Investment Thesis

I recommend holding shares of Gerdau (NYSE:NYSE:GGB). Gerdau has a good track record of results and the most internationalized operation among its Brazilian peers. Furthermore, it trades at the lowest EV/EBITDA multiple among its competitors.

However, Brazilian industry has been suffering from the large supply of Chinese steel on the domestic market. The government proposed a 25% tax on products, but it is not enough to combat unequal competition. With the absence of short-term triggers to improve stock momentum, we have to wait.

Introduction

Gerdau is a 120-year-old Brazilian steel company founded in Porto Alegre. Its steel is used in the civil construction, automotive, machinery, naval, and energy industries.

The company is the largest Brazilian multinational steel producer, and in 2022, it was elected the 34th largest steel company in the world. It currently has operations in 7 countries around the world:

Geographically Diversified Assets (IR Company)

Asset diversification mitigates the risks of slowdown in key economies, such as Brazil and the USA. Now, let’s learn more about the company’s history and business model.

History and Business Model

The company is a leader in the production of long steel in the Americas and has more than 30,000 direct and indirect employees, 29 steel production units, 2 iron ore mines, and a broad product portfolio:

Product Portfolio (Gerdau)

Throughout its history, Gerdau has made different corporate decisions than Companhia Siderúgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Usiminas (NYSE:OTCPK:USNZY), its Brazilian peers. Gerdau chose to diversify its geography, for example, the American operation currently represents 50% of EBITDA:

Internationalization Strategy Represented By Ebitda (IR Company)

In this sense, the company has interesting strategies, such as several scrap collection facilities (11 million tons) and operations in its own mines. These operations allow the company to react quickly to changes in demand for steel in the US and Brazil.

The company's more conservative strategy is also evident in its capital structure. Gerdau has a financial policy of maintaining an average maturity period of more than six years and leverage below 1.5x:

Debt (IR Company)

But has the diversification strategy been working? Since 2016, when President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and Brazil emerged from a serious recession, the company has outperformed its peers, returning 14.17% per year.

Performance of GGB, SID and USNZY (Koyfin)

The company had an excellent strategic vision, and as I mentioned, its approach helps to mitigate specific risks in the economies in which it operates. That said, we need to talk about the difficult situation that Brazilian steel companies are facing with the large supply of Chinese steel on the domestic market.

Aggressive Chinese Steel Competition In Brazil

In my initial report covering Companhia Siderúgica Nacional, the situation that culminated in the oversupply of Chinese steel in Brazil was explained in detail. In short, China is facing a crisis in the real estate sector, and the supply of steel that was going to the sector is being flown to countries like Brazil. This had a direct impact on Gerdau's EBITDA in recent years.

Ebitda (Koyfin)

Well, the fact has developed in recent weeks. The Brazilian Government responded to the requests of the local industry and increased taxes on Chinese steel by 25%. But when we analyze it deeply, we see that the measure fell far short of expectations.

The tax will apply to a very small number of steel products. There will only be 11 out of a total of more than 200 products. Additionally, the tariff will only be 25% when an export quota is reached. The limit established was 30% above the average import of products between 2020 and 2022.

In other words, the government actually implemented this tax, but only on what exceeded an extremely high volume. Therefore, the effects of taxation will be small and should have marginal effects on the results of Brazilian steel companies.

In short, the situation remains quite delicate, and Brazilian steel companies will have to deal with aggressive competition promoted by Chinese steel. In my view, this makes any recommendation to buy from Brazilian steel producers unfeasible at the moment.

However, we will continue our study and compare Gerdau with its peers to verify its competitive advantages and be prepared to invest in the company when the time comes.

GGB Fundamentals

In the following, I will use Seeking Alpha and Koyfin to compare Gerdau with its peers in Brazil, like Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and Usiminas (NYSE:OTCPK:USNZY).

Ticker (GGB) (SID) (OTCPK:USNZY) Market Cap $7.8B $3.7B $1.9B Revenue (TTM) $14.2B $9.4B $5.3B Revenue Growth 3 Year [CAGR] 16.3% 14.8% 19.8% EBITDA (TTM) $2.4B $1.7B $0.2B EBITDA Margin 16.9% 17.7% 4.5% Net Income (TTM) $1.5B -$65M $185M Net Income Margin 10.9% -0.7% 3.5% ROE 15.8% 1.9% 4.3% Dividend Yield 7% 22% 7.6% Net Debt / EBITDA 0.6x 3.4x 1x Click to enlarge

Analyzing Gerdau against its peers we see how the company stands out. Gerdau has the highest market value, the highest EBITDA and the highest net profit. Additionally, the company has an excellent ROE of 15.8% and a healthy level of leverage. This should add a premium to its valuation, correct? Let's see below.

Valuation Is interesting

As the steel sector is cyclical and dependent on changes in commodity prices, it is appropriate to use the EV/EBITDA multiple to carry out a comparative analysis of companies.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Although the company has excellent financial indicators, its EV/EBITDA multiple is the lowest among its competitors. As I stated above, due to the competitive scenario in the sector, I do not feel comfortable giving a purchase recommendation for any of the companies in the sector.

However, Gerdau deserves to be on a list of potential stocks to have in your portfolio, which is why I recommend holding the shares and waiting for a better buying opportunity. Now, let's check out what Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating and Factor Grades tools tell us.

Seeking Alpha Quant and Factor Grades

According to the notes, Gerdau has excellent ratings for valuation and profitability, as we mentioned. However, the momentum is not good for the company's shares.

Quant Rating And Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The Quant Rating tool indicates holding the shares, but is very close to a buy recommendation, which fully corroborates my thesis for the company's shares. Therefore, it is necessary to understand the company's results well to look for triggers, and that is what we will do now.

Latest Earning Results

After a terrible 4Q23, the company managed to overcome the still adverse scenario in Brazil due to the continued strong entry of imported steel into the country. Gerdau reported an increase of 38% q/q in adjusted EBITDA. Furthermore, the strong demand in the USA favored the results of American operations, whose adjusted EBITDA margin returned to the high level of 17.4%.

Latest Earning Results (IR Company)

Furthermore, the company stated that it is evaluating the possibility of expanding its operations in Mexico through investment in the construction of a greenfield unit for the production of special steels, based on the favorable prospects for the local automotive industry and the near shoring movement in the USA.

Actions like this still make me excited about the thesis. If Gerdau manages to advance further in its internationalization process, it will have even greater power to mitigate the political risks in each region. The 1Q24 result showed a good recovery and the company's resilience, however, I prefer to wait for the next quarter's results before giving a buy recommendation on the company's shares. However, despite a positive bias, it is interesting to know the risks to the thesis.

Potential Threats To The Bullish Thesis

As we have seen, Gerdau is very exposed to the American economy. Furthermore, the steel sector is responsible for selling inputs to the capital goods industry. The fact is that S&P projections indicate a stagnation in the activity of this industry, this is the result of high interest rates. As Gerdau is indirectly exposed to capital goods activities, this could be a risk to the bullish thesis.

Demand and Pricing Power (S&P) Demand and Pricing Power (S&P)

When we talk about Brazil, the country is going through a cycle of falling interest rates. However, projections indicate that interest rates should reach 8.5% in 2025, which is still quite restrictive for economic activity. This could slow down Gerdau's results in Brazil and is one of the risks of the thesis.

The last risk can also be a mitigating factor in the results. As the company is highly internationalized, an appreciation of the Brazilian real could lead to a reduction in revenue due to the exchange rate effect. However, this is not what we have seen, and the real world has one of the worst performances in the world at the beginning of 2024. The risks to Gerdau's thesis are diverse, and investors should be aware before investing in the company.

The Bottom Line

As we saw in this report, Gerdau is a company with a long history of results. Its internationalization strategy mitigates risks in the economies where it operates and provides robustness to its business.

However, the oversupply of Chinese steel in the Brazilian market continues to be a major problem, and we have seen this in Gerdau's EBITDA in recent years. The actions that the Government took to reduce unfair competition do not seem to be sufficient.

Despite the good result in 1Q24, I prefer to wait for more balance sheets and greater visibility of the sector's scenario. Based on this analysis, I recommend holding Gerdau shares. In my opinion, investors should consider waiting to make a more assertive investment in the company.

