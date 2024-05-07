A man works in a warehouse. alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

The investment universe consists of thousands of stocks. These range on a spectrum from full-blown dumpster fires to duds to undeniable diamonds.

Unsurprisingly, many stocks destroy shareholder value over the long run. It's my job as a dividend growth investor to find great potential fits within my portfolio.

Aside from The Dividend Kings' Zen Research Terminal, one of my preferred destinations to filter for quality is the Dividend Contenders List. These are U.S. companies that have increased their dividends for between 10 to 24 consecutive years.

Dividend Contenders tend to possess the following characteristics that I seek from a prospective dividend growth stock investment in my portfolio:

A durable business model, which leads to consistent earnings growth over time. A financially sound balance sheet, which I define as at least investment-grade from S&P (BBB- and up). A company culture that values shareholders.

Now, it's worth noting there is no guarantee of future dividend growth from these companies. Not all of them are created equal. Some are on a downward trajectory, with diminishing earnings power. They may be relying on the balance sheet to at least temporarily keep the dividend growth streak going.

Others are more what I like to see - - on an upward trajectory. Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is one such business that I believe fits in this category. Today, I'll be discussing the company's fundamentals and valuation to explain why I'm starting coverage with a buy rating in the industrial REIT.

Succinctly, the macro picture is that U.S. imports are predicted to keep rising over time. This will lead to increased reliance on industrial properties to keep up with higher demand.

Zooming into the company-specific level, REXR is firmly established as a leader in America's largest port geography, Southern California. The robust demand dynamics for this area are supporting exceptional same-property net operating income growth. REXR's net debt to EBITDA was just above its targeted range in the first quarter, but it should come down in the quarters ahead. Lastly, the REIT could offer a margin of safety from the current $44 share price (as of May 6, 2024).

Rexford Is A Great Business With Tailwinds

REXR April 2024 Investor Presentation

When I'm contemplating investing in a business, I like to be as certain as possible that I'm investing in leaders within a promising industry. In the case of REXR, the REIT has my vote of confidence.

Since its founding in 2001, REXR has established itself as a dominant player in the industrial REIT space. The company's portfolio of 719 buildings on 422 properties spanning 49 million square feet makes it the largest industrial REIT in the state of California.

Fundamentally, it gets even better. In real estate, everybody knows that location matters greatly. Well, location is at the heart of REXR's business model.

The company's operations are entirely concentrated in Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles and Long Beach, which are two of the busiest port cities in the United States. Secondary markets include Orange County (e.g., Santa Ana) and San Diego County. The former two markets alone routinely account for 30% of total U.S. port volume.

One of the big underlying assumptions behind a bet on REXR is that U.S. economic growth and consumption will drive further growth in imports. This seems to be as sure of a wager as there can be in this uncertain world. That's because, since 1990, there were only six years in which U.S. imports didn't grow per Statista (including the 2023 estimate of -1.2%).

Looking forward, a return to growth is expected. The consensus right now is that 2024 will see a 0.3% increase in U.S. imports, before seeing a further recovery to 1.2% in 2025 and 2% each in 2026/2027.

REXR April 2024 Investor Presentation

This growing consumption should translate into an especially favorable demand dynamic for Southern California. That is because much of U.S. consumer electronics, appliances, and apparel come from China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. As trade between the U.S. and these countries keeps developing, the Southern California market is the clear leader on the West Coast to handle this uptick in volume.

Astute investors may be asking themselves: But could this positive outlook result in an oversupply of industrial real estate? While this is possible, I share REXR's view that this is unlikely. This is because several elements help to keep the supply of industrial real estate in check in the company's markets.

For one, politics aside, Southern California remains a desirable place to live. After three years of population declines, the state of California posted 67,100 more residents as of Jan. 1 than in the prior year. According to the Orange County Register, Southern California made up more than half of this population growth. Thus, it's reasonable to anticipate that some industrial and other real estate will need to be converted to keep up with housing demand growth.

A dwindling supply of developable land in these markets also factors into this equation. Lastly, new supply is often replacing older and obsolete buildings. That doesn't add to the industrial base, which doesn't result in pressure on rent growth.

For these reasons, REXR posted solid first-quarter results. The company's core FFO per share surged 11.5% year-over-year to $0.58 in the quarter, which was in line with the analyst consensus per Seeking Alpha.

What was behind this double-digit growth?

The relative stability of this occupancy rate was one factor. The company's same property portfolio weighted average occupancy was down just 20 basis points year-over-year to 96.8% during the first quarter.

Growth in same-property portfolio cash NOI of 8.5% was another contributor to REXR's healthy growth. According to Co-CEO Howard Schwimmer's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call, the company's annual embedded rent steps averaged 4% for the first quarter. The company also renewed many leases at much higher rent rates. Cash rent growth on 3.2 million square feet of new and renewal leases was 13.2%, which helped same-property portfolio cash NOI climb in the quarter.

Finally, REXR closed on $1.1 billion of acquisitions in the quarter. Per Schwimmer, these deals and near-term pipeline investments are anticipated to produce an aggregate initial yield of 5%. As higher rent rates materialize, this could improve to 5.7%.

REXR April 2024 Investor Presentation

As of March 31, the company also had a net debt-to-EV ratio of 20.9%. The net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio was 4.6, which was slightly above the company's targeted range of between 4 and 4.5. However, as embedded internal growth is realized, this alone will get REXR into its targeted leverage range per CFO Laura Clark's opening remarks during the Q1 2024 Earnings Call.

That is what supports a BBB+ credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook. This is how the company was able to issue $500 million of 2027 notes at an annual interest rate of 4.375% and $500 million of 2029 notes at 4.125% in March. Each note came with the option for buyers to purchase an additional $75 million in notes, which buyers took.

These rates are below the company's typical yields for property deals. So, investment volume should also be a growth driver in the quarter and years ahead.

For these reasons, I believe the analyst consensus for core FFO per share growth is realistic for both this year and beyond. The consensus for 2024 is for a 7.8% rise to $2.36. Beyond this year, the FAST Graphs consensus is for 12.7% growth to $2.66 in 2025 and another 13.8% growth to $3.03 in 2026 (unless otherwise noted or hyperlinked, all details in this subhead were sourced from REXR's April 2024 Investor Presentation and REXR's Q1 2024 Earnings Press Release).

The REIT Could Be Meaningfully Undervalued

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Relative to the 10-year normal P/FFO ratio of 28.3, shares of REXR look to be substantially discounted. This is because the current-year P/FFO ratio is just 18.6.

Now, interest rates probably won't be as low as they have been throughout most of the past 10 years. That is why I think a reversion to a multiple in the high 20s is probably unlikely.

However, I believe as interest rates settle down to lower levels, a return to a valuation multiple of around 23 isn't out of the question. This would also be supported by a high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual core FFO per share growth outlook for the foreseeable future. I believe such a multiple also adequately accounts for the geographic risk to which REXR is subject.

The calendar year 2024 is approximately 37% complete. So, with 37% of 2025 ahead in the next 12 months, I will use these weightings to value shares of REXR.

Using these weightings for the analyst core FFO per share consensus of $2.36 for 2024 and $2.66 for 2025, I get a 12-month weighted core FFO per share figure of $2.47. Applying a 22.7 forward multiple, I arrive at a fair value of $56 a share. This would represent a 21% discount to fair value from the current share price.

If REXR grows as anticipated and returns to my fair value multiple, 65% cumulative total returns could be delivered through 2026. In my view, that provides a cushion for at least low-double-digit annual total returns in that time.

Dividend Growth Potential Can Offset The Lower Starting Yield

The Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

In this environment, REXR's 3.8% forward dividend yield isn't for everyone when the real estate sector median is 100 basis points higher at 4.8%. That's probably why the Seeking Alpha Quant System awards a D+ grade for forward dividend yield.

But in looking past this lesser starting income, REXR stands out. This is because, per Seeking Alpha, the company's dividend has compounded by 16.8% annually in the past 10 years. That's enough for an A+ grade from the Quant System.

Now, I don't expect dividend growth to be quite this much moving forward. But the high-single-digit to low-double-digit annual dividend growth that I am projecting would be more than enough to please me.

REXR's 82% FFO payout ratio is a bit above the 75% that rating agencies prefer from the industry. But in plugging in the $2.36 core FFO per share consensus for 2024 and slated dividend obligation per share of $1.67, the company's payout ratio would be just 70.8%.

I think such a payout ratio should leave REXR with the flexibility needed to hand out dividend hikes at least in line with core FFO per share growth. This could reasonably lead to a doubling of dividend income every five or six years with dividend reinvestment. That's enough to pique my interest.

Risks To Consider

REXR is a REIT with fundamentals that are arguably booming, but there are risks to monitor that could derail the investment thesis.

In what probably comes as a shock to nobody reading, the biggest risk to the company's investment thesis is its geographic concentration. It has been discussed on SA on numerous occasions, with The Dividend Collectuh being the most recent analyst to highlight the risk.

For what it's worth, the U.S. Geological Survey predicts that there is a 60% probability that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake or higher will hit Los Angeles in the next 30 years. In what would be a worst-case, devastation scenario, the likelihood of a 7.5 and up earthquake impacting the LA area in the coming 30 years is 31%.

The concern is that even a 6.7 magnitude earthquake is quite powerful. This could result in disruptions to the operations of REXR's properties. If the carnage was significant enough, it could even damage or destroy much of the company's property portfolio beyond commercially insured amounts. That could permanently harm REXR's earnings power.

Separately, such concentration comes with the potential for oversupply risk. I detailed a few reasons why I think this is a low-probability event. Regardless, it's worth remembering that REXR's future depends entirely on the state of the Southern California market.

Summary: Buy Now For Potential 20% Annual Total Returns

While I don't yet own it, REXR is a compelling REIT that I am considering eventually adding to the portfolio. The company's leadership in a thriving market, investment-grade balance sheet, and valuation are each attractive reasons to own it. Together, this could generate potential annual total returns of 20% through 2026. That's why I am kicking off coverage with a buy rating.