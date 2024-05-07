Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome DuckPond Value Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Victor Golmer

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) is a Spanish multinational company specializing in the production and commercialization of pharmaceutical products derived from blood plasma. Founded in 1940 in Barcelona, Grifols has become one of the leading global players in the field of transfusion medicine and therapies based on plasma proteins.

Since 2010, the company has undergone significant transformation through acquisitions and growth investments. These efforts are mainly aimed at diversifying its business into diagnostics and expanding the network of plasma collection centers and its fractionation capacity. However, this aggressive growth has led to a fivefold increase in the company’s net financial debt over the past 10 years, while its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) had barely grown by 28%. The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated the constant profit margin deterioration, which interrupted plasma collection.

The company’s financing structure has become more complex, indicated by worsening leverage ratios (a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.3 in 2018). This complexity involves family-owned companies, loans, and acquisitions through these entities. As a result, it had a Net Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 9 (as reported) in 2022, with a net financial debt of 10 billion euros.

In January 2024, the bearish report from Gotham City Research challenged the market consensus, with 20 analysts recommending buying and 5 neutral. This raised doubts about the company’s financial statements, mainly regarding the consolidation scope and operations within the network of companies. The main focus of criticism was directed at the portion of the corporate structure reflected in the following diagram:

Scranton and Grifols relations (Gotham City Research and Grifols Annual Accounts)

As a result, these doubts substantially impacted the company’s leverage ratios, which were influenced by the recalculated debt amount and the ability to assume it via EBITDA. The company’s stock, which initially traded at about €15 per share, declined to approximately €8.

Amidst these circumstances and just after Gotham report, KPMG, one of the Big Four auditing firms, issued a clean audit for the 2023 financial statements. The Spanish regulator also issued a report in March regarding deficiencies in the transmission of information to shareholders, mainly in the annual reports for the 2020-2022 period. The report considered the concern of information transmission deficiencies insignificant and concluded that most of them had been rectified in the 2023 financial statements and in a subsequent company statement clarifying the impact on minority interests of the complex scheme explained above.

The Gotham report, although clearly excessive ("we believe shares are uninvestable, likely zero"), has helped clarify many gray areas within Grifols’ corporate structure. This structure, which has been created to assist and facilitate Grifols’ indebtedness, makes the company complex and risky and not without potential risks of fraud from related-party transactions.

In my view, the controversial around the previous scheme, finally impacting 6% of EBITDA, does not pose a problem as long as Grifols continues to report a breakdown of minority interests, as requested by the Spanish regulator.

Although Grifols’ current situation is delicate, it remains a major global player in transfusion therapy, both in plasma collection and in the manufacture of medicines. This market has a growth expectation of over 9% annually until 2035, which is driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases and the significance of these plasma-derived products in patients’ lives. As a result, Grifols aims to recover margins and cash flows, and refinance debt in an environment of general discredit.

The turnaround story should therefore be built on three pillars that will be covered in detail:

Is the plasma sector poised for future growth and protected by defensive barriers? We will analyze Grifols' segment dedicated to this market: Biopharma, as well as its main competitors and medium to long-term threats.

We will analyze Grifols' segment dedicated to this market: Biopharma, as well as its main competitors and medium to long-term threats. What is Grifols' competitive position compared to its main rivals? We will address the company's primary strengths and weaknesses relative to its competition.

We will address the company's primary strengths and weaknesses relative to its competition. Can it manage its debt effectively? We will conduct an analysis of cash flow expectations, debt repayment schedule, and refinancing needs and challenges.

Finally, we will get more technical to project cash flows and provide an evaluation that incorporates all aspects covered in the thesis. Let's get down to business.

Biopharma: The Heart of Grifols

By relative importance, most of the analysis focuses on the Biopharma segment, which accounts for 85% of the revenue and the majority of the growth.

Revenue Evolution by Segment (in million €) (Grifols Annual Accounts)

Grifols is involved in the entire plasma journey, from extraction through storage and processing to distribution to hospitals and medical centers. This segment is the main source of revenue, accounting for 85% of the total revenue.

In addition to the usual challenges faced by pharmaceutical companies, such as dealing with competition in the development of new drugs, clinical trials, regulations, and patents, a key characteristic in the plasma sector sets it apart from others and helps build a defensive moat around the leading companies in the industry. This key characteristic is the acquisition of the raw material, plasma, which is obtained from donors at donation centers.

The plasma collection model varies between countries, ranging from public models, such as those in Spain or France, where collection is carried out in public centers through altruistic donations, to entirely private models, such as those in the US, where donors can be compensated. This makes the US the primary market, ranking as the 11th largest industry in the country with a 2% share of exports (raw plasma and derivative products). Mixed models, such as those utilized in Germany, also allow compensation under certain legal limitations. Generally, countries with more liberalized models enjoy greater self-sufficiency than those with restricted models.

As in any regulated sector, the liberalization of plasma collection could benefit competitors by providing more raw materials for fractionation. However, it also opens the door to new competitors. Competition for donor recruitment and compensation could reduce margins.

In the network of extraction centers and subsequent fractionation, there exists an oligopoly cemented by high regulations. The timeline for obtaining necessary permits is estimated at 4 to 5 years, and it is accompanied by high costs. According to Grifols’ calculations, it owns around 30% of the global plasma procurement network and holds a prominent competitive position in the production of plasma derivatives. It also has clear leadership in the US market as the world’s primary plasma generator.

Grifols Global Position on plasma derivatives market (Grifols 2019 Annual Report)

The preceding table presents the latest update of Grifols’ ranking as of 2019. In subsequent years, Grifols’ competitive position has been primarily challenged by the following competitors, who collectively dominate over 80% of the global market:

CSL Limited (OTCQX:CSLLY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

Octapharma (Private company)

According to CSL Limited, their firm occupied the top market share position in 2023, with Takeda as the second key player and Grifols in the third position.

Grifols has a strong position in accessing raw materials for the sale of immunoglobulins, representing 60% of the market share . However, it is mainly positioned in intravenous treatments, while CSL holds 90% of the market share in subcutaneous.

In 2023, Grifols reported a 16% growth in immunoglobulin sales, compared to Takeda’s 18% and CSL’s 23%.

The administration of plasma-based drugs can be done in two ways, intravenous and subcutaneous. Intravenously, the patient requires assistance at a medical center to establish a vein; however, the subcutaneous route allows for administration at home. But these are not the only advantages of subcutaneous treatment:

Immediate application at home compared to hospital application with a 4-6 hour wait for intravenous.

Same or even greater effectiveness.

No need for monitoring.

Lower risk of side effects as it is absorbed more gradually.

Application without impact on veins.

Takeda’s product (Hyqvia) is superior among the various subcutaneous medications as it only needs to be administered monthly compared to Grifols’ weekly or biweekly administration.

However, patients who are already undergoing treatment cannot change their medication, making it very difficult to gain market share in subcutaneous. Although it is still low compared to intravenous, with approximately 20,000 patients out of 130,000 undergoing immunoglobulin treatment, there is a potential market of 500,000 patients.

Various market studies project annualized growth rates for the plasma fractionation market between 7 and 10% until 2030. There is a consensus that subcutaneous immunoglobulin will exhibit higher growth rates, as shown in the following graph:

Grandview Research

By 2030, it is estimated that approximately 50% of the immunoglobulin market will be subcutaneous.

One of the long-term threats to the plasma sector is the possibility of replacing blood-derived plasma with laboratory-created plasma. Properly assessing this risk requires skills that are difficult to acquire, so we must rely on expert opinion. In this regard, sources consulted close to Takeda, expressed considerable uncertainty about its feasibility. Although there are ongoing research efforts, the body’s capacity to produce a diversity of immunoglobulins is immense, estimated to be on the order of 10 to the power of 19.

In addition, manufacturing artificial immunoglobulin to respond to a specific bacterium is highly complex. In fact, Grifols previously attempted this project by acquiring an American company; however, the project was ultimately shelved. Experts consider this aspect to be very distant.

The Erosion of Grifols' Competitive Standing

The deterioration of Grifols’ competitive position can be attributed to the high indebtedness resulting from aggressive M&A activity since 2010 and its vulnerable position during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to mobility restrictions, the sector’s disruption led to a deficit in plasma supply.

These situations have impacted Grifols’ margins due to the lack of supply and the competition to attract donors once the restrictions have been lifted. As demonstrated by the following graph, the growth of the plasma center network has not reached its maximum efficiency due to COVID-19, and the recovery is slow.

Plasma recollection evolution (Grifols Annual Reports)

Donor compensations continue to be high, and there is a 12-month lag between plasma collection and the commercialization of derivatives. Therefore, the situation is expected to gradually normalize.

Although some of these circumstances are sector-specific, it is important to note that prior to 2020, there was already a margin deterioration that was not explained exogenously. This can be seen in the comparative graph below, which compares two of the main competitors with plasma as the core focus of their businesses.

Companies Annual Reports

Part of this deterioration is explained by the cost of high indebtedness. However, it is not the only factor, as EBITDA margins have also been declining above those of its competitors.

Grifols is well positioned in a high-growth market with high entry barriers. However, it is not anticipated to achieve the highest growth expectations, given its positioning in subcutaneous immunoglobulin. The company’s competitive position has been damaged by growth through M&A, high indebtedness incurred, and the sectorial circumstances of the pandemic.

Debt and Viability

At the close of 2023, Grifols had accumulated 9 billion euros in pure financial debt (bonds and loans) with a 52% fixed rate structure and a 48% variable rate. The average cost of financing in 2023 was 4.2%.

Most of the financing was secured before 2022, with the latest issuance at 3.88% interest in euro-denominated bonds when ECB rates were still zero. The yield of these bonds in the current market is around 9%-10%, providing insight into the perceived risk of the fixed-income market and a hint at the rates at which it would need to refinance.

In 2024, Grifols faces approximately 1 billion euros in maturities with a treasury of 560 billion and expected cash flows of 5 billion. This has compelled the company to sell 20% of its stake in Shanghai RAAS for approximately 1.5 billion euros. The company’s FCF guidance and debt maturities in the coming years indicate serious problems for 2025. During this period, the company will have to refinance a large portion of the debt or face asset sales at a time of financial weakness.

Maturity Schedule and Expected FCF (millions €) (Grifols 2023 Annual Report)

The guidance provided by Grifols offers a detailed calculation of expectations for this year, with FCF reaching 5 million euros in 2024 and an “expectation” of generating between 2,000 and 2,500 million euros between 2025 and 2027. This assumption is overly optimistic, as it would imply achieving an FCF Margin of around 26%, far from any maximum value in the last 20 years of Grifols and its competitors. This is especially noteworthy in an environment where sales are intended to increase in a sector with a high need for working capital. The analyst consensus does not believe that 800 million euros will be exceeded in 2025.

This debt situation is what Minsky would call “speculative financing.” With the cash flows from the business, the cost of financial debt can be covered, but not the principal of the maturities.

The main rating agencies have downgraded Grifols’ rating, considering its senior unsecured debt is very high-risk.

Grifols Credit Ratings (Grifols Investor Relations)

The cash flow expectations and debt maturities reveal solvency pressures for 2024 and 2025, which will involve refinancing at high interest rates (yield on the latest bonds issued at 10%) or divestments through sales like the announced sale of SRASS holdings. The increase in financing costs without the expected improvement in cash flows in the coming years could further weaken Grifols’ competitive position, especially if the company is forced to sell assets in a downturn of the economic cycle. In this regard, the possibility of selling the Diagnostic division, valued at 2,000 million euros, is being considered, and there is already an intention to refinance the maturities due in 2025.

Recently, Grifols had secured 1,000 million euros in financing at 7.5%, aimed at amortizing a maturity from 2025 for which it was previously paying 3.5%, reflecting the clear increase in perceived debt risk.

Valuation

Moats and risks overview

Condensing the information analyzed in the report into the following SWOT matrix, in my view the majority of Grifols’ negative aspects are internal weaknesses in a sector with high growth and entry barriers: SWOT Matrix (Own elaboration)

In the network of plasma collection centers and in terms of fractionation capacity, Grifols is considered to have a wide moat. However, unlike its competitors, there is no observed defensive moat in the positioning of its products. Cost pressures have affected its margins more than those of the competition. Therefore, we can say that although it has privileged access to raw materials that are difficult to deteriorate, it is not a low-cost producer of those more commoditized products and is not favorably positioned in higher-growth segments, so it will tend to grow less than the competition.

Sales & FCF projections

Based on projections and adjustments from sectorial market studies for Grifols’ specific situation, the following evolution of revenues and results for the Biopharma division has been modeled.

Own elaborations The growth leverage variables in the projected results of 4.6% annualized until 2028 and improvements in cost structure that allow for a 27% EBITDA margin are as follows: Liters per center: In 2021, with 366 plasma centers, the minimum number of liters extracted per center reached 28.85 thousand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 49 thousand liters per center was recorded. The recovery began in 2023 with 37 thousand liters and is projected to reach 46 thousand liters by 2028. Improving this KPI leverages operational revenue and results.

In 2021, with 366 plasma centers, the minimum number of liters extracted per center reached 28.85 thousand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between 2015 and 2019, an average of 49 thousand liters per center was recorded. The recovery began in 2023 with 37 thousand liters and is projected to reach 46 thousand liters by 2028. Improving this KPI leverages operational revenue and results. Cost per liter: Due to the deterioration of the information disclosed by Grifols, we do not know the cost per liter of raw plasma (number of donors per liter and donor compensation). Therefore, this metric encompasses all operational expenses of the division. Improving liters per center and normalizing donor compensation are the levers for a moderate decrease. Projections for the remaining divisions are based on the 2023 baseline, reflecting their low significance and lack of information. Therefore, the evolution from 2015 and projected until 2028 for the group would be as follows: Revenue projections and annualized growth (Own elaboration)

Based on the calculated normalized NOPAT, the anticipated cash flows have been projected with consideration for the following adjustments:

Minority Interest Adjustment Factor

WCR Normalization

Increase in Financial Costs

Therefore, Grifols operates with a low operating margin, and the need for increased working capital to increase sales leads to low FCF margins. Between 2013 and 2019, it averaged 7-8% compared to CSL Limited’s 13%. Grifols’ projected guidance of 26% from 2025 is excessive, especially in a scenario where the company manages to improve margin and sales and enhance WC efficiency.

Own elaboration

In the modeled scenario, an average of 10% of FCF margin is achieved from 2025 onwards, driven by improvements in WC management. As we can see in the following graph, the expected cash flows in a situation of significant sales growth and margin improvement do not dispel doubts about the group’s solvency.

Maturity Schedule and Own Model FCF (millions €) (Grifols 2023 Annual Report and own estimations)

The cash and debt forecasts under the anticipated cash flow expectations are as follows:

Own elaboration Despite the sale of SRAAS in 2024, based on the projected FCF, I believe Grifols remains reliant on the debt markets to refinance its maturities, potentially facing asset sales or equity issuances in the event that debt restructuring is impossible. Thus, this makes Grifols dependent on the economic cycle and the availability and costs of credit for the next 5 years in an uncertain environment. The base scenario for valuation as a turnaround hinges on the success of these refinancings despite the financial cost.

Valuation and considerations

For the discounted cash flow valuation, Levered FCF has been considered, reflecting the expected increase in debt cost over the current cost. Additionally, a correction for the company's net financial debt has been applied to the present value of cash flows. This adjustment has considered only the excess debt compared to its peers, taking into account that the biotechnology and healthcare sectors typically operate with a perpetual debt base that is constantly refinanced. Therefore, the adjustment deals with the excess debt over a 3 times EBITDA ratio.

Debt ratios comparison (Seeking Alpha)

The result of the model yields a target of €10.71 per Class A share, implying that the company is undervalued by 14% compared to the current price of €9.43 per share. The conclusion drawn would be not to recommend buying due to an insufficient margin of safety.

Grifols Valuation ((Own Elaboration))

Challenging Gotham's conclusions: While Grifols may not be valued at zero, given the uncertainties, I prefer to observe from the sidelines.

