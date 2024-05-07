Opportunity Knocks: The Case For Emerging Market Corporates

Summary

  • Emerging-market (EM) corporate bonds are too-often overlooked by investors who presume the asset class is too niche or too risky.
  • The aggregate fundamentals of EM corporates are stronger than those of their developed market counterparts.
  • Moody’s rates investment-grade EM corporates and investment-grade US corporates comparably at A3, while rating high-yield EM corporates BB3, a full notch above high-yield US corporates at B1.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

Emerging market (EM) corporate bonds are too often overlooked by investors who presume the asset class is too niche or too risky. But the aggregate fundamentals of EM corporates are stronger than those of their developed market counterparts.

