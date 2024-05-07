CBRE: Leasing Recovery And Expense Optimization Will Be Key Earnings Drivers

MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski

Elevator Pitch

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) shares are deserving of a Buy rating. My earlier February 16, 2024 write-up analyzed the company's key Q4 2023 financial metrics.

This update looks at CBRE's latest Q1 2024 financial disclosures. The company's most recent first quarter earnings came in +13% above the analysts' consensus forecast. CBRE is anticipating a solid mid-teens percentage growth in its bottom line, which will be supported by a recovery in the leasing marker and cost management initiatives.

Q1 Earnings Exceeded Expectations Notwithstanding In-Line Revenue

The company revealed its Q1 2024 financial performance with an earnings release published on Friday, May 3 before the market opened. CBRE's first quarter top line didn't disappoint the market, while its recent quarterly bottom line beat the consensus projection by an impressive +13%.

Normalized earnings per share or EPS for CBRE decreased by -15% YoY from $0.92 in the first quarter of 2023 to $0.78 for the recent quarter. But the Wall Street analysts had previously forecasted a relatively lower Q1 2024 normalized EPS of $0.69 for the company. This means that CBRE's actual earnings contraction in the latest quarter wasn't as bad as what the sell side had feared.

CBRE registered a revenue of $7,935 million for Q1 2024, which was fairly close (0.2% difference) to the market's consensus top-line estimate of $7,950 million (source: S&P Capital IQ). In its first quarter earnings release, CBRE mentioned that "leasing outperformed expectations" which was offset by the "underperformance in our property sales transaction activity." This explains why the company's Q1 top line was largely in line with what the sell-side analysts were expecting.

Despite recording in-line revenue, CBRE managed to deliver a solid low-teens percentage earnings beat for Q1 2024. The company cited positive factors such as "slight outperformance in REI (Real Estate Investments) and lower than expected corporate costs" when it touched on its first quarter results at the Q1 earnings briefing.

The REI business' investment management operating income decreased by -14% YoY in Q1 2024, and this was better than the -20% YoY drop in the company's overall EBITDA during the same time period. Separately, CBRE shared at its first quarter earnings call that the company is "taking a hard look at corporate costs" this year, which should have paid off in the form of below-expectations corporate expenses for Q1 2024.

CBRE Expects A Mid-Teens Bottom Line Expansion This Year

CBRE sees the company's non-GAAP EPS increasing by +15.9% from $3.84 last year to $4.45 (mid-point of guidance) this year. As a comparison, CBRE's bottom line contracted by -1.9% and -32.5% for FY 2022 and FY 2023, respectively. My opinion is that the recovery of the leasing business and the optimization of expenses will help CBRE to achieve a reasonably good mid-teens percentage earnings growth in 2024.

In the preceding section, I drew attention to CBRE's management commentary regarding the fact that "leasing outperformed expectations" in Q1 2024. Specifically, CBRE revealed in its first quarter results presentation slides that its "office leasing revenue grew double digits" thanks to "a resilient economy and progress on return-to-office plans."

Looking ahead, third-party research suggests that CBRE's leasing revenue, particularly for the office segment, will likely remain strong for the remaining quarters of this year. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) published its Q1 2024 "U.S. Office Market Dynamics" research report last month. In this report, JLL forecasted that US office "leasing volume (for 2024) is expected to continue to outpace 2023 figures by 10-20%" and "return to 80-90% of pre-pandemic leasing activity."

On the other hand, cost management will be the other critical bottom line expansion lever for CBRE.

The optimization of the company's corporate expenses was one of the factors that led to a +13% EPS beat in the first quarter, as highlighted in the previous section. Corporate cost management initiatives are expected to have a favorable impact on CBRE's profitability for the full year. Moving forward, CBRE thinks that its 2024 "corporate costs" will "be lower for the year than initially anticipated" as a result of "broad-based efficiency efforts" as per its Q1 2024 results briefing comments.

With respect to specific businesses, there are opportunities for the realization of lower costs at CBRE's Global Workplace Solutions or GWS segment. At its most recent quarterly earnings call, CBRE acknowledged that "our costs in GWS (segment) have increased at an unacceptable rate." In response, CBRE indicated in its Q1 2024 earnings presentation slides that it has taken steps to reduce expenses for the GWS business, which should be reflected in an improvement in the company's 2H 2024 profitability.

In a nutshell, a mid-teens percentage growth in 2024 EPS for CBRE is achievable, considering the leasing business' positive outlook and cost management levers.

Risk Factors

There are three major downside risks that investors should watch with respect to CBRE.

Firstly, slower-than-expected economic growth might hurt office leasing demand.

Secondly, a failure to execute well on the company's cost control plans could translate into below-expectations profitability.

Thirdly, a further delay in the timing of a potential rate cut or an unexpected rate hike is likely to affect CBRE's transactional revenue. This is because elevated financing costs will most probably lead to lower property market transaction volume.

Closing Thoughts

The market is now valuing CBRE at 18 times consensus next twelve months' normalized P/E as per S&P Capital IQ valuation data. My view is that CBRE can command a more demanding P/E multiple at the low-twenties level, which will be aligned with the company's consensus FY 2023-2026 bottom line CAGR of +22%. CBRE's better-than-expected Q1 2024 EPS and solid FY 2024 guidance give me the confidence that the company can continue its earnings recovery in the coming years.