Emanuel M Schwermer/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) reported the first quarter of 2024 since my last article on the stock and has outperformed the S&P 500 since, too. Management reported a beat on both top and bottom lines this quarter, with sales up 1% quarter over quarter and up 1.5% year-over-year to $457.89 million. My positive outlook for MPS played out this quarter, and I believe it’ll play out again in 2QFY24 because of AI, again. This quarter further proved my belief that MPS is the more resilient name to play in AI growth. The company’s enterprise data sales increased 16% quarter-over-quarter and 217% year-over-year to $149.7 million. This translates to enterprise data sales representing 32.6% of total sales this quarter, as shown in the table below, taken from MPS’ earnings press release.

MPS First Quarter of FY2024

I think they’ll account for a similar high double-digit percentage of total sales next quarter as well. The reason I emphasize that this quarter’s outperformance was based on AI GPU demand is that MPS suffered declines in all its other business lines, with the exception of communication-related sales, which grew 14% quarter-over-quarter to $46.7 million. Still, even communication-related sales are down year-over-year by 31%. I think my investment thesis from February remains intact for the current quarter, after which I will reassess my thesis against the strength of AI GPU demand and the rate of recovery in MPS other business lines. I expect by then, NVIDIA's (NVDA) positive results should drive MPS stock higher.

I redrew the six-month chart I shared in my first article, which you can read here. The same trend continues to play out if you compare it to the chart below, which shows the past six months. Nvidia is still the group’s outperformer, followed by MPS, followed by the S&P 500, and then ON Semiconductor (ON), even after its mini-rally after it reported its earnings results in late April. The reason I remain optimistic about MPS is that I expect this same trend to show up when I write about this stock next quarter.

YCharts

Demand for AI GPUs is facing some new challenges and question marks that have Wall Street worked up, mainly better supply. The better supply is something Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) CEO Lisa Su mentioned on the company’s first quarter of 2024 earnings call, where she noted healthier supply levels, which shows either demand is slowing or supply is meeting demand; time will tell. Either way, I think the overall sentiment on AI is going through a wave of concern, and only companies with real means to achieve AI-related revenue will be standing at the end of the year. MPS, in my opinion, is more resilient than the peer group to these industry waves of concern.

YCharts

What could go wrong?

I think the macro backdrop for AI demand is shaky at the moment, mainly after the massive sell-off we saw earlier this quarter in the week that ASML (ASML) announced its quarterly result; as shown in the graph below, there was a visible shake in the market’s optimism on AI. And then this week, Advanced Micro Devices' comments on AI and forecasts did not do much to boost confidence because the company's results were a disappointment to the Street's expectations. I think we have one more good quarter at best for these AI growth stories to push stocks’ in the peer group higher. The risk is that this was the last quarter, and the sell-high moment has passed, but I don’t expect this to be the case as Nvidia has yet to report, and I think Nvidia’s results will bring back some optimism to the market.

YCharts

What’s Next?

In my opinion, MPS has more upside in its second quarter of FY2024, but I do believe that outperformance is now moderating as most of the good news has already been recognized and digested by the market. So, I continue to believe MPS is an outperformer for the quarter. I still think there’s some more upside to ride out. MPS management is guiding for sales to increase 5-9% quarter over quarter to somewhere between $480 million and $500 million, while Wall Street’s forecast estimate was $474 million. I’d advise investors to explore entry points on pullbacks to the $710s range.