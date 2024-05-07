gorodenkoff

Summary

I own shares in Salesforce (CRM) and like many started to look at Informatica (NYSE:INFA) when the media suspected a takeover or merger. At first, I was not overly impressed given the low growth and high valuation while I had no idea what the company did and had never heard of them in the past. I decided to analyze the company and using consensus data, gain a better understanding of what CRM wanted to buy. The outcome is far better than initially envisioned, and I rate INFA a Buy.

What is Informatica

Informatica is an “old” public company that went private in 2015 to avoid being decimated and acquired for peanuts as it switched its business model from selling software to a subscription service and moving this to the cloud. The company is a data management software tool provider, it helps companies better utilize, store, catalog, etc. the increasingly vast amount of data that flows through the world. Its latest initiative is providing a data service that incorporates generative AI services from GPT and Copilot from Microsoft (MSFT) called Clair. Blow key partners and customers.

Informatica

Informatica

Performance

Since it re-IPOed in mid-2021, the stock fell nearly 50% before recuperating its initial US$29 listing price. The weak share price performance is not attributable to financial results but most likely valuations that are not easy to gauge given that significant goodwill amortization drives a GAAP EPS below zero. Below are two charts that compare INFA vs mid and large-cap peers. These peers are not all necessarily direct competitors but are also data software companies.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Peer Comps

To better gauge valuation I compiled a peer comparison table with relevant metrics such as revenue and EPS growth (note that EPS is adjusted for goodwill and or stock compensation) as well as margins and finally, I calculated a PEG (PE to EPS Growth) ratio where the closer to 1x means it’s cheaper relative to growth. As can be seen, INFA appears to have growth rates closer to that of more mature companies such as Oracle (ORCL) and CRM that trade or are valued in line with them at around 1.7x PEG (25x PE on cash EPS). The more aggressive growth stocks such as Snowflake (SNOW) have substantially greater valuations, to the point of being a risk factor, i.e. priced to perfection. INFA appears to offer a good risk-reward dynamic given its valuation and improving growth drivers.

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Operating Results and Estimates

INFA primarily sells data management software as a service, i.e., subscription-based and increasingly delivered via the cloud. The company has seen EBITDA margins (excluding goodwill amortization) double since 2018 as recurring revenue plus new customers outpaced operating and R&D costs. In 2024, it's estimated that revenue gains should provide for positive GAAP EPS and free cash flow can be spent on debt reduction and or stock buybacks. While INFA is a small company, its financial fundamentals are closer to a larger and more mature one, in my view.

Consensus & Historic Financials (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

The two charts below illustrate the company's cash flow growth that outpaces revenue and EBITDA as goodwill charges are flat. INFA has over US$2.2bn in goodwill to amortize, which will reduce reported earnings and also taxes for more than 10 years.

Consensus Growth (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Valuation and Consensus Dispersion

In the table below, I have provided a summary of INFA´s valuation drivers using historic data from 2018 and consensus estimates to 2026. The current price target of US$38.5 calls for a 28% upside potential that backs into an implied PE target of 33x (on adjusted cash earnings) which in turn works out to a PEG target of 1.5x. I then used this 1.5x PEG to calculate the YE25 and YE26 price targets on current consensus estimates. The stock may have considerable upside into the future, driven by reasonable revenue expectations that translate into greater free cash flow that can be used to reduce debt (and financial expenses) as well as share buybacks.

The last two charts illustrate the consensus dispersion, which seems to have only a few very negative outlooks with the majority of analysts abiding by company guidance.

Consensus Valuation (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Created by author with data from Capital IQ

Conclusion

I rate INFA a buy. It seems that the market has largely ignored the company's transformation to a software-as-a-service model as well as technological innovation that has permitted it to grow recurring revenue, gain scale, double margins, and produce significant free cash flow. I find the risk-reward dynamics compelling given relatively modest valuations with the potential for higher growth or as an M&A target.