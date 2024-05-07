HIGH: Underappreciated Operational Risk

champpixs

About six months ago, I wrote an initial review of the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH). I noted that the fund had been performing well, delivering on its promise of stable income from selling options. However, I was concerned about Simplify funds' habit of deviating from their mandates.

For example, the Simplify Aggregate Bond PLUS Credit Hedge ETF (AGGH) was marketed as a 'core plus' bond fund but was run like an unconstrained hedge fund. Similarly, the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) had deviated from shorting VIX futures to include long investments in other Simplify ETFs as well as shorting volatility on other asset classes.

My advice to readers was to consider HIGH as a portfolio diversifier, but keep a close eye on the fund's holdings.

So far, HIGH has been delivering on its promise, returning 2.9% since November and outperforming treasury bill funds like the iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) (Figure 1).

Figure 1 - HIGH vs. SGOV (Seeking Alpha)

So for accepting a modest amount of convexity risk from selling option spreads, investors were rewarded with an annualized ~1.2% yield premium to treasury bills. Decent, but not exceptionally attractive.

However, a recent blow-up at another Simplify ETF, the Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG), highlights the convexity risk with some of the option selling strategies employed by Simplify and raises questions about the firm's risk management practices (Figure 2).

Figure 2 - FIG ETF blew up recently (Seeking Alpha)

FIG Blow-up Highlights Lack Of Risk Management

For a bit of background, the Simplify Macro Strategy ETF (FIG) is managed by X financial guru, Michael Green, Simplify's Chief Strategist. The FIG ETF is a "modern take on the balanced portfolio, built to help navigate today’s toughest asset allocation challenges."

The FIG ETF is marketed as a "robust portfolio comprised of equities with positive convexity, diversifying and hedging managed futures and commodities, and a suite of modern fixed income solutions." According to the fund's prospectus, the FIG ETF will primarily invest in other Simplify ETFs to create this balanced portfolio.

The FIG ETF may also invest up to 20% of its portfolio in a derivatives overlay sleeve as a "strategic, persistent exposure meant to partially hedge against market declines" (Figure 3).

Figure 3 - Excerpt from FIG prospectus (simplify.us)

However, when we look at the fund's latest portfolio, we see that the FIG ETF was speculating on single-name stock options on Carvana (CVNA), the speculative auto retailer, instead of hedging market declines (Figure 4).

Figure 4 - FIG portfolio as of May 3, 2024 (simplify.us)

Since FIG had sold call options on CVNA and CVNA's stock had zoomed higher by 35% after a good earnings report, the FIG ETF was saddled with significant losses.

Putting aside whether this single trade made or lost money, investors in Simplify's products should be FURIOUS at the firm's lapse of judgment/risk management.

Why was a 'macro fund' speculating in single-name options, especially around earnings? Why was a single trade allowed to be sized such that it caused a ~10% drawdown? Where were the checks and balances?

After seeing the blow-up at FIG, I immediately went to check on the holdings of other Simplify funds I held personally, the Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) and the Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA). Fortunately, both the TUA and MTBA ETFs appear to be following their mandates. Unfortunately, an investor should not be worried about their fund manager not adhering to their fund mandates.

Portfolio Looks Fine For HIGH

With respect to the HIGH ETF, its portfolio also looks fine. The HIGH ETF is currently short spreads on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD), the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), and the S&P 500 Index (Figure 5).

Figure 5 - HIGH portfolio holdings (simplify.us)

These are all asset classes that the HIGH ETF has said it will sell options in (Figure 6).

Figure 6 - HIGH is adhering to mandate, for now (simplify.us)

However, after the blow-up with FIG, I question whether the modest yield premium investors can earn with the HIGH ETF is worth the operational risk.

Alternatives To HIGH

For example, instead of the HIGH ETF, investors can consider the Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA). The JAAA ETF primarily invests in AAA-rated CLO debt tranches that earn a premium on top of short-term interest rates. The JAAA ETF is cheaper than the HIGH ETF, charging a net 0.21% expense ratio compared to HIGH's 0.51% (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - JAAA is cheaper than HIGH (Seeking Alpha)

Although HIGH pays a higher distribution yield than JAAA, 9.5% vs. 6.4%, part of HIGH's distribution may simply be return of investors' own capital, as the HIGH ETF has an amortizing NAV (Figure 8).

Figure 8 - HIGH vs. JAAA yield (Seeking Alpha)

Comparing total returns, JAAA has outperformed the HIGH ETF, returning 9.0% compared to HIGH's 6.8% (Figure 8).

Figure 9 - HIGH vs. JAAA total returns (Seeking Alpha)

Instead of short option convexity, the main risk with the JAAA ETF is exposure to credit risk from AAA-rate CLO debt tranches, which historically has been very safe. I last wrote about the JAAA here.

Conclusion

Although the HIGH ETF has delivered a decent performance, returning 2.9% since I last wrote about it in November and outperforming treasury bills, a recent blow-up with another Simplify ETF highlights operational risk and mandate drift at the fund manager.

I am personally considering options such as redeeming my investments from other Simplify funds, as I believe the operational risk with Simplify Asset Management is under-appreciated by the market.

To quote Warren Buffett, "it takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it." Unfortunately, I believe Simplify may have ruined my appetite for their products.