funky-data

Investing in Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) stock presents an intriguing opportunity given its solid fundamentals and untapped potential. Despite facing some recent challenges, the company has nearly hit its $1 billion free cash flow target for 2024, demonstrating its resilience and ability to forecast future prospects. With over $759 million in FCF on an $8.1 billion equity and no net debt, Dropbox offers an appealing 9.2% earnings yield. We think that Dropbox is a great candidate for a private equity-style takeout, given its consistent recurring revenue and robust cash flow generation.

Dropbox's Financial Performance (Dropbox Investor Relations)

Background

In 2008, Drew Houston famously forgot his USB drive on a bus trip and realized the need for a seamless cloud-based storage solution. This moment of inspiration led to the development of Dropbox's core product: a cloud-based file storage and synchronization service. While this may feel like old news, it still serves as the core of the business today.

In 2009, Dropbox officially launched to the public, offering users a simple yet powerful platform for storing, syncing, and sharing files across devices. Its intuitive user interface and seamless integration with various operating systems quickly garnered attention, propelling Dropbox to rapid growth and widespread adoption. Dropbox was a VC and stock marketing darling, and the business IPO'ed at an $11.2 billion valuation (substantially above today's market valuation).

Dropbox's recent market performance took a hit due to weaker guidance, causing a significant drop in equity value. However, I think this setback is an opportunity. Though street estimates suggest modest revenue growth for 2024 and 2025, Dropbox's core product's growth seems to have stabilized. Despite challenges, strategic moves like price adjustments and reduced storage minimums have driven paying user growth. Integrations with HelloSign in 2019 and DocSend in 2021 have shown that Dropbox can build a great SaaS business by adding new feature sets to an existing engaged user base.

"Stickiness" Moat

Dropbox's strength lies in its impressive user retention, thanks to its "stickiness" factor. Long-time Dropbox users store a substantial amount of data on the platform, which makes switching to other platforms cumbersome. This stickiness, along with Dropbox's superior user experience and integrations, gives it an edge over competitors like Box, Google Drive, and Microsoft OneDrive. Despite post-COVID hurdles, Dropbox saw an 8% increase in paying users from 2021 to 2023. And while growth is moderating, the business still has a substantial number of paying users and can further monetize the highly retentive user base.

Dropbox Paying Users (Author's Representation)

Buybacks and Buyouts

Since 2021, Dropbox has reduced their share count from 421 million shares to 346 million shares today. They continue to invest a substantial portion of their free cash flow into share buybacks. While it is always great to see a company buying in their own shares, it should be noted that there is also a large amount of equity incentives given out to employees that limit the effectiveness of the buyback program. The stock-based compensation for Dropbox was $338 million in 2023 and $330.7 million in 2022. Spending nearly 50% of free cash flow on stock-based compensation is not exactly a recipe for success, but it is why we think Dropbox makes a great takeover candidate. Even in today's debt markets, there is an opportunity for a large private equity firm to take Dropbox private and retool the equity incentives at the business.

However, the company has a dual-class share structure where Drew Houston controls the majority of the voting shares. If there was a buyout of Dropbox, he would have to be onboard. Additionally, Drew has an aggressive stock-based incentive to keep the boat sailing in the public markets.

CEO Stock Incentives (Dropbox 2023 10k)

If Dropbox's stock is above the price levels shown in the above chart for over 30 days, Mr. Houston receives over a million shares of Dropbox. This aligns incentives with all common shareholders and makes the leadership more long term focused. However, it makes it less likely that we will get a pop from a buyout anytime soon, no matter how sound the economic logic.

Dropbox AI Hype

A quick word about how AI might change Dropbox's business. In most technology businesses, I think AI will help more than hurt the business. AI presents an opportunity for Dropbox to include various add-on services in the platform that will increase monetization of users. I do not think it will be transformative, but it should be accretive.

Looking to Q1 Earnings

Looking ahead, investors should keenly focus on Dropbox's Paying User Count as well as their ARPU figures. Paying user growth has decelerated over the past few years, and investors will be keeping an eye out for further deterioration. If user growth goes from positive to negative, the stock may and should head lower than it is today. The explosive growth in recent years in operating income and free cash flow is in part explainable by the operating leverage in Dropbox's business. They are one of the few companies that built their infrastructure and do not rely on AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud. This gives them great advantages at scale, but if the revenue line ever starts shrinking, the operating leverage will work against the company.

Forward Returns

A quick way to consider the composition of investment returns is simply:

Rate of Return % = FCF Yield % + Growth %

For this simple equation, we have to consider the free cash flow to shareholders and not to the company, i.e. we have to take out the company's stock compensation expense from free cash flow. If you take the $759 million in reported free cash flow and deduct the $338 million in stock compensation, you are left with $421 in free cash flow for shareholders. This is a 5.3% free cash flow yield at today's price. From 2021 to 2023, Dropbox has been growing ARR by 7.7% annually. Long term, I anticipate free cash flow growth to be in line with revenue growth. I don't think this level of growth can be maintained, but a reasonable haircut to 6% revenue growth is achievable. Dropbox could then produce an 11.3% annual return at today's price. While not a spectacular return, I think Dropbox is a great addition to any long-term portfolio aiming to deliver solid returns.

Risks

Dropbox has been dead money for a few years. The stock has not really gone anywhere despite the improvement in Free Cash Flow and substantial share repurchases. This may continue for a long time. The market has not shown the stock any love - and why should it? The bear case is pretty simple - they are competing with Microsoft and Google in what are nearly core competencies for these tech behemoths.

Failure to acquire and integrate new businesses would also be a risk for Dropbox. While they have been successful thus far in this regard, having a penchant for M&A could be a liability if they lose price discipline.

Conclusion

Dropbox is not going to take over the world any time soon. I think this is a good, steady business that is going to grow through acquisitions and buyback stock in a manner that will produce low double-digit annual returns going forward. Optimistically, there may be a case where a buyer steps into the picture and acquires the company at a substantial premium.