Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

It's very hard to outperform passive large-cap market averages through stock picking alone. Study after study proves that. There are some fund companies though that still try to add value this way, despite the difficulty in doing so through active management. One fund that attempts to capture perceived inefficiencies is the Harbor Long-Term Growers ETF (NYSE:WINN). This actively-managed fund uses a proprietary strategy that combines bottom-up research with systematic portfolio construction. The focus is on companies which exhibit a combination of structural competitive advantages, industry leadership, strong cash flow generation, balance sheet strength, and experienced leadership. And so far, it seems to be working.

To achieve its objective, WINN's investment team conducts in-depth fundamental research to identify large- and mid-capitalization companies that have superior prospects for long-term growth. These companies typically possess a combination of structural competitive advantages, industry leadership, strong cash flow generation, balance sheet strength, and experienced leadership capable of executing on the business opportunity.

Dissecting WINN's Holdings:

WINN's portfolio is made up of 64 holdings. The fund's top ten holdings make up 56.2% of the portfolio and include all the heavy hitters that have driven the market higher for the past year. Yes, Nvidia - I'm talking about you.

This is a concentrated portfolio, which isn't a bad thing. One can argue that's not value to active unless the holdings have weighted conviction, which is the case here.

Sector Composition

WINN benchmarks itself against the Russell 1000 Growth Index and has a decent overweight currently to Consumer Discretionary stocks. Technology is roughly in line overall. It would appear that any alpha here will largely depend more on that being a deciding factor for now on a go forward basis.

Peer Comparison

Since the WINN's benchmark is the Russell 1000 Growth Index, we might as well compare it to the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF). Over the last two years, WINN has outperformed. I gather this has more to do with the Nvidia weighting (2nd largest in WINN, 3rd largest in IWF). Still - impressive given how well IWF has done.

Pros and Cons

There are pros and cons to investing in WINN, both related to the investment focus (large-growth), and management style (active). The case for Growth is well documented - innovation, disruption, and Technology (which is the primary sector of the style). It's been a Growth world for some time, and for all we know, despite my own skepticism, that can continue. From a management perspective, if indeed you prefer active management, then WINN is right up your ally.

The negatives, though? Growth stocks ain't cheap. They've already had a big run and have had outsized returns relative to many other parts of the investable landscape. This is a highly cyclical segment of the market that no amount of active management can fully dampen the downside effects of should we enter a high volatility cycle for broader stocks. The active component can't overwhelm the cycle component, no matter how strong the management team is.

Conclusion: Active Growth Late In The Cycle

By combining rigorous fundamental research with systematic portfolio construction, WINN's investment team aims to identify and capitalize on underappreciated multi-year, structural growth opportunities. So far, it seems to be doing just that. The problem is that I'm still skeptical long-term stock picking can work, especially this late in the growth cycle. Yes - one can argue that WINN's disciplined approach, coupled with its focus on companies with durable competitive advantages and experienced management teams, may help mitigate some of these risks. But the opportunity set being played with is well covered and likely very efficient, meaning outsized returns relative to a passive benchmark are likely the exception and not the rule.

Good fund overall, I'm just not a fan of the timing here. What would be more interesting to me is how this fund performs in a downturn and then coming out of one. If the active management is really the appeal here, then there should be more active opportunities to take advantage of after a deep correction in equities. We may soon find out how the team can perform if risks begin to manifest into broader volatility.