote an iREIT update on Fresenius (OTCPK:FSNUY), and the last time I covered the company was back in the middle of 2023. The company in question, for those of you who are not familiar with it at this time, is a German healthcare company, I highlight it as a promising investment due to its global presence, market leadership, and potential for significant growth in the coming years.

However, Fresenius has, for the longest time, lagged any market indicator and peer here that I would consider relevant. Despite potential upside and turnarounds, the company has continually failed to deliver on that reversion - until now, at least. There is the worry that the company's issues are systemic and that the best we can hope for is stabilization, as opposed to attractive returns.

I'm of a different mind here - and I back up my stance with a significant investment in to Fresenius. As of this article, I also mean to expand this thesis, and potentially buy more of the company.

Why?

Because I believe the company may be in a position for a relatively near-term turnaround. It might come this year or next year, but I do believe the turnaround will come.

Why?

That's what I aim to show you here.

Fresenius - Why I believe the turnaround will come

So, Fresenius - today, the company's focus and services are centered around dialysis services (though this is changed as of 2024E, more on that later in the article) for hospitals and inpatient/outpatient medical care, and the focus is growing and expanding to other attractive areas, and away from dialysis (though we're not there just yet). The mix is still under development.

The attractiveness of the company comes from its market leadership and sales in over 100 nations, at over €20B on an annual basis and with hundreds of thousands of employees across the globe. The company is also a clear market leader in many fields and markets, which adds to its appeal and makes some question why the company is performing so poorly at this time.

The company remains in the midst of a restructuring even as of this quarter and year. The latest news out of Bad Homburg is that the company is divesting the Peruvian hospital assets - and this is only part of it.

Fresenius is in the midst of its #FutureFresenius program.

Good news first, and this is with respect to the 2023A results presented about 2 months back.

The company did meet guidance in both revenue and EBIT. A single-digit growth of 6% in top-line, broadly flat with a 2% growth in pre-tax earnings, and an OCF of €2.1B. So far, so good.

The company is also reporting that pretty much almost every segment is doing well. This goes for Kabi, and Helios - all within the structural margin growth band according to the current company framework. Only Vamed did not meet targets, and fell somewhat.

Fresenius IR (Fresenius IR)

So, you might ask, is this really enough to see the company decline as we have, and not start to perhaps rise somewhat? It's a fair question.

Going into 2024, the company expects accelerated EPS growth, more focus on reducing costs and cutting down debt. The company is also working with "innovation", though, without any details of what this means, I consider it mostly fluff.

What's important here, as I see it, is that the company has actually over-delivered its targets. And here are the targets for the coming fiscal.

Fresenius IR (Fresenius IR)

One focus that I like seeing, and would like for the company to continue to work on is the debt and leverage ratio. The company is currently at 3.8x, which is well above the company-stated target corridor of 3-3.5x.

However, we can understand quite easily why the market does not like what Fresenius is currently doing. This is because the company has suspended the dividend for FY23.

The excuse for this is, as I see it, rather flimsy - making use of energy-related relief funding. I could understand if the company was to aim the corresponding amount at leverage, but the fact is even then, there is no real justification for it given the company's IG rating that, as far as I understand it, is in no immediate danger. The company's results were good. Yes, net income was down a bit, and there is higher interest expense and some valuation adjustments. But still, the company cut a dividend tradition, and as I see it, there was no real justification for it. It's not as though the IG rating is with a minus - it's a solid triple-B.

So, no. I do not like this, and on the basis of this, we can understand the market reaction when this was published.

That being said, we're now out of the worst of it, and the company is back up above €27/share for the native ticker FRE, which if you recall my articles, is the preferred way of investing here.

On another set of news, the company is now also completely finished with the deconsolidation of the FMC wing - which provides simplicity on a forward basis. Recall that I prefer FRE to FMC, and I view the Dialysis business, while attractive, as perhaps more suitable to be separately compared to the company's other growth vectors and segments.

FMC IR (FMC IR)

The company's target is that the combination of more cost savings, less interest expenses thanks to targeting leverage, and a higher focus on returns will drive earnings upward where we have expected Fresenius to be for a long time.

That there is an indication that this may materialize is clear to me. The company has raised its 2025E target, with a cost savings target upgrade. This is not illogical or unbelievable, because the company managed to actually beat the cost savings target in 2023 by 40% - again, impressive.

In short, concluding on Fresenius as of April 2024, I say that the company is in the process of delivering on long-promised targets. Rather than a bang, I believe though that the company will do so slowly. I estimate and forecast that we will see several years of double-digit EPS improvements as the company slowly "fixes" its operations.

If the valuation moves according to plan with the rest of the company, then this should result in significant outperformance on the part of Fresenius - and this has been my target and thesis for some time.

My rationale for posting this on the service here at this time is that I believe we may be in a position where we can "BUY" Fresenius relatively cheaply before it rises. The company has finally realized, and is moving steps in ways that other companies have already delivered - many of them over 10 years ago.

A quick look at risks and upside before valuation.

Fresenius - Risks and Upside for the business

It's unsurprising to me that most do consider the company undervalued here. Morningstar, for instance, has a PT of €50/share for the company, which is beyond that of even mine.

Why do investors think that this company could perform so well?

A few reasons. Fresenius a play on underlying demographic trends - and these are, as you may know, pointing a certain way in the next 10-40 years. This is expected to not only benefit dialysis but also medical product growth. Secondly, the company has a very capable biosimilar player that's set to target high-value medications such as AbbVie's Humira and Amgen's Neulasta - both of which are likely to result in significant revenue streams for the company, especially in Europe where these biosimilars would have large local upsides.

It's also wrong to call the company's fundamentals bad - they're just not as great as they should be, given what the company has.

But risks? Some exist, for certain. US is a major risk, for one. Until the nation achieves affordable universal healthcare, which I by the way believe is not a scenario that will happen - there are significant policy risks not only for dialysis but for the company as a whole. Also, any biosimilar business is subject to competition and price declines - so that could also affect Kabi, and the aforementioned medications.

Perhaps the biggest uncertainty or fear is that Fresenius will fail to boost margins. However, given its cost savings successes, I would say that this is unlikely.

Valuation for Fresenius - The company is attractive, and the earnings upside seems more likely

Valuation for the company here presents a very compelling scenario. Despite all the positives, the company trades at sub-10x P/E, with an upside in the double digits for EPS growth.

This means that even on a conservative basis, Fresenius has an upside of well above 20% per year. And as you can see, by "conservative", I mean around 11.35x, which is the 5-year average, but the longer-term averages are far higher than this.

Fresenius Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

The problem with the short-term average is that it reflects the company during what I can only say is its "troubled" stage - and I do not believe this to be the case for the next few years.

For that reason, I would not view it as irrelevant to at least consider the 20-year average.

Would you like to know the 20-year P/E average for Fresenius? It's 17.1x P/E.

F.A.S.T graphs Fresenius (F.A.S.T graphs Fresenius)

I'm not showing this to you because I believe this is very likely to materialize. I want to clarify to you that the only realistic scenario for Fresenius that I see in the long term is up. Now it may take a few years still to materialize, but eventually, I believe the thesis here to materialize powerfully enough to offset most of the issues and poor years we've had for the company.

So my target of €35/share, is in fact a materially discounted valuation of the company's historical P/E average - even a long-term one. It's material, because even at 11x P/E, the company is valued at over €40/share, and my €35/share represents around a 9-10x P/E on the basis of today's estimates, or a 14-15x P/E estimate on an extremely discounted sort of growth estimate. My point is, and the reason for this target, that you can discount this company very heavily. If the company's growth estimates materialize, which I have no reason to believe that they will not at this time, given what we see in this quarter, then the current price, based on a P/E multiple, will make absolutely no sense.

That is what I am counting on the market realizing, and that is why I say at least €35/share.

And when it does, the total RoR adjusted for the investment period will, for me, at the very least, beat the market average - which is the entire reason I do not buy an index fund. If I did not believe that I could beat the market averages, I would simply invest in an index fund.

Because I maintain a triple-digit five-year RoR in my portfolio, I am a "stock picker", rather than an ETF or Index picker.

I leave you with my 2024E thesis for Fresenius at this time.

Thesis

Fresenius is a significantly undervalued German healthcare market leader with appealing vectors and segments available for investors today. I believe the company has massive appeal from a very fundamental point of view, and that long-term investors can look forward to nearly triple-digit rates of return going forward.

The company is in the midst of a turnaround, but with the first parts of the turnaround delivered, I now consider the company poised to deliver the next ones as well, starting with a vastly improved and modernized operating structure.

Conservatively, I expect a 90% RoR in the next 3 years, and I put my price target for Fresenius for 2024-2026 at least at €35/share - and I don't believe this to even be close to what the company could be capable of if we see a full reversal.

Remember, I'm all about :1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every investment criteria I put forth, which makes this business a "BUY" for me at an attractive price.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.