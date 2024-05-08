Super Micro Stock: Sell-Off Is A Buying Opportunity (Technical Analysis)

JHVEPhoto

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) has been on a rollercoaster ride of ups and downs over the last few months, with share prices falling to recent lows of $700 per share before stabilizing. For the third-quarter period, Super Micro reported on April 30th revenue figures of $3.85 billion, falling short of analyst estimates ($3.95 billion), and the stock was met with immediate selling pressure that caused single-session declines of 14%.

Q3FY24 Earnings Results (Super Micro Computer)

However, several positive aspects contained within the company’s earnings report seem to have been largely overlooked during this process, and we think that these declines can be viewed as a negative overreaction that may have reached over-extended levels. As a result, we are viewing the stock's current position as another buying opportunity following the latest pullback in share prices.

SMCI Growth Rates (Super Micro Computer)

While the top-line figures recorded in Super Micro’s earnings report did disappoint consensus expectations, these figures did indicate annualized growth rates of roughly 200% and revenue guidance for fiscal-year 2024 was raised to a range of $14.7 billion - $15.1 billion (surpassing expectations calling for annual revenues of $14.6 billion). Incredibly, the mid-point of this new expectation range would imply annualized top-line growth rates of more than 580%.

Revenue Figures (Super Micro Computer)

Moreover, the server producer’s per-share net income figures posted at $6.56 (or $402.5 million), which marked a sizable improvement from the EPS figure of $1.53 (or $85.8 million) that was recorded during the same period last year.

EPS Figures (Super Micro Computer)

Overall, Super Micro’s adjusted EPS figure came in at $6.65, which also beat analyst estimates ($5.78) for the period and the company’s strong performance in revenue growth follows an already impressive prior quarter (where the company saw annualized top-line gains of 103%). On balance, we think these results fail to justify the dramatic selling pressure we have witnessed in share prices during recent trading sessions and that it will be important for investors to identify important support and resistance zones that can be used to establish new long positions at these lower levels.

SMCI: Weekly Chart (Income Generator via TradingView)

At first glance, we can see quite quickly that SMCI is far from the typical stock chart. Last year, Super Micro Computer shares rocketed higher by 246% as bullish investors focused on the company as a key competitor with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Dell Technologies (DELL) as a primary vendor for Nvidia (NVDA) servers (which we recently covered in greater depth here).

Exponential Moving Average Breaks (Income Generator via TradingView)

For Super Micro, it is understandable to see investors that might be wary of investing in a stock that has seen this type of meteoric rise (and then a dramatic corrective decline). However, we believe that the market’s expectations for lofty performances might have been unfairly inflated (given the way the stock has behaved over the last year) and that these latest moves lower are unlikely to extend much further. After posting highs of $1229 in March 2024, the stock has strongly reversed course and hit lows of $671 toward the end of April. Needless to say, share price declines of 45.4% in just over one month are quite alarming, so the main question going forward will be whether these bearish moves have the potential to extend much further.

SMCI: Corrective Downtrend Channel (Income Generator via TradingView)

Taking a closer look at SMCI’s most recent downward consolidation move, we can see that price structures have formed a clearly defined downtrend channel. On the 4-hour charts, indicator readings in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence ("MACD") have fallen into bearish territory. Fortunately, we are currently trading near the upper-end of this downtrend channel, and this suggests that a bullish break might be imminent for the stock. Ultimately, this is the price action we would need to see to adopt a “strong buy” stance (up from our initial “buy” stance).

Fibonacci Retracement Levels (Income Generator via TradingView)

Until this occurs, we will need to continue monitoring potential downside support levels in the event downward corrective declines continue. To accomplish this, we can conduct Fibonacci retracement analysis as a means for better defining these important price zones. Unfortunately, the stock has already fallen through three of the major Fibonacci retracement levels (23.6%, 38.2%, and 50%) that are based on SMCI’s dominant price move from the January 2024 lows of $305.75 to the highs of $1229 posted in March 2024. Specifically, these levels came in at $1,009.30 (23.6% retracement), $875.47 (38.2% retracement), and $767.31 (50% retracement).

Now that these important price levels have been breached, we will now be watching the 61.8% retracement of the aforementioned price move (which is located at $659.15). Arguably, this is the most important Fibonacci retracement zone (as it is most closely watched and discussed) because it indicates that the stock has already given back more than half of its dominant trend move. Fortunately, it does appear that the stock is finding support in this price region, as SMCI is currently showing an upside bounce from the lows of $671 posted on April 22nd.

Broader momentum levels remain bearish (as measured by the daily MACD indicator readings), but if markets can hold support levels at $671 we will also see an upside break of the corrective bearish channel that has been in place for the last month - and this should take pressure off the downside. However, if this does not occur, we will be watching for price activity near the next level of support to the downside, which is currently located at $505.15. Ultimately, this area marks the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the aforementioned dominant trend move, and this price level rests close to the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA).

Overall, we want to reiterate the fact that SMCI could continue to show high levels of volatility after the meteoric rise and fall that has characterized share price activity for most of this year. We believe that the market’s lofty expectations were a bit unreasonable, and there were plenty of reasons to be optimistic when reviewing the company’s most recent quarterly earnings report. Several banks have already re-confirmed their buy ratings on this stock (notably, this group includes Bank of America) and Super Micro’s induction into the S&P 500 this year gives us a strong indication of the stability of this emerging technology company’s long-term outlook. Certain technical requirements will need to be seen for us to upgrade this stock to a “strong buy” rating, but we think the latest moves are unjustified (and over-extended), which means that these latest sell-offs should be viewed as another buying opportunity.