If You Like Buybacks (And Dividends), You'll Love Valero

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Apple's shares soared by more than 6% after announcing expectations of growth in the next quarter and $110 billion in additional buybacks.
  • Valero Energy has outperformed Apple in terms of share buybacks and shareholder wealth generation, with a 120% return on shares over the past five years.
  • Valero's focus on renewable energy projects and its strong balance sheet make it a compelling long-term investment despite anticipated earnings declines.
  • The company also benefits from ongoing supply and demand tailwinds.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Valero Refinery

Aziz Shamuratov /iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Apple (AAPL) is having somewhat of a hard time. Five of its past six quarters had negative sales growth, dragged down by its flagship product, the iPhone, which is pressured by headwinds, including stronger competition from Chinese producers.

However, its

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
31.77K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About VLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News