Enes Evren

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reported positive earnings today related to Q1 2024, but this seems to be already reflected in its premium valuation.

As I’ve covered in a previous article, Simon Property Group offers a high-dividend yield, but at the time I was not particularly bullish as I saw some better long-term alternatives in the real estate investment trust, or REIT, sector. However, my call did not perform very well, as SPG’s share have outperformed the sector since last October, and are up by more than 38% since my previous analysis.

As SPG has reported today its Q1 2024 earnings, I think it’s now a good time to analyze its most recent financial performance and update its investment case, to see if it still offers value for long-term investors or not.

Simon Property Group Q1 Earnings Analysis

Simon Property Group owns shopping malls and other retail assets across the U.S. and in international markets; thus, its business is therefore exposed to consumer trends. One reason I wasn’t much bullish on SPG some months ago was due to some concerns about a potential economic slowdown, as the full impact of the Fed’s hiking pace was still to be seen in consumer demand.

However, despite persistently relatively high inflation and interest rates lately, the American consumer remains strong, and the unemployment rate has not changed much. This economic backdrop has been quite favorable for companies like SPG, which are highly exposed to consumer trends.

While the REIT is more focused on top-tier shopping malls and is therefore less exposed to economic cycles than other retail REITs, its business is nonetheless impacted by trends in footfall and occupancy levels, which are naturally linked to general economic activity.

Following the pandemic, there was a rapid rebound in retail sales, showing that physical retail is still attractive to consumers, boding well for SPG’s financial performance in the short term.

During Q1 2024, SPG has reported a positive operating momentum, being able to beat market expectations both for revenue and Free Funds from Operations (FFO), plus it also revised upwards its FFO guidance for the year.

Its revenues in the first quarter of the year amounted to $1.44 billion, while the market was expecting $1.32 billion, and its FFO was $1.33 billion (+30% YoY), compared to street consensus of $1.06 billion. Its domestic property net operating income increased 3.7% YoY, to maintain the positive trend of the previous quarters.

At first glance, this is a strong beat on FFO, but investors should be aware that SPG reported a one-off gain from the sale of the remaining portion of its investment in Authentic Brands Group, which boosted its after-tax profit by $304 million. Adjusted for this effect, its FFO was broadly in-line with expectations, and also relatively unchanged from the same quarter of the previous year.

Its occupancy rate was 95.5% at the end of last March, compared to 94.4% one year ago, and a small decline from 95.8% at the end of 2023. Its occupancy levels are quite good and have recovered from the temporary drop during the pandemic, showing that SPG owns quality assets and is less affected than other competitors from structural shifts in the retail sector, namely the rise of e-commerce. This is key for the sustainability of its business model over the long term, and recent trends in occupancy levels have been clearly supportive of its business strategy.

According to Statista, vacancy rates in the U.S. shopping malls are, on average, about 5.4% (which implies an occupancy rate of 94.6%), thus SPG’s occupancy rate is above-average, being another factor supporting the view that it has a quality portfolio.

Vacancy rate (Statista)

Moreover, retailers are increasingly following an Omnichannel strategy, which means they increasingly combine online retail operations and physical stores to grow its overall sales, boding well for SPG’s business growth in the near future.

Reflecting its positive operating momentum and positive growth prospects in the coming quarters, SPG raised its full-year guidance, and now expects FFO to be between $12.75-12.90 per share, while previously was expecting FFO to be between $11.85-12.10, while street estimates were expecting FFO of $12.08 in 2024.

Additionally, SPG also raised its quarterly dividend to $2 per share, a quarterly increase of only 0.4%, but the dividend increase should be seen as a positive move, and that its management is confident about the REIT’s business outlook. Considering its new quarterly dividend, SPG’s annual dividend going forward is now $8 per share, which at its current share price, leads to a forward dividend yield of about 5.5%.

Considering SPG’s FFO guidance, this represents a payout ratio of only 62.5% at the mid-point of its range, which seems to be a conservative payout. This means that SPG’s dividend is clearly sustainable and has some room to grow in the coming years, both from higher FFO and potentially a higher payout if its management decides to be more aggressive regarding dividend distributions.

Payout ratio (Simon Property Group)

Regarding its balance sheet, SPG had $11.2 billion of liquidity at the end of last quarter, of which $3.1 billion was cash and $8.1 billion of liquidity was related to its revolving credit facilities. This means that its cash is enough to cover 2024 and 2025 maturities, while the revolving credit facilities cover maturities roughly for the following four years. Therefore, SPG is not expected to have any liquidity issues over the medium term, being another supportive factor for the sustainability of its dividend.

Regarding its leverage profile, SPG has a somewhat higher leverage than some of its peers, given that its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 6.23x in Q1 2024. This is an acceptable ratio and the company has plenty of assets that it can sell to reduce debt; thus I’m not worried about its leverage position, but this may be a factor that can constraint dividend growth in the coming years.

Indeed, according to analysts’ estimates, SPG’s dividend is expected to decline to about 2-3% annually in 2025 and 2026, which is not particularly impressive, showing that SPG is likely to retain a significant part of its annual earnings to reduce its balance sheet leverage over the next couple of years.

Conclusion

Simon Property Group has reported a positive operating momentum in recent quarters, supported by a resilient macroeconomic backdrop despite the inflationary pressures and high interest rates. In Q1 2024, it was able to beat expectations, raise its guidance and increase its quarterly dividend, showing a positive outlook for its business.

Despite that, following its strong share price run lately, Simon Property Group, Inc. is currently trading at 11.8x FFO, which is above its own historical average of 10.3x over the past five years. Because of that premium valuation, I maintain my "Hold" recommendation on SPG for now.