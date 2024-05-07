James O'Neil

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) is a closed-end fund that can be employed by investors who are seeking a high level of income from their assets but do not wish to sacrifice the upside potential that is possible from an investment in common stocks. As the name suggests, the Gabelli Utility Trust invests primarily in the common stocks of utility companies such as electric providers, natural gas utilities, or telecommunications companies. Historically, these companies have been among the favorite investments of conservative retirees due to their comparatively high yields. Unfortunately, much of the shine that these companies once had as providers of income were washed away by the incredibly low interest rates and substantial degree of money printing that characterized most developed economies over the past two decades. As of the time of writing, the iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) only has a trailing twelve-month distribution yield of 2.55%. Its international cousin is not much better, as the iShares Global Utilities ETF (JXI) has a trailing twelve-month yield of 3.54%. Obviously, neither of these is particularly attractive to income investors in today’s world where a money market fund yields 5.20% or so. The Gabelli Utility Trust, on the other hand, yields 10.51% at the current price so it is reasonably attractive as an income play. This yield compares reasonably well to many of the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Gabelli Utility Trust Equity-Sector Equity 10.51% BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) Equity-Sector Equity 6.66% Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund (DPG) Equity-Sector Equity 8.85% Reaves Utility Income (UTG) Equity-Sector Equity 8.55% DNP Select Income Fund (DNP) Equity-Sector Equity 8.93% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 8.27% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) Equity-Sector Equity 8.05% Click to enlarge

Admittedly, not all of these are perfect peers for a utility fund. In particular, both the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund include securities that are issued by companies that are not utilities. However, all of these funds include sufficient utility exposure to allow them to be possible alternative funds for someone who wishes to obtain exposure to the utility sector and get a much higher yield than any sector index fund is going to be able to provide. As we can clearly see, the Gabelli Utility Trust boasts a substantially higher yield than any of these peer funds. That could either be an attractive feature or a sign that the fund is not going to be able to sustain its payout. As such, we will want to have a close look at the fund’s finances to determine how well it is covering its distribution and how sustainable it is likely to be.

As regular readers can likely remember, we previously discussed the Gabelli Utility Trust in October 2022. That was quite a while ago and the market has experienced quite a few swings since that time. Perhaps most importantly, the utility sector was one of the worst-performing ones in 2023 so we might expect the Gabelli Utility Trust to have delivered a very disappointing performance since that article was published. That is certainly the case, as shares of the fund have declined by 16.28% since the publication date of the previous article:

We can clearly see that the fund substantially underperformed the S&P 500 Index (SP500) over the period, which is not unexpected. The market as a whole delivered a pretty good performance over the course of 2023, despite the temporary bear market in the middle of the year. The disappointing thing here is that the Gabelli Utility Trust substantially underperformed the global utility index over the period:

While income-focused investors are sometimes willing to accept a lower return than the market in exchange for a higher yield, the difference here is so stark that even investors who may be willing to make that sacrifice could look elsewhere. After all, the Gabelli Utility Trust’s share price actually declined but the global utility index still delivered gains even if these gains were far less than the S&P 500 Index delivered.

However, as I pointed out in a recent article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund’s price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

When we include all of the distributions that were paid out by the Gabelli Utility Trust over the period since our last discussion, we get this chart:

This is still disappointing from the perspective of just about any investor regardless of their goals. The distributions did a good job of erasing most of the share price decline over the period, but investors in the Gabelli Utility Trust still lost money overall. This is very different from the profit that was made by investors in either the global utility index or the S&P 500 Index. At first glance, this chart suggests that investors may want to look elsewhere for the income and total returns that they desire.

With that said, it is always important to remember that past performance is no guarantee of future results. Over the past few years, we have seen some closed-end funds that were formerly laggards deliver very strong performance (for example, any of the floating-rate funds or the energy infrastructure funds). Thus, we should look at the Gabelli Utility Trust as it is today and try to determine if it makes sense to purchase its shares today. After all, today’s buyers will not really be affected by any problems that the fund suffered in the past.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the Gabelli Utility Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with current income and capital appreciation over the long term. This objective makes a lot of sense considering the strategy that the fund is employing to achieve it. As the website explains:

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-end, diversified management investment company whose primary objective is long-term growth of capital and income. Investments will be made primarily in foreign and domestic companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, and telecommunications services. The Fund pays a monthly dividend.

This description does not specify whether the fund invests solely in common equity or if it can invest in both fixed-income and common equity issued by utility companies. However, the annual report strongly suggests that the fund will be investing mostly in common equity. This report provides the following asset allocation for the fund as of December 31, 2023:

Asset Type % of Total Holdings Common Stocks 88.8% Mandatory Convertible Securities 0.3% Warrants 0.0% U.S. Government Obligations 10.9% Click to enlarge

I must confess that the large weighting to U.S. Government securities is quite surprising. It may make more sense when we look at exactly what these securities are:

Fund Annual Report

As we can see, all of the fund’s U.S. Government securities are U.S. Treasury bills with maturity dates from mid-January to mid-April 2024. When we consider that this was the fund’s holdings of these securities as of December 31, 2023, it seems obvious that the fund’s Treasury holdings are entirely 26-week or shorter Treasury bills. This is similar to what we might find in a money market fund, so it appears that this is actually the fund’s cash equivalent position. The difference here is that this fund is for some reason managing its cash position in-house as opposed to just depositing its cash into a money market fund as every other fund does. This could be a good thing or a bad thing, as it might allow the fund to earn a bit more interest without the money market fund manager taking a cut. However, it also exposes the fund to some interest rate risk as those Treasuries will experience price changes just like any other short-term fixed-income security. A money market fund, meanwhile, can maintain a generally stable net asset value due to accounting rules and the fact that it will have a much larger pool of investors across which it can balance withdrawals and fund inflows. Thus, the fund might have to take a loss on the cash equivalents when it tries to buy common stock that it would not experience were it simply using a money market fund.

The remainder of the assets in the Gabelli Utility Trust almost entirely consist of common stocks issued by utility companies. According to the annual report:

Asset Type % of Total Assets Common Stocks – Energy & Utilities 75.1% Common Stocks – Communications 10.8% Common Stocks – Other 2.9% Mandatory Convertible Securities – Energy & Utilities 0.3% Warrants - Other 0.0% U.S. Government Obligations 10.9% Click to enlarge

The description that the fund provides on the website does not explicitly provide any percentage of the portfolio that must be invested in utilities and telecommunications companies. However, most other closed-end funds require that at least 80% of the fund’s assets be invested in assets that reasonably correspond to the fund’s general theme. As we can see here, energy, utilities, and telecommunications stocks accounted for 85.9% of the fund’s total assets at the start of the year so the Gabelli Utility Trust seems to be following this unspoken rule. As such, we can expect that the performance of the portfolio should correspond somewhat with the utility sector. Obviously, that was not the case since mid-October 2022 as we saw in the introduction.

This chart shows the fund’s net asset value per share graphed against the iShares Global Utilities ETF from October 12, 2022, until today:

Barchart

As we can see, the fund’s net asset value per share declined by 11.85% over the period but the index went up 18.10%. However, we do see that the fund’s net asset value generally moved very similarly to the index. The performance difference was almost entirely caused by the fund’s net asset value not peaking as high as the index in late 2022 and generally declining more than the index did over the course of 2023. There are two possible causes for this:

The Gabelli Utility Trust employs leverage, which would amplify declines. Therefore, whenever the index declined, the fund’s net asset value would decline to a greater degree.

The fund paid out more in distributions than it managed to earn in investment profits in the portfolio. As we saw in the previous article, this fund has a habit of doing that (just like some of the other Gabelli funds) and that destroys the fund’s net asset value.

Overall, it does appear that the fund’s net asset value performs similarly to the global utility index, but the above factors are dragging on its net asset value performance.

The largest holdings in the fund will likely be familiar to many regular readers as I have discussed many of them at various times in the past:

Gabelli

The only two companies on this list that I have never discussed before are Duke Energy (DUK) and National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG). I have published articles on all of the remaining eight companies shown on this list at various times over the past few years. For the most part, they all have at least somewhat similar business models. Basically, they provide electricity or natural gas to residential or commercial businesses in their service territories and the owners of these businesses pay a fee based on the amount of electricity or natural gas that they consume. As electricity and natural gas are normally considered necessities for daily life in our modern world, the utility’s customers will typically prioritize paying their bills ahead of discretionary expenses so most of these companies enjoy a great deal of financial stability and resistance to economic problems. For example, let us take a look at the operating cash flows of NextEra Energy (NEE), the largest position in the fund’s portfolio, over time:

Seeking Alpha

This chart shows NextEra Energy’s operating cash flows during each of the past eleven twelve-month periods. As we can clearly see, the company’s cash flow was generally remarkably consistent over time in spite of the economic impact that the pandemic-related lockdowns, business shutdowns, and high rate of inflation had on many families and businesses. This is one reason why utilities are frequently favored by risk-averse investors as they generally deliver slow, steady growth and are much less affected by macroeconomic problems than companies in most other industries. This is, in fact, the only real reason to invest in utilities since an investor is never going to beat the broader stock market over an extended period by holding utility stocks.

Perhaps surprisingly, the largest positions in the Gabelli Utility Trust are the same as they were the last time that we discussed this fund. The weightings of several of the companies shown have changed over the period, but the companies themselves are exactly the same. This is not surprising, however, as the Gabelli Utility Trust has a 2.00% annual turnover. This is one of the lowest turnover ratios that I have ever seen a closed-end fund possess and it is obviously much lower than that of the fund’s peers:

Fund Name Portfolio Turnover Gabelli Utility Trust 2.00% BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust 31.00% Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund 32.00% Reaves Utility Income 32.00% DNP Select Income Fund 7.00% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 20.00% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund 40.00% Click to enlarge

(All figures are from the respective fund’s most recent annual report).

Cost-conscious investors may appreciate the fund’s generally low turnover relative to its peers. After all, as I stated in my previous article on this fund:

As a general rule, we like to see low turnover rates because trading stocks or other assets is expensive and therefore represents a drag on the fund’s returns. This is one of the reasons why index funds have become so popular over the years as their minimal trading and low expenses tend to result in higher performance than most actively managed funds. This does not necessarily mean that a fund that does a lot of trading cannot outperform but it does mean that management has a much larger hurdle to jump over.

The fund’s low turnover ratio might be helping this fund’s performance relative to its peers. This chart shows the fund’s total return against each of the peer funds shown over the past five years:

Seeking Alpha

The Gabelli Utility Trust outperformed every fund shown on the peer comparison chart except for the BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust over the period. There were two funds (the DNP Select Income Fund and the John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund) over the trailing three-year period:

Seeking Alpha

Indeed, over just about any period of longer than one year, the Gabelli Utility Trust was typically in the top half of the performers out of this group. This may redeem the fund somewhat in the eyes of those investors who are disappointed with its weak showing since 2022. It is not certain that the fund’s low turnover is responsible for the fund’s reasonably strong performance, but the fact that the fund’s management is not actively moving money around is certainly not hurting it.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Gabelli Utility Trust employs leverage as a method of increasing the effective total return that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in a number of previous articles. To paraphrase myself:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase common stocks issued by various utility companies. As long as the purchased stock delivers a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the total return of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to note that the use of leverage as a method of boosting returns is less effective today with interest rates at 6% than it was a few years ago when borrowing costs were basically nothing. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive level of risk. I generally do not like a fund’s leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Gabelli Utility Trust has leveraged assets comprising 24.00% of its portfolio. This is obviously well below the one-third of assets level that we would ordinarily like to see. However, it is still a good idea to compare this fund’s level of leverage to that of similar funds in order to determine whether its leverage is appropriate for its strategy.

Here is how the Gabelli Utility Trust’s leverage compares to its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Gabelli Utility Trust 24.00% BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust 0.00% Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund 28.93% Reaves Utility Income 20.93% DNP Select Income Fund 28.20% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 34.97% Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund 30.00% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data).

For the most part, it appears that the leverage ratio of the Gabelli Utility Trust is reasonably in line with that of its peers. The fund is certainly not the most leveraged of the funds in the list and it also appears to be slightly below the median. As such, it appears that the leverage currently being employed by the Gabelli Utility Trust is reasonable for its strategy and strikes a good balance between the risks and potential rewards of using leverage. As such, investors in this fund should not need to lose any sleep over the fund’s use of leverage.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the Gabelli Utility Trust has the dual objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income and long-term capital appreciation. To this end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.05 per share ($0.60 per share annually). This gives the fund a 10.51% yield at the current price, which is very high compared to other utility funds. This fund has also been quite consistent with respect to its distribution over the years:

CEF Connect

This largely represents a continuation of the distribution history that we saw in our last discussion of this fund. As I stated at the time:

This will undoubtedly appeal to many investors that are seeking a steady and secure source of income to use to pay their bills. Unfortunately, it has failed to provide the long-term growth of capital and income that it states as its objective, although anyone that reinvests their distributions has certainly seen this. The fact that the fund did not cut even during the market crash in 2020 is likely to be attractive to some, although it is a big reason why the fund’s asset base never completely recovered from that event. The fund has proven to have a relatively stable asset base since that time, however. The most important thing for new money is how well the fund can continue to maintain its distribution at the current level.

The fund’s distribution history is rather disappointing compared to peers like the Reaves Utility Fund, which has managed to deliver distribution growth over the past decade. A growing distribution would be better in today’s inflationary environment, as the static distribution of the Gabelli Utility Trust has generally lost its purchasing power over the past few years. Most utilities also increase their dividend every year, so a growing distribution would be more in line with what the fund’s assets deliver.

The fund’s most recent financial report is the annual report that corresponds to the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023. A link to this report was provided earlier in this article. As this is obviously a much more recent report than the one that was available to us the last time that we discussed the Gabelli Utility Trust, let us have a look at it and see how well the fund is covering its distribution.

For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, the Gabelli Utility Trust received $8,898,350 in dividends and $2,270,337 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $11,168,687 for the full-year period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $6,695,705 available for shareholders. This was nowhere near enough to cover the fund’s distribution, which totaled $44,687,143 for the full-year period. At first glance, this may be concerning as the fund clearly failed to cover its distributions with net investment income.

The Gabelli Utility Trust failed to make up the difference through capital gains. For the full-year period that ended on December 31, 2023, it reported net realized losses of $7,078,104 and had another $10,773,155 net unrealized losses. Overall, the fund’s net assets decreased by $49,499,573 after accounting for all gains and losses in the full-year period. Thus, the fund failed to cover its distribution for the second year in a row:

FY 2023 FY 2022 Accumulated Earnings $3,858,958 $8,001,577 Return of Capital $40,828,185 $34,190,446 Total Distributions $44,687,143 $42,192,023 Decline in Net Assets $49,499,573 $7,084,389 Click to enlarge

We can see that an outsized proportion of the fund’s distributions were considered a return of capital over the past two years. This comes from the fact that the fund failed to cover its distributions during both years. This is something that a few of the Gabelli funds seem to be doing, as there are other funds from this fund house that also make destructive distributions. While this is certainly decent from a tax perspective, it is not a great situation from a sustainability perspective as sooner or later the fund’s net asset value per share will reach a point where it is too low for the fund to pay a distribution at the current level.

Valuation

The Gabelli Utility Trust currently trades at a massive 101.38% premium on net asset value per share. This is well above the 92.04% premium that the shares have averaged over the past month, and it is far too high to justify a purchase today.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Gabelli Utility Trust is easily the highest-yielding utility closed-end fund on the market. Unfortunately, it appears that it is maintaining its distribution by engaging in destructive return of capital distributions that are probably going to prove to be unsustainable over any sort of extended period. The fund’s recent share price performance has also been disappointing, but it does compare pretty well with its peers in terms of performance over most periods. The fund’s incredibly high premium is another strike against it, as any potential investor is paying quite a lot for what this fund really is.