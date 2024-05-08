Kwarkot

Introduction

Since the start of the REIT bear market roughly 2 years ago, I've been looking to add some apartment REITs to my portfolio. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) is one that still appears to be a decent buy at its current price. Although I've preferred to build out my current REIT positions, apartment REITs are still attractive, especially those focused on the growing Sun Belt market.

Many have seen slower growth due to oversupply and an overall weak 2024 for the sector as a result of higher interest rates. But those investors with patience collect decent yields that are well-covered while they wait for more favorable macro environment conditions. In this article, I discuss the company's recent earnings, fundamentals, and why higher interest rates are beneficial, making them a long-term buy.

Previous Buy Rating

I last covered Camden Property Trust roughly 5 months ago in an article: Camden Property Trust: A High-Quality REIT On Sale That You Should Consider Going Into 2024. With more interest rate cuts expected during that time, I thought CPT offered dividend investors massive upside potential as a result of its suppressed share price. The stock was trading at a price of roughly $97 and is up a little over 9% to $106 where it currently trades.

Quality usually comes at a premium and with the market mispricing many REITs, the stock was a no-brainer buy at the time. I also touched on the company's Q3 earnings, which saw both FFO & revenue in-line with analysts' estimates. However, back in October the REIT was downgraded due to higher interest rates, their Sun Belt exposure, and pandemic-fostered bad debt.

Despite this, I thought the stock was still a great buy and offered investors double-digit upside to my price target of $117. Due to their strong fundamentals and upside potential, I still think the apartment REIT is a buy here, especially for long-term, dividend investors.

Latest Earnings

Despite the current macro environment that has caused slower growth, especially for REITs, many have maintained their strong fundamentals, and even managed to grow their financials. This includes CPT. During their Q1 earnings reported on May 3rd Camden Property Trust reported FFO of $1.70, beating analysts' estimates by $0.04. This grew more than 37% year-over-year from $1.24. However, FFO declined on a sequential basis by $0.03 from the prior quarter.

CPT Q1’23 Q1’24 FFO (In Millions) $1.24 $1.70 Click to enlarge

This can be attributed to lower same-property revenue growth than the previous quarter's 5.1%. However, same-property revenue growth did range in between 3.4% - 6.25% in CPT's top 5 markets. But in one of the apartment REIT's top 5 markets, Los Angeles, employment growth was lower and continues to be a headwind. With unemployment ticking up recently, and likely to continue going forward, this will be a headwind in the near future as the FED tries to slow down economy growth.

Overall revenue of $383.14 million missed analysts' estimates slightly by $2.63 million. This also declined on a sequential basis by more than 1% from $387.59 million. But year-over-year, this grew from $311.3 million. So, despite headwinds, Camden Property Trust's FFO & revenue growth remained robust, both growing double-digits on an annualized basis.

CPT Q1’23 Q1’24 Revenue (In Millions) $311.3 $383.14 Click to enlarge

Dividend Safety

Investors also get a growing dividend from Camden Property Trust that's well-covered by AFFO. For the quarter, this came in at $1.44, flat from the prior quarter. Moreover, this grew roughly 28.5% from $1.12 in the first quarter in 2023. So, from a dividend standpoint, the apartment REIT remains strong with a conservative payout ratio well-below the REIT average payout ratio at 71.5%.

Using core FFO, this is significantly lower at 60.5%. Additionally, management expects core FFO to come in at $6.74 at the midpoint of their guidance, and with an annualized dividend of $4.12, this gives Camden Property Trust a conservative payout ratio of roughly 61%. This is in comparison to peer Mid-America Apartment Communities' (MAA) forward dividend payout ratio of 66.2% using their 2024 core FFO guidance and annualized dividend of $5.88.

Higher Home Costs Serve As A Benefit

Although higher interest rates have negatively impacted REITs causing slower growth, this will likely continue to serve as a catalyst as a result of higher mortgage rates. This will likely continue to increase apartment demand as consumers delay purchasing homes with surging mortgage rates above 7% currently.

bankrate.com

Camden's CEO touched on this during their quarterly earnings call:

Apartment demand continues to be strong. During the first quarter, apartment absorption was over 100,000 apartments, the best first quarter demand in 20 years. The main drivers of apartment demand are population and employment growth, apartment affordability, and positive demographic trends.

Additionally, the fact that Camden's properties are located in growing cities positively impacts the REIT for the foreseeable future. Looking at the chart below, these cities are expected to see strong employment & population growth over the next two years. The good thing is 90% of CPT's NOI is derived from these markets. Houston and Washington, D.C. are the highest at 12.7% and 12.8%, respectively.

CPT investor presentation

Potential Risks

As previously mentioned, Los Angeles saw lower employment growth and is one of Camden's largest markets, with 4.1% of their NOI derived from the area. Furthermore, with the FED raising interest rates to slow down the economy, unemployment rising and a slowdown in added jobs, some are calling for a recession.

And although many have been stating this for the last two years, this will cause consumers' financials to become tighter. Moreover, although apartment demand was strong during the quarter, a recession would likely cause an uptick in vacancies as consumers face tighter financial pressures as a result of unemployment.

Camden's median resident age is on the younger side at 31 years. So if unemployment rises significantly, this could cause them to look for cheaper housing options such as roommates or elect to move back home. If so, CPT could see a decline in its occupancy ratings.

Strong Balance Sheet

With an A-credit rating from all three major agencies, CPT's balance sheet remains in pristine condition with a net debt-to-EBITDA of just 3.9x, and only $290 million worth of debt maturities in 2024-2025. This was slightly higher than Mid-America's 3.6x, with the exception that the latter has $400 million worth of debt maturing next month.

CPT investor presentation

Camden Property Trust also had $78 million in cash and $1.2 billion available on the revolver credit facility, giving them financial flexibility to make accretive acquisitions when opportunities arise. Furthermore, their strong balance sheet not only allows for lower cost of capital, but the ability to repurchase shares as their debt maturities are well-laddered. During the recent quarter, management repurchased $50 million worth of shares at an average price of $96.88 and had $450 million remaining on the current program, in which I expect them to repurchase over the coming quarters.

Valuation

At a forward P/FFO ratio of 15.7x at the time of writing, CPT still offers investors a decent entry price in my opinion. Quality usually comes at a premium and while the stock is up double-digits in the last 6 months, at $106 CPT is a decent buy. This is similar to MAA's forward P/FFO ratio of 15.3x and lower than Essex Property Trust's roughly 16.5x.

Using the Dividend Discount Model, I have a price target of $109 for CPT. I use an expected growth rate of 4.25%, lower than the 4.5% during my previous thesis, to account for the slowdown in the economy. And although the DDM price is slightly above the current price, I don't expect higher-quality REIT share prices to fall much further from here unless something drastic happens with interest rates or the economy.

Author DDM

Conclusion

With us likely closer to the end of the rate hike cycle and at least one rate cut happening this year in my opinion, I think REITs still offer decent entry prices, and are likely to see some nice upside in the next 4-6 months as a result of lower interest rates. Moreover, the quality ones will reward patient investors with nice upside from their current prices.

Additionally, Camden Property Trust's financials have remained resilient despite a decline on a sequential basis, with double-digit revenue and FFO growth over the past year. In my opinion, this is a testament to the REIT's strong fundamentals and management team. Due to their A-rated balance sheet, strong growth on an annualized basis, and well-covered dividend, I continue to rate CPT a buy.