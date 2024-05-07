Justin Paget

Investment overview

I wrote about Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) previously (on 24 Feb 2024) with a buy rating as the demand outlook was still very strong-orders grew 60% in 4Q23-and visibility was strong. I continue to rate MTH as a buy as the underlying demand strength remains very strong with pricing staying above historical average, indicating that consumers' balance sheets remain healthy and the uptick in mortgage rates is not impacting demand.

1Q24 earnings (announced on 24April)

MTH reported 1Q24 revenue of $1.474 billion, representing 14.8% y/y growth, and EBIT of $242 million, representing 16.4% EBIT margin (328 bps improvement). Both of these led to an outstanding EPS performance of $5.06, strongly above consensus expectation for $3.56 and management's own guidance of $3.30-3.60. The main driver for this beat was higher gross margins, which MTH saw 25.8% in 1Q24 vs. guidance of 23.5 to 24%. The strong 1Q24 performance gave management the confidence to raise its FY24 guidance. They are now expecting closings to be in the range of 14,500 to 15,000, implying a y/y growth of 4 to 7% vs. the prior range of 14,000 to 15,000. Homebuilding revenue was also raised to $6 to $6.2 billion, implying a y/y delta of -2% to 1% vs. the prior range of $5.8 to $6.2 billion. Notably, they raised gross margin expectations as well, now expecting a range of 24.5 to 25% vs. the prior guide of 23 to 23.5%, implying that MTH is going to hold on to most of the gross margin expansion seen in 1Q24. As a result, EPS is also raised to a range of $19.20 to $20.70 vs. the prior guide of $16.50 to $18.10.

Demand strength clearly evident in order and pricing performance

The underlying demand strength remains strong for MTH, which can be seen from both orders and pricing performance. In 1Q24, the order increase was driven by absorption up 15% as market conditions were characterized as strong. While the average community count fell 1%, the cancellation rate saw 8%, which was a major improvement sequentially from 4Q23's 13% and the pre-covid average of 14% (FY14-FY18). Management execution was also on point, in that their focus on specs sales coupled with a strong demand during the sales season led to 93% of home closed were from starting inventories (up from 87% a year ago), and nearly 50% sold and closed within the quarter. Over four sales per month were also maintained across all regions. MTH is clearly benefiting from the current home undersupply situation in the US (the core part of my initial thesis), as can be seen from the mix of buyer groups: orders for entry-level, which accounted for 91% of 1Q24 total, were a 400bps step up from 1Q23 and grew by 20%.

Importantly, MTH is able to capture this order growth without sacrificing pricing. While the 1Q24 average order price fell by 5% y/y to $409, note that this is still above the pre-covid (FY15-FY19) average of $402, and this suggests two important things:

The underlying health of MTH targeted customers remains very healthy, especially when we consider that price was actually up in about half of communities (noted in the 1Q24 earnings call). I would also point out that the average FICO for customers in 1Q24 remained in the 730-740 range, consistent with the last two years. MTH is not impacted by the increase in mortgage rates, which hit as high as 7+%, and has not increased rate lock costs to sustain this.

Margin outlook positive

I believe MTH's margin outlook is going to be positive in the coming quarters, benefiting from easier comps, operating leverage, and lower commodity costs. There are a couple of driving factors that support my view. Firstly, land lot costs in the balance sheet are now on a like-for-like basis as all of MTH current land is acquired Post-covid (already reflecting all the elevated development costs). Secondly, as I noted above, MTH has reduced the use of rate locks (driven by a healthy customers' balance sheet), which means MTH is able to better pass through any underlying cost increases. Thirdly, operating costs should start to come down in the coming quarters. Specifically, the wage price increase seems to have reached a stable level, and I expect this to further ease to historical levels as inflation continues to come down. Also, lumber prices have come down a lot since the start of the year, and current prices are expected to remain stable.

Put together, I expect MTH's cost structure to gradually decrease, which, combined with continued topline growth, should drive strong operating leverage ahead.

Trading Economics Trading Economics

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for MTH is $256.

Previously, I expected MTH to grow revenue by 8% in FY24 and FY25, and I have now adjusted for growth upwards to reflect the strong demand seen in 1Q24. My updated model uses the high end of management's revenue guidance ($6.2 billion) as a starting point, followed by a 10% premium as MTH has historically beaten its guide by 10% ($6.2 billion * 1.1 = $6.82 billion). I kept my FY25 growth the same at 8%, as I want to be conservative that the strength from 1Q24 may not flow through to FY25. FY25 growth should be in the high single-digit range, as I still believe the home undersupply situation will persist in the near future.

For earnings, I now expect a net margin of 13.5% and 15.5% for FY24/25, an upward adjustment of 150bps to reflect updated guidance.

Given the visible growth outlook, I think it is fair to assume that MTH can continue to trade at its historical average (8x forward earnings). Any upward movement in multiples would be additional returns.

Risk

The uptick in mortgage rates has not caused any big damage to order growth so far. However, if mortgage rates were to continue picking up from here, bypassing previous highs, it may result in a reduction in housing demand, which will definitely impact MTH's financials.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for MTH due to the strong demand profile. 1Q24 results exceeded expectations, with impressive revenue and margin growth. This strength is fueled by healthy consumer balance sheets and the undersupply in the housing market. MTH should also margin tailwinds in the coming quarters from easier comps, operating leverage, and lower direct input cost. While rising rates remain a risk, the demand outlook so far remains healthy.