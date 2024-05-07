JMOM: Momentum Has Made The Difference In 2024

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF is a robustly performing equities ETF that follows a momentum strategy.
  • Momentum investing aims to capitalize on existing market trends by buying rising securities and selling them when they peak.
  • The JPMorgan US Momentum Factor Index, which JMOM mirrors, has outperformed the SPY and another popular momentum ETF, MTUM, historically when financial conditions are easing.
  • Unlike traditional investment approaches that consider valuation metrics, JMOM prioritizes stocks with upward trends regardless of their price-to-earnings ratio or other valuation factors.
  • The holdings of the ETF change frequently (high turnover) as the index removes stocks that lose momentum.
Thesis

When you look at the capital markets and identify what has performed in 2024, momentum strategies stand out. Despite the complex sounding moniker, momentum equities strategies are not hard to understand, and have performed very robustly historically.

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

