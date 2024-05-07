Palantir: Defense Buy Of The Century

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Palantir beats expectations and raises guidance in Q1 earnings, despite a stock drop following an 8% rally.
  • The company is accelerating growth, maintaining profitability, and forming key partnerships globally.
  • Palantir's AIP technology and government contracts position it as a valuable asset in a world of escalating geopolitical conflict.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Pragmatic Investor. Learn More »

Silhouetted naval cadets marching in formation, low angle view

Paul Souders/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis Summary

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has just reported Q1 earnings, beating expectations and raising guidance, but the stock is down 8% on the day, following an 8% rally the day prior.

I suggest investors ignore this

This stock is part of my End Of The World Portfolio.

A portfolio of highly diversified, secure and reliable companies that will do well in ANY environment.

Join the Pragmatic Investor today to get full access to the portfolio and more.

- Weekly Macro newsletter

- Access to the End of The World and YOLO portfolios

- Trade Ideas

- Weekly Video

This article was written by

James Foord profile picture
James Foord
19.33K Followers

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade. He leads the investing group The Pragmatic Investor where the focus is on building robust and truly diversified portfolios that will continually preserve and increase wealth.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PLTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PLTR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PLTR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PLTR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News