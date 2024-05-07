Wall Street Breakfast: Let Loose

Let Loose

It's showtime. The second-biggest U.S. company by market cap will be holding a "different kind of Apple Event" today, which is somewhat unusual timing given that it's only a month before Apple's (AAPL) annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The Let Loose event promises to "draft up something special for you" and there is already much speculation before kickoff at 10 AM ET. Tune in at Apple Events, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, or on YouTube Live.



iRumors: The event is likely to center around iPads and related accessories, such as the new generation of the iPad Pro with an OLED display. More importantly, it will be the first device powered by the new M4 chip, making it more powerful than the latest Mac and giving it the possibility of new AI capabilities. The biggest iPad Air on record might also be in store, with a 12.9-inch version that could make for a good alternative to the Pro, albeit with less power. There's also talk of slimmer bezels and camera repositioning, as well as other new hardware that might finally see the light of day, like upgrades to the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil.



Revenue in the category has been stalling lately, with no new iPad releases since 2022. That'll mean a lot is riding on the event for Apple, especially after a recent set of earnings that showed some sales weakness in several categories. However, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett is still calling for Apple (AAPL) to be his largest investment after the iPhone maker added a record $110B to its buyback program and raised its quarterly dividend by 4%.



More news: Apple is working on a "chip designed to run artificial intelligence software in data center servers," according to the Wall Street Journal. The project, which is internally code-named Project ACDC (Apple Chips in Data Center), is being coordinated with partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) and could give the company a much-needed edge in the AI race. The latest effort is aimed at running AI models, rather than training them, and would build on other recent silicon success stories at Apple like custom in-house chips made for its devices. (3 comments)

Psychedelic therapy

An FDA advisory committee has been scheduled to meet next month to review data for the first-ever MDMA-assisted therapy for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder. This will be the first such review of a potential new PTSD treatment in 25 years, according to the therapy's manufacturer Lykos Therapeutics. MDMA - a party drug commonly known as ecstasy or molly - has not been approved by any regulator. A positive recommendation by the panel could bode well for other companies evaluating MDMA-assisted therapies such as Compass Pathways (CMPS) and Awakn Life Sciences (OTCQB:AWKNF). (1 comment)

Yen intervention

The Japanese government may have to intervene to support the yen (USD:JPY) in case of irregular, speculation-driven forex moves, said top currency official Masato Kanda. Many suspect Tokyo intervened twice last week, spending over JPY 9T ($58.3B) to support the currency, but the U.S. expects these interventions "to be rare and consultation to take place," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared. The Bank of Japan is trying to avoid raising ultra-low interest rates through currency intervention, per SA analyst Harrison Schwartz, which "is akin to putting a band-aid on a wound that requires a tourniquet."



Another delay

Boeing (BA) can't seem to catch a break. Its first crewed Starliner mission launch was delayed once again because of a faulty oxygen relief valve on the Atlas V rocket, with plans to reattempt the launch on Friday. "We are just not willing to take any chances with what is our most precious payload," said Dillon Rice, engineer at United Launch Alliance, which is owned by Boeing and Lockheed Martin (LMT). The Starliner mission has been on hold for years, plagued by issues ranging from software coding to stuck valves. Meanwhile, Boeing is facing another regulatory probe, this time into its 787 Dreamliner inspections. (5 comments)