China may be late to the AI party. Better late than never, they say. China's AI goals are ambitious, and private companies in the country will play a key role in helping the nation achieve these goals. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has emerged as the front-runner in China's AI space. Last November, I upgraded Baidu as I found the company very attractively valued at a time when its AI investments were beginning to yield tangible returns. Since then, Baidu stock has gained a meager 0.7% while the S&P 500 has surged 14% higher. Last March, after digesting Baidu's Q4 performance, I thought investors would have to be patient despite the company moving in the right direction to achieve my long-term expectations. The company's cheap valuation and attractive long-term prospects in the field of AI were at the center of my investment thesis.

With the regulatory landscape in China changing rapidly, I wanted to dive deep into the AI policy framework in China to evaluate whether Baidu's AI investments are in line with China's broad AI strategy. After revisiting China's AI policies, Baidu's standing within the booming AI space, and the current valuation of the company, I am reiterating my buy rating for Baidu stock.

China's Increasingly Progressive AI Policy Framework

A lot has been said about Baidu's AI investments, both on and off Seeking Alpha. I believe there is a lack of understanding about China's changing stance on AI and the tech sector. Because regulatory support - or lack thereof - will largely determine the returns of these AI investments, I thought it best to begin this analysis with a discussion of the evolving regulatory landscape in China.

Chinese regulators spooked many investors in 2020 when they blocked the Ant Group IPO by Alibaba Group Holding (BABA). Since then, a series of concentrated attacks on publicly listed tech companies has continued to dampen investor sentiment toward China. There have been notable improvements in the last few months, but I believe these positive developments are yet to be fully priced in.

First, it is important to acknowledge that China has been focused on fostering AI technology for much longer than investors may assume. Back in 2017, China published its New Generation AI Development Plan and pledged to boost the value of the AI sector to a staggering RMB 1 trillion by 2030. Policymakers also guided for R&D growth of at least 7% to achieve technological breakthroughs in the AI domain.

Ever since the launch of this program, China has supported investments in AI at both the state and local government levels. The CCP has already partnered with several other institutions including the Cyberspace Administration, the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the National Data Bureau to regulate the AI sector while fostering a growth environment in which private companies can thrive.

Building on these initiatives, several important developments have taken place in recent times.

Last October, a few government institutes announced an action plan to improve the computing power infrastructure in the country in a bid to support the growth of AI technology. According to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, China currently possesses a computing power of 197 EFLOPS. According to Inspur Information, China was ranked second in global computing power in 2022.

The MIIT in China is planning to boost the nation's computing power from 197 EFLOPS to more than 300 by 2025, which marks an ambitious goal toward dominating the global computing industry in the long run. To achieve this objective, the country has pledged to invest in at least 50 new computing hubs.

In addition to this, the MIIT has also launched a new program to improve the data center industry in the country by building new facilities and upgrading existing facilities to cater to the growing demand for AI servers.

To strike a balance between innovation and safeguarding national security, China introduced new regulatory guidance in late 2023 to ensure the ethical use of customer data. The country is also working on a new AI Law to govern all aspects of the technology while promoting growth, and the initial draft of this law can be expected this year.

Aided by a supportive regulatory policy framework, China's AI market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 29% through 2030 to $155 billion. Within the AI market, machine learning is expected to be the biggest growth category, followed by Natural Language Processing.

According to IDC, China's digital transformation spending will grow at a CAGR of 19.2% through 2026, surpassing the global digital transformation spending growth of 15.6% during the same forecast period. This aggressive spending on digital transformation will likely help China emerge as a global superpower in the AI sector, similar to how the country has emerged as a global tech superpower in the last couple of decades, aided by progressive policies and an innovative culture.

Baidu Is Making The Right Moves

Baidu, as the largest search engine operator in China, has been quick to integrate AI into its core services. Last June, I discussed Baidu's AI strategy in detail, pointing out how the company is positioning itself to benefit from the expected growth in AI applications. In this analysis, I will briefly discuss some of the recent moves by Baidu.

Last year, the company integrated AI into its search engine to enable users to complete AI-assisted searches. Soon after, Baidu launched an AI Chat button on the search home page, but later decided to separate this feature as a standalone function. Today, Baidu is offering Ernie 3.5 free of charge but Ernie 4.0, Baidu's most advanced LLM model that competes with ChatGPT 4, is offered on a subscription basis. Two weeks ago, Baidu announced that Ernie had surpassed 200 million users, marking a major milestone in the monetization journey of this chatbot.

To make the most of its AI investments, Baidu is partnering with regional tech giants such as Samsung and Huawei, which seems like the right strategy for expanding the reach of the Ernie bot. What is even more interesting is how Western tech giants are approaching Baidu to offer AI products/solutions to their customers in China. For instance, Apple, Inc. (AAPL) reportedly held discussions with Baidu last March to use Baidu's AI technology in Apple products developed for Chinese customers. Samsung is already using Ernie in devices designed for Chinese consumers, although the company is using Gemini in all other devices sold outside of China. Going by this strategic direction, I believe many tech giants will approach Baidu to gain access to the Ernie bot and the underlying AI technology developed by Baidu.

The Valuation Makes Baidu A Steal

Baidu is still at the infant stage when it comes to monetizing the Ernie bot. Baidu's decade-long investments in AI are beginning to bear fruit, and the company seems well-positioned to make the most of these investments in the next 5-10 years. From a valuation perspective, Baidu is probably the most cheaply valued AI company in the market today, which is evident from the data in the below table.

Valuation comparison of tech giants leading the AI revolution

Company Forward P/E P/S multiple Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 34.39 12.77 Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) 22.44 6.59 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) 35.43 35.98 Baidu 10.6 2.1 Click to enlarge

Last February, The New York Times reported that OpenAI - the company behind ChatGPT - had completed a new funding round, valuing the company at a staggering $80 billion. ChatGPT, according to the latest statistics, has approximately 180 million active users. Baidu's Ernie bot recently surpassed 200 million active users and is valued at a more reasonable $40 billion in the market today. A key differentiator is that Baidu is already a profitable business with strong roots across several business sectors. In addition to being the top search engine in China, Baidu is a leading cloud solutions provider and is a front-runner in the autonomous driving sector. At a forward P/E of less than 11, Baidu's valuation suggests the company is entering a no-growth phase when in reality, AI investments will soon drive revenue growth.

Takeaway

Baidu, China's AI leader, is well-positioned to thrive in the coming years, aided by the nation's changing stance toward tech companies. A deeper dive into China's AI policy framework suggests regulators are promoting the growth of the AI sector. Baidu faces the risk of competitors catching up to its generative AI capabilities, but the current valuation offers a wide margin of safety for investors.