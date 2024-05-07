Apriori1

April 24th ended up being a very painful day for shareholders of automotive retailer Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD). Shares of the company closed down 6.1% after management reported financial results covering the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year. Revenue exceeded forecasts, but earnings fell significantly short of analysts’ expectations. Margin compression has become an issue for the enterprise. And as of yet, it doesn't seem as though this is going to change in the near term.

To be honest with you, things have not gone exactly great from my own personal experience with this company. The last article that I wrote about the firm was published in September of last year. But that article focused on how both Lithia Motors and AutoNation (AN) represented interesting ways to play what was then an automotive strike. In that article, I reiterated the ‘buy’ rating I had previously assigned to the company. But since then, shares have fallen 12.9% while the S&P 500 has shot up 18.7%. Despite this weakness and despite the rather painful results seen for the most recent quarter, the stock looks significantly undervalued. In fact, relative to other players out there, it is one of the most attractive. Because of this and in spite of how the market views the business at this time, the valuation of the company makes me believe that upgrading it to a ‘strong buy’ makes a great deal of sense.

When strong growth isn’t enough

During the first quarter of the company's 2024 fiscal year, Lithia Motors reported revenue of $8.56 billion. That's 22.7% above the $6.97 billion generated only one year earlier. By pretty much any measure, this is a fantastic amount of upside in such a short window of time. It even exceeded analysts’ expectations by $40 million. The greatest revenue growth for the company from a dollar perspective came from new vehicle retail sales. These spiked 22.4%, shooting up from $3.28 billion to $4.01 billion. Used vehicle retail sales grew more rapidly even, climbing 25%, but from a smaller base of $2.23 billion to $2.80 billion. There were other areas in which the company grew as well. However, these are fairly small parts of the overall pie. Finance and insurance revenue, for instance, jumped by 7%. Service, body, and parts revenue, grew by 24%. And fleet and other revenue skyrocketed by 177.9%. But these each account for only 4%, 10.7%, and 1.8%, respectively, of overall sales.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to companies in the automotive retail space, it's important to dig deep and understand exactly why revenue is growing. That's because this is a highly fragmented industry that is rapidly consolidating. For instance, while new vehicle retail sales jumped 22.4% year over year, same store new vehicle retail sales increased by only 2.3%. The data regarding used vehicle retail sales is even more stark, with revenue contracting by 5% on a same store basis. The actual number of units sold on a same store basis grew by 3.6% for new vehicles, and declined by 1.6% when it came to used vehicles. And interestingly, the average selling price of vehicles dropped in both categories, with new vehicle retail units down 1.3%, while used ones were down 3.5%. The disparity between same store revenue growth and overall revenue growth has largely been the result of acquisitions the company made. From the start of the year through April 24th, the company acquired $5.4 billion worth of annualized revenue. It's only because of this that the picture looked so great.

The bottom line proved to be particularly painful. Earnings per share came in at $5.89. That's $2.04 per share lower than what was anticipated and adjusted earnings missed forecasts by $1.77. Total net profits for the quarter came in at $162.6 million. That's a decline from the $228.7 million generated in the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year. As I mentioned already, sale price is associated with new and used vehicles both suffered. Including revenue coming from recent acquisitions, new vehicle retail selling prices dropped by 3.1%, while used vehicle retail prices contracted by 4.1%. This resulted in new vehicle retail gross profits per unit declining by 30%, while used vehicle retail gross profits per unit dropped 6.9%. There was also a contraction when it came to finance and insurance revenue, with that decline totaling 17% year over year. Given the asset intensive nature of this business, combined with a normalization of the automotive space following years of shortages, this is not surprising to see.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For those who follow the company regularly, this story looks familiar. And that's because 2023 looked very similar to the most recent quarter relative to the year prior. Revenue in 2023 was $31.04 billion. That was 10.1% above the $28.19 billion generated one year earlier. However, profits and two of the three company's cash flow metrics worsened year over year. All of this can be seen in the chart above. Basically, management is trying to make up for difficult industry conditions by acquiring new firms and focusing on the long haul. To the extent that this can be done profitably and without racking up too much debt, I view this as a positive approach.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

What makes the picture complicated here is that we don't know what to expect for the rest of 2024. In all likelihood, this kind of move toward normalization will continue. However, we have reason to believe we aren't there quite yet. I say this because, as the chart above illustrates, vehicle inventory levels are not yet back to the levels that they were at prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. That's why I wouldn't be surprised if all of 2024 is a continued shift to normalize. If so, I would imagine that profits and cash flows would be lower this year than last, even if we ignore the most recent quarter.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

If we project out financial performance on the bottom line based on the first quarter this year relative to the same time last year, we would expect net profits of $711.5 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $1.26 billion, and EBITDA of $1.57 billion. Using those results, as well as historical data from 2023, I valued the company as shown in the chart above. Clearly, the stock is more expensive on a forward basis. But it's not significantly more expensive. Shares actually look quite attractive on an absolute basis. In the table below, meanwhile, I compared the company to five similar firms. And interestingly, Lithia Motors ended up being the cheapest across the board.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Lithia Motors 6.8 5.1 6.1 Sonic Automotive (SAH) 10.3 22.1 9.0 AutoNation 7.0 9.9 7.5 Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) 7.7 14.9 9.4 Group 1 Automotive (GPI) 7.0 21.6 7.0 Penske Automotive Group (PAG) 9.9 9.5 8.7 Click to enlarge

In the final table of this article, shown below, I then asked myself how much upside would exist if shares of Lithia Motors were to trade at the lowest multiple of the five companies that I compared it to. The table also shows what would happen if we averaged out the multiples of each company and assumed that Lithia Motors ends up trading at that figure instead. In this case, we are looking at upside potential of between 2.9% and 205.9%. I would make the case that the price to operating cash flow differences are perhaps an outlier. But even if we remove that, we are looking at upside of between 2.9% and 33.7%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I am liking Lithia Motors more by the day. Yes, the firm is suffering on the bottom line to some extent. But even with that, it is significantly cash flow positive. Management continues to expand the business and shares are trading at low levels, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar enterprises. Add all of this together and I would say that this makes for a very attractive ‘strong buy’ candidate.