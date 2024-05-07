SDivin09/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) came into my radar around a year ago in a self-made screener that I rely on, what surprised me about the name was the high organic growth rate of the company, but being somewhat of a pathological value investor, at that time the investment thesis required for me to underwrite a somewhat high level of long term growth and preferred to pass on it without much extra due diligence.

A few months later came the market reaction to the third and fourth quarter earnings releases of 2023 and that made me start the process of a deeper due diligence going through the latest 10-K and reviewing the past 5 years of earning call transcript among several other public sources of information.

After that process I think that the current valuation of the company gives a good opportunity to invest in a name with great brands, an amazing track record of growth and solid historical profitability despite a contraction currently affecting the industry, a lack of short-term catalysts and some questionable recent M&A activities.

FOXF is a manufacturer and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used primarily on bikes, side-by-sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications. The company its structured in three segments; Powered Vehicles Group (PVG) it’s focused on sales to original equipment off-road and power sports manufacturers and aftermarket businesses that sell shocks directly to dealers and distributors, After Market Applications Group [AAG] is comprised of aftermarket businesses that offer custom vehicle shock, tuning, suspension, lift kit, upfitting, and wheel and tire solutions for automotive and power sports enthusiasts. And finally, there is Sports Specialty Group [SSG] that serves de bike industry with the provision of suspensions, wheels and other bike components to OEMs and aftermarket clients. And the recent Marucci acquisition has been incorporated into this last segment.

Throughout the article I will review the historical and recent financial performance, some short-term risks, and some deserved criticisms to a couple of management decisions to end by focusing on the assumptions that are required to underwrite an investment at current levels. But before that, I would recommend the readers that want a deeper understanding of the company to go through a deep dive of the history of the company by reading a couple of great articles done by Moonlight Capital (part 1 & part 2).

Growth, Acquisitions and Profitability

As I already said, the first thing that jumps at you when you analyze this company is the high level of growth that the company has achieved since going public. It’s true that the company has a long history of acquisitions but even after correcting for those, the organic CAGR is still very solid.

FOXF press releases

If you look at TTM figures, revenues have grown from $307 million at the end of 2014 to $1,398 million at the end of 1Q2024. To get to the organic CAGR I would correct for all the revenue coming from acquisitions done in that period except for Marucci that closed in the middle of the last quarter of 2023, but I would be subtracting the roughly $17 and $57 million that came from that operation the last two quarters.

With those adjustments, TTM organic sales stand at $1,022 million getting to an organic CAGR of 13.9%. And even though FOXF was benefitted by the consumption dynamics post pandemic, it’s still a very solid growth track record and much higher than what you need to justify an investment today.

Apart from that, until very recently, the company has shown a sound pattern of operational profitability and more importantly a consistent record of cash conversion.

FOXF financial statements

Drivers for the fall from grace of the stock and the recent downturn in operating profitability

The first one is the material contraction of the bike industry [SSG] after the huge upswing in demand post pandemic.

FOXF financial statements

And form the comments from management itself, that headwind should continue for at least the first half of 2024.

4Q23 earning call transcript

4Q23 earning call transcript

For the reader that might want to track the somewhat atomized OEMs of this segment I would recommend tracking the comments coming from Shimano on a quarterly basis and the sales that Giant Bikes report on a monthly basis.

The second of the negative drivers was the impacts of the UAW strike of 2023 that resulted in lower shipments of components in PVG and a lack of chassis availability for the AAG segment that resulted in lower sales.

3Q23 earning call transcript

4Q23 earning call transcript

Third is the Marucci Acquisition (the biggest in the company’s history) that reasonably in my opinion was difficult to understand from a strategic perspective (what was possibly the logic behind adding a baseball equipment manufacturer to the operations of FOXF?).

And obviously the first question of the third quarter 2023 earning call was the same that I stated before but rephrased in a more diplomatic way. The answer basically went into (i) Both companies work with aluminium and composite material so there is space for synergies (ii) The pro athlete first attitude of both companies and (iii) The financials of Marucci, that as you can see in the next table is a growing high margin business. And according to those figures taken from the quarterly releases of CODI, FOXF paid a little less than 12 times trailing EV/EBITDA.

CODI earning releases

Do the explanations convince me into thinking this was strategically a great addition to the company’s portfolio? Probably not, but at least from a financial standpoint 12 times EV/Ebitda does not seem to be an unreasonable price for a growing operation with ebitda margins above 20%. Of course, it would be nice to have more financial information but for the time being we must work with the available information.

But more important than my own opinion is the apparent rejection by the market when you compare FOXF stock performance with the average of it's peers in the Recreational Vehicle Industry (THO, WGO, PII, CWH, DOOO, MBUU, MCFT, LCII and HZO) pre- and post-acquisition.

Historical stock prices provided by Microsoft excel

Fourth is the high-rate environment of the US economy and its effects on the broader motor sports/recreational vehicle industry. The consequences of higher rates are hitting on two fronts, first by delaying purchasing decisions of potential clients specially for the mid to lower segments served by this industry. And secondly by reducing the willingness of dealers to take inventory in part for the somewhat lower demand, but especially because of the much higher floorplan financing costs. And in this industry, most of the revenues are booked as inventory is shipped to their dealers.

You can see this topic by browsing through call transcripts of many industry players, many of which are customers for the PVG segment of FOXF. I would recommend the reader to go through the last two quarters of earning call transcripts for Polaris (PII) and BRP (DOO). I thought about including some snapshots here, bet there are too many good snippets, and the article would have been even longer. And if you are still motivated you can also look at the latest earning calls of the public players in the Motorhome/Trailer (WGO, BC) and marine industry (MBUU, MCFT). Those are not that directly related to FOXF, but there you can see some of the same headwinds related to the current rates environment.

And finally, it’s the guidance provided by management in the 4Q2024 earning call that probably spooked the market.

The company guides on revenues, adjusted EPS, and effective tax rate. I tend to work with adjusted operating income (adjusted for fair value contingent consideration, acquisition & integration expenses, non- recurring property tax assessments and offering costs of publicly traded instruments) more than adjusted EPS, but as you can see, both move pretty much in parallel.

FOXF financial disclosures

Last year the company ended with revenues of $1,464 million (inclusive of $17 million coming from Marucci), Adj Operating Income of $179 million (12.2% margin) and adjusted EPS of $3.96 and for 2024 the midpoint of the guidance (lowered slightly in 1Q2024) is for revenues of $1.570 million and adjusted EPS of $2.425 (that should result in $109 million of adjusted operating income with a margin of 6.9%).

Now let’s dig a little deeper into that guidance to understand the underlying dynamics of FOX’s traditional business. And to do that we need some assumptions for Marucci’s operation derived from their available financial information.

For the first quarter, the company disclosed that Marucci generated 59.6 million, growing 2% YoY. So, I would use that same growth rate for their FY2024 revenues starting from their 3Q23 TTM figures, getting to $190 million.

For Ebitda I would try to be conservative using a slightly reduced 22.5% margin and would assume a 5% rate of sales to calculate its depreciation, which is a relatively high rate, especially after management described the operation as more Opex than Capex intensive in their latest earning call. With that and using the same logic to transform adjusted EPS into Adjusted Operating Income we get to the details in the following table and Chart.

Management latest guidance & author assumptions

FOXF financial statements, management latest guidance & author assumptions

From there, I think it’s fair to point out that the FY guidance relies heavily on the second half of the year while still guiding bellow historical margins for those quarters. And secondly, that the margin reduction reported for the first quarter and guided for the second are very significant and much more pronounced that what the company experienced in the fourth quarter of 2023. I think, both points are somewhat worrying because when you look at the broader recreational vehicle industry you can see greater resilience in terms of profitability in the face of also challenging revenue dynamics. And secondly the much-improved guided margins for the second half of 2024 seem to be underpinned on the expectation of a sharply better demand picture for the second half, with an implied expectation of a very solid 23% growth rate.

One of the questions in the last earning call drilled into the sharp contraction on organic margins.

1Q24 earning call transcript

The problem is that that cost militancy seems a little wobbly when you drill into the data and focused on R&D, the one item where I would not mind a less frugal mindset.

FOXF SEC fillings

So, in my opinion this is a company that is built for growth as their leadership, management, workers, administrative personnel, etc. have only experience that for more than a decade and there is no muscle memory or tested gameplan to deal with a sharp reversal in demand. This might take some time, or maybe as they are expecting, the industry will pivot into growth in a couple of quarters, and this will be forgotten as just a bump in the road.

So, let’s see what we would need segment by segment to get to that guided pivot in the second half.

FOXF Financial Disclosures and author assumptions

There are many ways to get to the implied revenue guidance for the second half, and those figures are just my view of the most plausible path given the dynamics of each segment. But overall, I think that the implied second half guidance is somewhat challenging given the available information.

I would say that my expectations for SSG are the ones that seem more realistic given the very depressed TTM revenues that are already very close to pre pandemic levels.

After that comes PVG that have two set of customers that seem to be experiencing different realities. If you were to look just at the Power Sports side of the segment, those figures look too rosy, but on the other side, the bigger automakers like Ford, Jeep or Toyota seem to be chugging along relatively well and the second half of the year should have easier comps as those clients were affected by the UAW strike of 2023. So overall I would say challenging but doable.

Finally comes AAG where I think those assumptions seem unrealistic as that segment should and seem to be experiencing the same interest rate headwinds of the overall recreational vehicle industry with dealers being very reluctant to take more inventory. And the following chart by Stifel (as published by Jaguar Analytics) that checks upfitting business dealer inventory that covers roughly 90% of FOXF dealership, paints a challenging picture for the remainder of the year as dealer inventories normalize at lower levels more consistent with the current rates environment.

Publication by Jaguar Analytics

So, to finish this long section about guidance I would say that there is a non-negligible probability of some disappointment especially for the second half of the year.

Getting Close to one Financial Covenant Limit

A few days after reporting the acquisition of Marucci the company filed with the SEC the document governing the debt assumed for its financing. That document details the following financial covenants and definitions.

"The Borrower covenants and agrees that until the Facility Termination Date:

Section 1.0a Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio.

The Borrower will maintain, as of the end of each Fiscal Quarter ending after the Closing Date, a Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio of not greater than 4.00:1:00; provided, that such permitted ratio shall increase to 4.50:1.00 for the four fiscal quarters, at the Borrower’s election, following a Permitted Acquisition exceeding $75,000,000.

Section 1.0b Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio.

The Borrower will maintain, as of the end of each Fiscal Quarter ending after the Closing Date, a Consolidated Interest Coverage Ratio of not less than 3.00:1.00.

“Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio” means, as of any date, the ratio of (a) Consolidated Total Indebtedness minus unrestricted cash and cash equivalents located in the United States to (b) Consolidated EBITDA for the four consecutive Fiscal Quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under this Agreement."

The document also provides a definition of Ebitda that is too long to detail here but is very close to the company’s own definition of adjusted Ebitda and according to my calculations and based on the company’s guidance they will get very close to the 4 times limit of Consolidated Net Leverage Ratio.

For this calculation I am assuming that Net Financial Debt stays at the last reported amount for the next 3 quarters and that all reported cash & equivalents is located in the US. This is a conservative measurement because it’s likely that they will generate some extra-cash in the following quarters but it’s a risk that should be in the mind of the investor because there is not much wiggle room especially for the next two quarters.

FOXF financial disclosures, management latest guidance & author assumptions

A Valuation Exercise

To end this article, I will perform a valuation exercise based on what in my opinion are a conservative set of assumptions to check if there is a sufficient margin of safety to justify an investment. Here I will focus on the traditional operations of FOXF adding Marucci at a reasonably conservative valuation multiple.

I will start from the implied guidance for FOX’s traditional operations detailed a few paragraphs ago. After that the assumptions are as follows.

Revenue Growth: 4%, a much lower rate compared to the historical organic revenue growth delivered by the company.

Adjusted Operating Margin: For 2025 I will use a margin that is a 100pb below the average delivered between 2014 and 2023 and thereafter I will assume that margins stabilize 50bp below the same average. The following charts should help visualize those assumptions.

FOXF Financial Disclosures, Management Guidance & author assumptions

Capex & Depreciation: The company ended a significant expansion of its productive capacity not so long ago, so there shouldn’t be any material expansion in Capex. Depreciation rate should normalize from an elevated level in a couple of years as is shown in the following chart. And in the long-term Capex stays slightly above depreciation as is expected for a growing company.

FOXF financial disclosures & author assumptions

Tax and Discount rate: For taxes I will assume a 17% rate slightly above guidance and the average of the past few years. For discount rate I normally use a 10% but I will recognize that according to CAPM the rate should be closer to 11.5% so I will show the results under both rates.

I will use a 15 times EV/Nopat exit multiple that seems conservative against the historical trailing figures, but at the same time is more consistent with the lower estimated future growth rate.

FOXF financial disclosures

And finally, for Marucci I will use an 8 times EV/Ebitda multiple on the 2024 financial assumptions previously detailed for this operation. Again, a conservative multiple for what seems to be a high margin business with solid growth at least for the years of information that are available. And importantly, FOXF has never traded below 11 times trailing EV/Ebitda.

FOXF financial disclosures & author assumptions

Conclusion

I tried to paint a balanced picture of the company being very aware of the short-term challenges and risks as well as acknowledging some shortcomings of management in their M&A strategy and while facing the current downturn in demand. Having said that, this is a cyclical industry, and the business is going through a low, currently trading at its lower trailing EV/Sales in history of 1.8 times after peaking closer to 6 times at the top of the cycle. The great brands of the company are there with a solid focus on the premium/performance segment of the industry and I think my long-term assumptions provide a reasonable margin of safety.

So here it depends on personal perspectives, if you are truly a long-term investor, I think this is a solid investment, but there are clear risks in the short term that might provide even better entry opportunities. I currently hold a position of around a third of what usually for me is full positioning, so I feel that you can be somewhat patient, exploring the option of using cash secured puts as an entry strategy.

This probably ended up being an excessively long article, but I have been looking at his name for a long time and tried to put into “paper” all the aspects that seemed relevant. So, thanks for getting to this point and best of luck with your investments.