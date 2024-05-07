jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lucid (LCID) erases intraday gains on downbeat Q1 results. (00:24) Japan may intervene if yen (USD:JPY) fluctuates excessively, top forex official warns. (01:08) Boeing's Starliner (BA) launch delayed due to faulty valve. (02:26)

Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) gained 9.5% Monday but those gains have been nearly erased after the company announced Q1 results.

Lucid missed both profit and revenue estimates even as the company delivered 39.9% more cars in Q1 year-over-year.

The California EV-maker delivered 1,967 cars in Q1, resulting in $172.7M in revenue, a 16% improvement from a year ago but $9.74M below expectations. Increased R&D and higher interest income contributed to a loss of $0.30 per share, narrower from a year ago, but missed expectations by 5 cents.

LCID is down 8.5% in premarket action.

Japan’s vice minister of finance for international affairs told reporters Tuesday that the Japanese government may have to intervene to support the yen (USD:JPY) in case of irregular, speculation-driven foreign exchange moves.

"When there are excessive fluctuations or disorderly movements due to speculation, the market is not functioning and the government may have to take appropriate action," he cautioned.

Many suspect that Japanese authorities intervened twice last week, spending more than JPY 9T ($58.3B) to support the weakening yen, which had fallen to its lowest levels in over three decades. The yen (USD:JPY) is currently trading at 154.47.

While U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen refused to comment on rumors of Tokyo's intervention, she acknowledged that the yen moved "quite a bit in a relatively short period of time," adding that Washington expects these interventions "to be rare and consultation to take place."

Analysts warned that the yen could weaken further to 160 per dollar because of a wide yield gap between the U.S. and Japan. Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital, expects the impact of last week's intervention to "dissipate quite quickly" if U.S. interest rates remain high.

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) first crewed Starliner mission launch was delayed once again after a faulty oxygen relief valve was observed on the Atlas V rocket.

NASA released a statement overnight saying that the next attempt will be made no earlier than Friday, May 10.

The countdown for the launch on Monday was halted just two hours before liftoff, right after NASA's test pilots were strapped in.

"In a situation like this, if we see any data signature is not something that we have seen before, then we are just simply not willing to take any chances with what is our most precious payload," said Dillon Rice, engineer at United Launch Alliance, the rocket's manufacturer owned by Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT).

The Starliner mission has been on hold for years because of multiple issues, ranging from software coding to valve problems. On the other hand, SpaceX (SPACE) has been more successful in its crewed missions, completing nine launches so far.

Catalyst watch:

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) will host a live Investor Conference at the New York Stock Exchange. FIS management will provide an update on the company’s strategy and a medium-term financial outlook.

The five-day American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Meeting will begin in Baltimore, Maryland. Analysts have Azitra (AZTR), CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP), Editas Medicine (EDIT), and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) circled as some of the companies to watch for drug data and new abstracts that could impact share prices.

Mobileye Global (MBLY) will appear at the BNP Paribas 2nd Annual Global Electric Vehicle & Mobility Conference. Shares of MBLY have been active in the past after conference appearances.

The three-day Canaccord Genuity Global Metals & Mining Conference will include participation from Antero Resources Corporation (AR), Arizona Sonoran Copper (OTCQX:ASCUF), Aya Gold & Silver (AYA:CA), and Faraday Copper (FDY:CA).

Apple (AAPL) will hold a special event at 10am that is anticipated to include announcements on new iPad products and hardware accessories.

Wall Street’s major market averages advanced on Monday.

Leading the way higher was the Nasdaq (COMP:IND) by 1.1%. The S&P 500 (SP500) concluded higher by 1.0%, and the Dow (DJI) pushed up by 0.4%.

Ten of the 11 S&P segments ended in the green, with Tech and Communication Services at the top of the leaderboard. Real Estate was the worst performing sector.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are mixed. Crude oil is down 0.2% at $78 per barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.1% at more than $63,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 1.2% and the DAX is up 0.8%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares plunged more than 10% despite exceeding expectations in Q1 results and increasing its FY2024 outlook.

