When I last wrote about Lemonade (NYSE:LMND), it was just after the company reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings. Investors were disappointed with revenue guidance. Management didn't enthuse investors when they stated that the company would double spending in 2024, but that spending wouldn't come near doubling topline growth. The stock subsequently dropped almost 28%. At the time, I still recommended that investors willing to speculate should invest a small portion of their portfolio in the stock. The following chart shows that management only expects to achieve 26% year-over-year revenue growth by the end of 2024.

Lemonade Fourth Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Lemonade just reported its first quarter 2024 earnings report in which it grew In-Force Premium ("IFP") by 22%, exceeding company guidance of 21%, produced $119.1 million in revenue, beating analyst estimates by approximately 5%, and had an earnings per share ("EPS") loss of $0.67, beating analysts' estimates by $0.11. However, the stock price barely budged several days after reporting earnings as investors remained wary of the company.

During the quarter, Lemonade moved up its estimates for when it should achieve positive net cash flow to the beginning of 2025. Management can then confidently increase topline growth investment without burning cash on the balance sheet. The company also said it should fully roll out auto insurance by the beginning of 2025, potentially giving it an additional growth boost. As a result, I still recommend that investors willing to take a risk buy the company.

In this article, I will discuss how AI is making the business more efficient, the improving LTV/CAC ratio, and the company's first-quarter report, emphasizing how Lemonade is lowering its expense ratio and moving toward achieving positive net cash flow and profitability. I will also discuss a few risks, review its valuation, and explain why investors willing to speculate can still buy the stock.

Using AI to become more efficient

Lemonade rolled out a new metric to show investors how it improves operational efficiency: the loss adjustment expense ("LAE") ratio. This ratio measures all the expenses an insurance company incurs in investigating and settling insurance claims. The company defines LAE as "loss adjustment expenses divided by gross earned premium" in its first quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter. The company reduced LAE 560 basis points ("bps") from 13.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 to 7.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

Lemonade First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter.

Lemonade highlighted in its first quarter Shareholder Letter how its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") advantages have substantially improved its operational efficiency in processing claims. The Shareholder Letter stated (emphasis added):

An LAE ratio of ~10% is typical of leading insurers with tens of billions in premium. Despite our relatively small size, Lemonade's LAE ratio, at 7.6% in Q1, is notably better than that benchmark, showcasing how technology can dramatically drive efficiency even before the benefits of scale kicks in. Indeed, we have nearly halved this ratio in just two years.

Lemonade uses what management calls "Blender," a back-office insurance management platform that the company developed to increase efficiency.

Lemonade's 2020 10-K.

The company's 2023 10-K describes Blender in the following way (emphasis added):

Blender is a robust insurance management platform that we built with customer centricity and exponential efficiency in mind. This is a built-from-scratch, cutting edge backend system, designed as a single, cohesive, and streamlined management tool for our customer experience, underwriting, claims, growth, marketing, finance, and risk teams. When a claims experience specialist logs in to Blender, for example, they instantly see all claims assigned to them by AI Jim. Blender then provides them with instructions for next steps, and when possible, includes coverage determinations, and alerts of suspicious activity. Critically, they will also see an extraordinary amount of information about the users' behavior patterns and their claim, background information, risk indicators, insurance history, and much more. If a vendor is needed, for example, to assess the damage, all appropriate suppliers will pop up in Blender, and can be dispatched to the field, and paid, at the push of a button. Blender brings similar integrated, customer-centric, and focused workflows to the other Lemonade teams as well.

The first quarter Shareholder Letter gave an additional example of the gains in efficiency using automation and AI technology incorporated in Blender to do more with less: "In the past two years, in line with the rapid growth of the [pet insurance] book, we saw a near doubling of the number of claims submitted - but a less than 15% increase in claims support team headcount." Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Daniel Schrieber said the following on Lemonade's first quarter 2024 earnings call about the impact of AI on improving efficiency, "Over the course of the last two years, the size of a book has doubled. Our gross profit has trebled and our operating expense hasn't moved." Lemonade has also found uses for generative AI to improve efficiency. Company President and Co-Founder Shai Wininger discussed generative AI on the earnings call (emphasis added). "The percentage of emails handled by generative AI also continues to grow as our generative AI platform now handles 22% of all incoming emails and was recently trained to handle SMS messages as well."

If Lemonade's AI and automation technology are so great, why don't other insurance companies simply copy it? Can't other insurance companies also use generative AI? Well, on the earnings call, CEO Schrieber answered those questions by highlighting the structural disadvantages that legacy insurance companies have in copying Lemonade's use of AI on the earnings call:

In a couple of days time it will be the Berkshire Hathaway Annual General Meeting. This time last year on that stage, Ajit Jain, who runs insurance there, the Vice Chairman spoke about Geico, whom they own outright and said that Geico has 500 and then he corrected himself and said, actually, it's over 600 different systems that don't talk to one another. Well, when you have that kind of legacy and Geico has the advantage of being a direct to consumer, other, you know, their competitors are even more encumbered because they've got 40,000 agents by way of distribution, and it is very hard for them without conflicted a channel strategy to really adopt a direct to consumer AI driven approach. But even if that weren't the case, just when you aren't built as a tech company, when you aren't led by people who understand technology, when your systems were built in the 1980s on COBOL, and you can't even hire engineers who know that programming language, and therefore instead of having a black box, you have a black hole where you have to continuously invest just to stay afloat. Those are genuinely difficult systems and problems to overcome. I'm not saying that no incumbents will overcome them, and I'm sure they will all make as much use of AI as they can, but I do think that taken together that amounts to a structural disadvantage that will be difficult for them and advantageous to us.

What Schrieber is saying in the above quote is that many insurance companies still have data siloes, meaning customer data and other information are in different locations within different departments that use different systems that are unable to talk with each other. Siloed data makes it very difficult to use AI. Additionally, using manual data entry approaches can also make it challenging to use AI. The founders of Lemonade built the company from the start to share data across the platform and have also automated most processes, including data collection. Lemonade has far fewer manual data entries than legacy insurance companies. Another potential benefit of using AI technology to improve efficiency is an improved LTV/CAC ratio.

A vastly improved LTV/CAC ratio

Investors who disliked Lemonade when it first became publicly traded argued that its low Lifetime Value ("LTV") to customer acquisition costs ("CAC") ratio would doom it to failure. LTV is all the cash a company receives from customers while they remain clients. The CAC ratio is the cost of acquiring that customer, primarily sales and marketing expenses. This Seeking Alpha article calculated that Lemonade had an LTV/CAC ratio of 25%, 40%, and 47% in the third quarter of 2019, second quarter of 2020, and third quarter of 2020, respectively. Those percentages represented fractions below one, meaning the customers that the company acquired during that period were unprofitable over the long term. In 2021, I read a bearish article on Lemonade that argued that Lemonade had a high potential for failure with such an abysmally low LTV/CAC ratio. This argument was valid, as one of the starting points to becoming profitable over the long term is having an LTV/CAC ratio above one.

Fast forward to today. The company has a much higher LTV to CAC ratio. Chief Financial Officer Tim Bixby said on the company's first quarter 2024 earnings call (Emphasis added):

We think of LTV to CAC, which is obviously a very fairly common measure, of well above three. In fact, over the course of last year we saw numbers that looked in edge from the high 3s and towards 4. That was when we were spending at a lower rate where things tend to get a bit more efficient. But even at this high rate we're continuing to see strong LTV to CAC ratios well above 3.

However, a favorable LTV to CAC ratio only helps a company become profitable over the long term if customer churn remains low and a company can reduce operating expenses. Luckily, Lemonade has a solid customer retention rate. The company's first quarter 2024 annual dollar retention ("ADR"), which the company defines in the Shareholder Letter as "the percentage of IFP retained over a twelve-month period, inclusive of changes in policy value, changes in number of policies, changes in policy type, and churn," was 88%, up 100 bps from the previous year's comparable quarter. When TD Cowen analyst Andrew Kligerman asked during the earnings call, "What is it about Lemonade that drives that retention, what would you say kind of differentiates Lemonade that's going to make people want to stay with you as opposed to just moving to the next carrier and getting a cheaper price?," Lemonade co-founder and President Shai Wininger said (Emphasis added):

There are a few things that differentiate them in age in a way that's relevant for this particular metric. One is the level of customer satisfaction that we enjoy. Perhaps a universal measure of that is NPS, net promoter score. The industry doesn't do very well by that measure. I think the low teens is pretty customary or commonplace being negative or is not unusual. And we tend to be in the 70s, sometimes in the 80s, across all touch points with customers, including claims experience and shockingly, we have an incredibly high NPS even for declined claims. There's something about interacting with our AIs, the instant nature of the relationship, the ability to respond playfully but precisely, and any time of day and night from the comfort of your phone to pay as many as 50% of claims without any human intervention within a matter of seconds of the submit button being pressed. All these have powerful brand building abilities, and they reflect themselves in retention.

In the next section, we will discuss operating expenses, another factor that can prevent a good LTV/CAC ratio from producing profits.

Lemonade's earnings overview

Lemonade First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter

The above image from Lemonade's first quarter 2024 shareholder letter shows a few vital metrics that investors in this company should follow every quarter. IFP, the dollar amount of all active policies that customers are paying a premium annually, continues to grow, producing $794 million in the first quarter. This number is a vital growth metric for investors to follow, representing the possible revenue that Lemonade can earn. Although IFP and customer growth were solid during the quarter, the premium per customer growth of 8% was lackluster. There are a few reasons this number is low, including a lack of growth in home insurance, which I will discuss later, and the company has yet to fully roll out its higher premium auto insurance product. It looks like that won't happen until 2025. Shai Wininger said on Lemonade's first quarter 2024 earnings call:

It usually takes a few years to stabilize the performance of new insurance product after launch. During that period, we test products at lower scale and continuously improve pricing, underwriting, and operating efficiency to get the product to be compatible with our LTV targets. Once that happens, we can increase our marketing efforts and grow faster. By the way, despite the fact that car's loss ratio isn't yet where we want it to be, it did improve 18 points in 2023, which was the biggest and fastest loss ratio improvement across all of our business lines that year. So while there's still work to be done, a lot has already happened and I expect we will begin rolling out car more broadly early next year.

Lemonade's most mature products are renters' and pet insurance, which have lower premiums than homeowners and auto insurance. Recently, most of Lemonade's premium per customer year-over-year growth likely comes from premiums increasing on existing homeowners, renters, and pet insurance policies. If management successfully fully rolls out auto insurance next year, you should see this number take a huge jump higher and give investors more confidence in investing in the stock.

Lemonade has yet to roll out car insurance because the auto segment probably has an abysmal gross loss ratio. If Lemonade fully rolled out auto insurance today, the consolidated gross loss ratio would likely jump much higher, and investors would probably respond poorly. Since Lemonade has become a public company, management has emphasized that the company needed to achieve a gross loss ratio of below 75% to get to an underwriting profit. The image above shows that the company has taken two years to bring the gross loss ratio down from 90% to 79%. The stock has risen over the last year partially because investors see the gross loss ratio coming down, and management has forecast further improvements. I believe management only wants to roll out auto insurance when they have certainty that the rollout won't negatively impact the consolidated gross ratio to a large degree.

Next, let's look at a few Lemonade profitability numbers.

Lemonade First Quarter 2024 Shareholder Letter

The above image shows several key profitability metrics. The black shaded bar represents Lemonade's gross earned premiums ("GEP"), which is the portion of the IFP that Lemonade earned over the policy coverage period before the impact of reinsurance. Management emphasizes GEP over its revenue numbers because it has negotiated different reinsurance contracts with varying terms since it came public. Its revenue numbers under different reinsurance terms are not comparable. Its GEP numbers since its Initial Public Offering are comparable and are the best representation of its topline number.

The dark grey bars show Lemonade's net losses for the first quarter going back to 2022. You can see that the losses have decreased each year. The pink line representing net/GEP is the same as a profit margin. The light gray represents the adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization), a measure of whether its core operations are sustainable. Management projected EBITDA to turn positive in 2026 in its fourth quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter.

Net cash flow is even more critical than adjusted EBITDA at this stage of the company's growth. Net cash flow is the difference between the cash flow into the business and the cash flow out of the business. Since its inception, the company has had more cash flow out of the business than cash flow in, which means that Lemonade has had to support its growth with cash on its balance sheet. At the end of the first quarter, Lemonade's balance sheet contained $927.1 million in cash and investments. However, Lemonade is required to hold some cash in reserve to pay claims. The following image comes from Lemonade's latest 10-Q and shows the company's liabilities on the balance sheet.

Lemonade First Quarter 10-Q

Two liabilities make some of Lemonade's cash and short-term investment unavailable for spending on other things:

Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expense is the cash the company sets aside to investigate and pay claims. Funds held for reinsurance treaties is cash that Lemonade holds for reinsurers until a claim needs to be paid to the reinsurer or the coverage period for the insurance ends.

Lemonade's Unpaid loss and loss adjustment expense is $264 million, and funds held for reinsurance treaties are $132.4 million. As a result, the company has roughly $530.7 million of cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet available for use. At the end of the first quarter, it recorded a negative $111.5 million in free cash flow ("FCF"). Suppose Lemonade's FCF remained steady at a negative $111.5 million moving forward; the company would run out of cash without raising capital in nearly five years. If the company continues to move toward breakeven in net cash flow, the company will have an even longer runway to turn profitable. I have seen some bearish investors in the past assert that Lemonade would go bankrupt soon. I find those assertions to be preposterous. If the company does fail, it will likely occur over a multi-year time frame.

Lemonade Bulls became excited over this earnings report because management updated its guidance on when the company will achieve positive net cash flow. Management's original guidance was for net cash flow to break even sometime in the first half of 2025. The company's new guidance is to break even by the end of 2024 and, by the first quarter of 2025, to start consistently producing positive net cash flow, making the company self-sustaining. The Shareholder Letter states (emphasis added):

Net cash flow breakeven, while an important milestone, is certainly not our final destination. We are increasingly focused on what comes next. Once generating positive cash flow, we expect to benefit from an increasing cash and investments balance, with growing investment income contribution. This will enable us to lean in and reinvest in cash-flow generative, capital-light growth with maximum confidence.

In other words, once management believes the company can consistently produce positive cash flow, it plans to put its foot down on the growth accelerator. Currently, the market is not giving Lemonade credit for its increasing profitability and improving cash flow. However, if the company ever does display several quarters of positive cash flow, much of the bearishness surrounding it will likely evaporate, and the market will likely award it a much higher valuation based on its projected cash flow.

However, to achieve its profitability and cash flow goals, the company must control costs even better and continue growing to scale the business to spread more costs over a larger revenue base. The following chart shows that quarterly expenses peaked near the end of 2022, and total operating expenses as a percentage of revenue have declined from a high of over 200% in the middle of 2021 to 64.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Still, the company has a long way to go. The following table compares Lemonade's quarterly operating expenses as a percentage of revenue to some traditional competitors. I don't know where this number will need to be for Lemonade to turn profitable. However, suppose its AI advantages live up to the hype, and the company continues to scale. In that case, I expect Lemonade to eventually achieve an operating expense as a percentage of revenue in the single digits.

Company Operating expense % quarterly revenue profit margin Lemonade 64.59% -36.71 Allstate (ALL) 12.62% 7.9% MetLife (MET) 9.49% 5.4% Click to enlarge

Next, let's look at a few of the company's risks.

Risks

Lemonade has seasonal risks in the short term. The company tends to have its best loss ratio in the fourth and first quarters, as there are fewer catastrophic ("cat") storms in the late fall and winter months. The chart below shows that the second and third quarters have the most cat storms, which negatively impacts home insurance.

Lemonade Fourth Quarter 2023 Shareholder Letter

The home insurance gross loss ratio jump in the seasonally bad quarters can cause the consolidated gross loss ratio to jump. Since the company's consolidated gross loss ratio is a widely followed metric on which some investors base their buy and sell decisions, the potential for a downside in the stock price is relatively high in the second and third quarters. Additionally, inflation and high cat losses over the last several years have made home insurance unprofitable in several areas of the country, and the company stopped underwriting insurance in those areas until regulators allow Lemonade to set higher rates. CEO Schrieber said the following on the first quarter earnings call about getting higher rates approved:

Our capacity is dramatically higher and more efficient in terms of filing, getting rate filings in and done and approved. And it was territories where our growth went to zero or pretty close to zero. California is probably the most notable one. Even there we've seen a couple of quite sizable rate approvals and we're seeing that almost across the board. It's still a little unpredictable in terms of the date and month that those approvals will come. But again, really, I think past -- certainly past the worst part of it and now into more of a standard mode with aggressive filing.

The company didn't give a timeline for when it will resume pursuing home insurance growth in areas like California. At the same time as the slower growth in home insurance, some investors are frustrated with the slow rollout of auto insurance. While renters and pet insurance were good for Lemonade to enter the insurance business, the company needs auto insurance and home insurance to grow and scale. Yet, both businesses are currently in a rut. Hence, there is a lack of growth in premium per customer. If management fails to roll out the auto business by early 2025, as management forecasts and growth in home insurance fails to pick up, any positive investor sentiment toward the company could decline.

Next, competition within the insurance market remains ferocious. Although Lemonade has a better infrastructure for utilizing AI, legacy insurance companies have options for eliminating data silo problems and making their data ready for training AI algorithms by using solutions from companies like Snowflake (SNOW). Although it may take years for companies like Allstate and MetLife to catch up to Lemonade's technology and business model advantage, it is not entirely impossible. Investors must continuously monitor the competitive environment in insurance.

Lemonade is a speculative stock. When the company first entered the public markets in July 2020, it had already achieved a gross loss ratio of 67% in the second quarter of 2020, well below the 75% management said that it needed to achieve an underwriting profit. At the time, one analyst forecast Lemonade to have a gross loss ratio of 65% in 2021. Unfortunately for early investors, it has been all downhill from there. Winter storm Uri hit in February 2021 and the company's first quarter 2021 gross loss ratio was 121%. Ever since, Lemonade has struggled to bring the gross loss ratio below 75% and other issues hurt the company's performance from inflation to numerous cat storms. Its struggles to get a gross loss ratio below 75% have created pessimism about the company's prospects in the market. To this day, some investors may remain wary of the company after numerous disappointments have led to a May 6, 2024 stock price of $17.93, still below its Initial Public Offering price of $29.00 per share. With negative sentiment surrounding the company, the stock could be volatile if it fails to achieve net cash flow on the timelines management forecast.

Valuation

Although I have seen some analysts use estimated future earnings and cash flow projections to value speculative stocks that lack current cash flow and earnings, it's not a great idea, in my opinion, because there is a sizeable chance that many speculative companies may never achieve profitability and positive cash flow. Lemonade falls into that category.

Lemonade is also complex to value using a relative valuation to other insurance companies as it is growing much faster than older mature insurance companies with different business models. Companies like Allstate and MetLife are already operating at scale. Yet, Lemonade is at a different growth stage and is still attempting to reach scale, so meaningful comparisons may not be possible. Making comparisons to other publicly traded, fast-growing, unprofitable insurtechs that are just as speculative or even more speculative than Lemonade may be equally fruitless.

I prefer to use a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio to value Lemonade at this stage of the company's growth. Lemonade has a P/S ratio of 2.68, which is lower than its three-year median of 6.545. Suppose Lemonade today traded at its three-year median; the stock price would be $40.38, or 132% above its May 3, 2024 closing stock price.

Lemonade trades at a forward P/S ratio for 2025 of 1.832, which seems low as analysts estimate 2025 revenue to grow 29.37% year over year. The chart below shows that the company had a one-year forward P/S ratio of over 3.0 in the summer of 2023. If Lemonade conservatively traded at a one-year forward P/S ratio of 2.50, the approximate midpoint over the past year, the stock price would be $23.71, up 36% from the May 3 closing price and my fair value for the stock.

However, investors should be wary of all attempts to value this stock because everything depends on the company achieving positive net cash flow and becoming a self-sustaining business. Suppose management's net cash flow forecast is accurate; the company's revenue growth could increase as management could invest more in growth without negatively impacting the balance sheet. The market would likely value that revenue growth even higher than my fair value as the company moves toward positive EBITDA. Conversely, if Lemonade fails to achieve positive net cash flow, the stock price has a significant downside.

An interesting speculation

Lemonade is not for the faint of heart. As shown in the image below, the company still has a significant number of its shares outstanding shorted. If anything goes wrong or the company has any bad news, the market could swiftly punish the stock.

Alternatively, if the company has good news, there is considerable potential for a short squeeze, and the stock could rapidly exceed my fair value estimations. For instance, if Lemonade is able to achieve breakeven cash flow by the end of the year and become a self-sustaining business in 2025, the potential that a great deal of bearishness will be wiped out of the stock is high.

Lemonade is an under-the-radar play on AI. If you are an investor looking for a company that should be a big AI beneficiary yet to begin a run higher, start your due diligence on this company and buy it if you like what you see. I maintain my buy rating, but only for investors with a mindset for investing in high-risk companies.