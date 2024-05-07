J Studios

My Thesis

Judging by the way the price of gold has been behaving lately, I think the valuation of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) stock is moving further and further away from its fair value. As one of the largest gold mining companies in the world, I don't think Newmont should be trading at the current discount for too long - a continuation of the recent uptrend is most likely ahead of us.

My Reasoning

I recently read a new newsletter from the activist gold hedge fund Crescat Capital. It states that, with gold prices having broken out to new all-time highs recently, mining exploration companies have strong upside potential and should soon catch up. The divergence that the fund points out in its article relates to small caps and is truly astonishing:

Crescat's newsletter

I decided to check how true this is for one of the largest gold mining companies like Newmont, and surprisingly, the gap remains there too:

Data by YCharts

But it would be really reckless to simply say that because the price of gold is rising, we should expect gold mining stocks to shine too - if it were that simple, I wouldn't be writing today's article.

Newmont, like most gold mining companies, has a very complex cost structure, so when gold prices rise, a) NEM's revenues don't always rise proportionally and b) NEM's costs don't stay the same. When valuing such a company, it's therefore very important to look at how it's managed and what its financials are like.

In Q1 2024 Newmont showed robust financials as far as I can see, with revenue surging by 50% YoY to ~$4.02 billion, bolstered by higher metal prices and increased gold-equivalent ounces sold. Operating cash flow improved significantly, reaching $776 million, although challenges like negative working capital changes impacted free cash flow generation. What also struck me was EBIT, which rose to a level that has not been reached in the last few quarters at least:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

Newmont's business remained resilient amidst rising costs, reporting all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,439/oz, with margins seeing a notable increase year-over-year. You could guess that from the EBIT growth I showed above. Furthermore, recent strength in gold and copper prices provided a significant boost to Newmont's bottom line, particularly with the addition of valuable copper assets through the Newcrest acquisition. Despite operational hurdles and market fluctuations, I think Newmont navigated Q1 with strategic foresight, positioning itself for continued growth and optimization in the mining sector. In any case, the market is now expecting a long-lasting upward cycle, judging by the consensus EPS projections:

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

And here we come to my thesis on why NEM stock is too cheap to ignore today. Notice how closely Newmont's stock price has tracked the FCF yield recently. I expect that with gold prices above $2,100-$2,200, Newmont's planned reductions in operating costs and normalization of working capital will allow it to finally increase its FCF - in which case the FCF yield will skyrocket if the price remains unchanged. Considering how much EBIT has increased QoQ in the first quarter alone, we should see a similar development on the FCF side in the foreseeable future. This will make NEM stock undervalued immediately by this valuation metric.

Data by YCharts

By other valuation metrics, the stock is already trading at a high discount. Looking at the period of the last 30 years (excluding 2024 as an outlier), the minimum EV/EBITDA multiple is around 5.1x (with an average of around 18x). If you trust the consensus, the NEM stock is currently trading at 7.3x - that's already a 59% discount to the historical average of the last 3 decades and thus not really far away from the minimum multiple. And this is despite the fact that the gold price has reached an all-time high just recently.

YCharts, Oakoff's notes

As for the classic P/E ratio, here we see a strong forward multiple contraction of almost 53% (the difference of the forward multiple to the TTM multiple), while the FWD multiple is clearly visually at the lower levels of its long-term range. If you recall the table of projected EPS figures I quoted above, you will understand that this low level is projected to become even lower - down to 12.9x by FY2027. I think that, assuming gold prices are stable, we are unlikely to see valuations this low.

Data by YCharts

If we compare NEM to other mid-tier gold miners, we also see that the company is trading at a small premium to its peers. Yes, Newmont is losing out to individual players in this industry, but in my opinion the company should be trading at a premium due to its scale (it is the largest of the entire sample). So my comparative analysis has not shown an overvaluation and is not inconsistent with my conclusions above.

Seeking Alpha, Oakoff's notes

I think that we currently have an asymmetrically favorable risk/reward ratio due to the discount in the valuation of NEM and that the opportunity actually outweighs the risk.

Risk Factors To Consider

In many ways, the risk of buying NEM today lies in how management manages to complete its cost optimization. Tom Palmer, a long-time Rio Tinto executive, became CEO and President of Newmont in October 2019 - I don't think he's had enough time to prove himself yet, and now that the market dynamics have started to change in a bullish direction, I hope he will be able to do so.

For investors in non-precious metals, there are a few other things to consider. First, gold and copper prices fluctuate, which can affect returns. Newmont also faces a number of challenges, from political and regulatory hurdles to operational difficulties and currency fluctuations. Also, with recent mergers, there is always the question of how well everything will go over the next few years. So no matter how great the undervaluation of NEM may seem today, it's very important not to lose your head and not to overweight NEM by too much in your equity portfolio.

Your Takeaway

At this point in time, my fundamental expectation regarding the valuation of the company depends on several factors. I expect the favorable trend in key margins seen in the first quarter to continue this year and probably next (at least), supported by the steadfast resilience of gold prices. Despite persistently high-interest rates, the gold price has shown an upward trajectory, underlining its status as a haven amid economic uncertainty. While it's not my main goal to delve into macroeconomic details today, I can say that any potential Fed rate cut should lead to a further rise in the price of gold, as it's a non-cash-generating asset. This is the cornerstone of my outlook, in which I assume a remarkable increase in the company's free cash flow, enabled by the optimization of operating costs. As a result, I believe Newmont is an undervalued company, not just in terms of individual metrics, but in the big picture.

Therefore, I initiate coverage of NEM stock today with a "Buy" rating.

Good luck with your investments!