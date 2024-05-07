RCS: PIMCO's Most Overvalued Bond Play

juliannafunk

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) is a closed end fund and its primary purpose is to earn an income that is "higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities". It also pursues capital gains, but only to the extent it does not interfere with its aforementioned raison d'etre. Keeping the primary goal in mind, mortgage backed securities form the largest chunk by far of the fund's portfolio, followed from afar by high yield or junk securities.

RCS - Mar 31, 2024

Investment grade securities comprised close to 9% of the fund's market valuation at the end of the first quarter of this year. Most of the portfolio incumbents are U.S. based; however, RCS does go shopping on foreign shores.

RCS - Mar 31, 2024

Over two thirds of the portfolio matures in five years or less, bringing the effective maturity of the portfolio to 5.91 years at March 31, 2024.

RCS - Mar 31, 2024

The fund's effective duration of 3.72 years does not burden its investors with a substantial amount of interest rate risk. Duration generally signifies the extent to which the market value of the portfolio will rise or fall with a 100 basis points change in the corresponding interest rates. The relationship between the two is inverse, so what the March 31 data tells us is that in the event of a 1% decline in rates, the value of the portfolio will increase by around 3.72%. The above noted duration is "leverage-adjusted", speaking of which, RCS's total managed assets at March 31 were $329 million, while common assets comprise $205 million of the total, bringing the leverage to around 38%.

RCS - March 31, 2024

While leverage magnifies returns during bull markets, the meal is not free. Interest expenses tend to add up when borrowing costs are high, which has been the case for the past couple of years. Unsurprisingly, the fiscal year ending June 2023 witnessed an over six-fold increase in interest rates (0.46% in FY 2022 versus 2.90% in FY 2023)

RCS - Mar 31, 2024

The annualized figure for the six-month period ending December 31, 2023, indicates another increase is on the cards when the dust settles on the 2024 fiscal year numbers. So, has the fund performance justified the annual cost to its investors? If you have a 6-month to a year investment horizon, then sure.

CEF Connect

With a 10-year annualized return of 4.36%, one does not have to wonder where the long-term returns would be if the fund did not distribute the 8% to 10% on NAV since during this.

Data by YCharts

Outlook

The power of a high distribution is that it holds no prisoners. As the saying goes, "distribute by depleting NAV, and they will come". The "they" here refers to investors who spend all their distributions on living expenses and none on a calculator. The fund started off with a NAV of $12.22 and now sits at $4.43. Currently, the fund trades at a premium of 30%, with the mania breaching 36% over the last six months.

CEF Connect

So what can you expect from this fund today? Well, over shorter term horizons, things are going to be hard to predict. But over 5 years or so, you can rest assured that things won't go well for those holding the fund today. This comes down to three main reasons.

The first of these is that the fund is making 4.0% over the long run and distributing over 10.5%. That 10.5% figure is so outlandish by itself, but it becomes far worse when you realize that the 10.5% is on the current market price. On the NAV, the distribution yield is now approaching 14%. So you have a 10% NAV erosion, assuming things work as they have worked for the past decade.

The second aspect is that at some point the distribution will be realigned to reality. That is also plain math. When that happens, the fund will drop, likely well below its NAV. But for purposes of our calculation today, we will assume that it just stops right at the NAV number. Even that journey will be extremely painful.

The final piece of the puzzle is where credit spreads stand. If everyone has bought the soft landing, you know there can be unpleasant surprises down the line. If you look at credit spreads, it is fairly clear that we have indeed all bought the story, hook, line and sinker.

Data by YCharts

So let's combine these three pieces of information today. While the fund generated 4% annual returns, we will wager that the next few years likely produce a little less than that as that spread blows sky-high. We will also wager that the distribution gets realigned and the fund trades near NAV. In the interim, the NAV depleting distributions will push the NAV closer to the ground. So if the fund trades near its NAV in 2 years and the NAV is closer to $3.50-$3.75, your total returns will be around negative 15%. This is despite the hefty distribution lining your pockets. It is hard to find a worse setup in CEFs today than this one, and the primary reason is that the fund trades at an extremely outrageous premium relative to its long-term returns. You are in essence paying a premium equivalent to 7 years of actual fund returns. That is a story with an unhappy ending written all over it. The only question is how many chapters remain.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.