EzumeImages/iStock via Getty Images

Advanced fission power plant developer Oklo is set to trade on the NYSE. The Sam Altman-backed startup announced it would be going public through a $850 million merger with AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) in July last year with the special purpose acquisition company scheduling the merger approval vote for May 7, less than a year from the merger announcement and following a series of operational wins. The company will trade under the "OKLO" ticker and join NuScale (SMR) in public markets looking for companies building a nuclear-based decarbonized energy grid of the future. Nuclear energy has long not had a dominant part in the narrative of decarbonization, subordinate to wind and solar despite being the single largest source of carbon-free electricity.

World Nuclear Association

Operable nuclear power capacity in the US has stagnated for over three decades as electricity consumption has jumped over 40% since 1990 and is set to grow significantly over the next decade on the back of the rise of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, and broad population growth. US decarbonization progress since the start of the new millennium has mainly been driven by coal-to-natural gas switching, hence, nuclear power is set to take a more dominant role as calls to phase out fossil fuels ramp up and as renewables drive demand for baseload power generation.

Small Reactors, Clean Energy, And $500 Million In Gross Proceeds

Oklo was co-founded by Jacob DeWitte and Caroline Cochran, both nuclear engineers from MIT. The company's core product is Aurora, a next-generation fission reactor that can produce 15 MW of electrical power and operate for a decade before refueling. Aurora is scalable to 50 MWe and can be fueled by recycled waste. Nuclear energy, which currently forms the single largest source of carbon-free electricity needs to see significant new capacity coming online globally as old nuclear power plants are set for decommissioning.

Oklo 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Diverging from NuScale, Oklo's differentiator will be its owner-operator model which will see the upstart sell generated power directly to its customers under long-term contracts for recurring revenue. The company has signed letters of intent with Texan oil and natural gas company Diamondback Energy (FANG) and data center REIT Equinix (EQIX). Oklo's LOI with Equinix is for up to 500 MW of nuclear energy and saw the REIT make a $25 million pre-payment. It's a milestone in that it's amongst the first-ever deals between a data center provider and a small reactor company. The total addressable market is significant with EQIX at its $66 billion market cap one of the largest public REITs.

Oklo 2024 Investor Day Presentation

Critically, Oklo stands at the intersection of a deluge of incredible macro trends. The first is the growth of AI and its energy demand. Hunger for computational power and storage will drive structural demand growth for data center infrastructure. This will come as governments across the world increasingly pressure or mandate their corporations to decarbonize and as the rising number of electric vehicles on the road drives a sustained increase in energy demand. Small reactors are set to produce clean energy at scale with Oklo looking to generate recurring revenue from power purchase agreements. The company anticipates a construction time of just under 1 year for Aurora with a $70 million construction and fuel cost and with not more than 2 acres of land required.

Risks And Momentum

Data by YCharts

ALCC has been trading higher on the back of rising investor enthusiasm around the deal, the Sam Altman backing, and extreme satisfaction with the $850 million pro-froma equity valuation. Shares in the blank check company are trading roughly 48% above their $10 per share SPAC reference price with the transaction set to be approved and redemptions likely to be muted. While the poor performance of peer company NuScale exposed the inherent speculative risk of small reactors, the business models of both companies are different with NuScale focused on selling its designs to utilities versus Oklo's approach to building and operating a significant small reactor fleet that it intends to build itself. The risk here is regulatory with the pathway for new nuclear plants defined by extreme regulatory approval times, cost overruns, and legal action from some environmental groups.

Oklo 2024 Investor Day Presentation

The upstart is also set to join a public market with a Fed funds rate at its highest level in over two decades. This has sapped the type of bullish investor sentiment that drove euphoric trading in deSPACs in 2021. Higher for longer will see extremely volatile trading of the commons once the transaction is approved. However, the longer-term macro outlook for the company is extremely positive with continued demand for energy and the ramping global effort for decarbonization set to create conditions for a revival of nuclear energy. I don't have a position here and would wait for volatility to settle a few months after the transaction closes to consider buying shares for a speculative play.