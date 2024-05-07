argenx: Innovation Over Losses In Autoimmune Arena

May 07, 2024 4:02 AM ETargenx SE (ARGX) Stock
Summary

  • argenx stock has decreased by 22% since the last evaluation, reflecting operational challenges and market conditions.
  • The company is facing competition in the clinic, particularly from Immunovant's IMVT-1402 and Johnson & Johnson's nipocalimab.
  • Despite high R&D and SG&A expenses leading to losses, argenx reported substantial revenue growth and maintains a strong cash position.
  • Regulatory progress and potential market expansion for Vyvgart Hytrulo in new therapeutic areas could bolster argenx's market position.
  • Recommend buying argenx shares, noting its potential in the autoimmune sector and a strong balance sheet, suitable for a barbell portfolio.

Tubes blood sample in rack

Vesnaandjic/E+ via Getty Images

Argenx Performance and Prospects Amid Market Challenges

Argenx's (NASDAQ:ARGX) stock is down 22% since my last evaluation in October. Back then, I noted growing revenue opportunities for the company's lead asset, Vyvgart. argenx, a biotechnology developer based

Stephen Ayers profile picture
Stephen Ayers
6.64K Followers
Leveraging my background as an RN with a BSN and current MBA studies, my investment analyses in biotech marry clinical insight with strategic business perspectives. I utilize risk-return charts to visually communicate investment potentials and risks, aiding in clear and effective decision-making. Adopting a barbell strategy, I advocate for a conservative allocation with 90% of funds in secure assets like Treasuries and ETFs (broad-market indices), complemented by targeted 10% investments in high-alpha stocks. This approach helps investors avoid ruin while capturing upside potential. Influenced by the principles in 'Superforecasting' and 'Antifragile,' my strategy emphasizes probabilistic forecasting and robust market strategies.

