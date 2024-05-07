Dividend Income: Lanny's April 2024 Summary

May 07, 2024 8:15 AM ETPEP, LMT, BNL, BHP, TTE, PM, LEG, PG, GWW
Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.46K Followers

Summary

  • In April, we (my wife and I) received a dividend income total of $2,431.31.
  • Lockheed Martin and their dividend arrived in my portfolio on April 1st.
  • There’s the sin stock with Philip Morris, sending over $160 my way, all reinvested at over 5%, picking up more PM shares.

Pink piggy banks on ascending stacks of paper currency

PM Images

This is what dividend investing is all about! Investing in dividend stocks allows you to earn dividend income, the best passive income stream! Bias, you better believe it.

Time to dive into Lanny’s April 2024 dividend income

This article was written by

Dividend Diplomats profile picture
Dividend Diplomats
15.46K Followers
Two guys who love Investing, Dividends, Frugality, Passive Income & attempting to Reinvest Our Dividends to one day achieve Financial Freedom! Follow us on your journey towards a work-free life! We share EVERY ASPECT of our journey on our blog, social media, and YouTube Channel. Make sure to follow us so you don't miss an update. Updates include the stocks we are watching, buying, selling, and our overall thoughts about the the marketBlog: http://www.dividenddiplomats.comYouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/dividenddiplomatsTwitter: https://twitter.com/DvdndDiplomats

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PEP--
PepsiCo, Inc.
LMT--
Lockheed Martin Corporation
BNL--
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc.
BHP--
BHP Group Limited
TTE--
TotalEnergies SE
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News