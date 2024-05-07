UBS Group AG (UBS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2024 9:29 AM ETUBS Group AG (UBS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.57K Followers

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 7, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Mackey - Head, Investor Relations
Sergio Ermotti - Group Chief Executive Officer
Todd Tuckner - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America
Chris Hallam - Goldman Sachs
Kian Abouhossein - JPMorgan
Giulia Miotto - Morgan Stanley
Jeremy Sigee - BNP Paribas Exane
Andy Coombs - Citigroup
Anke Reingen - RBC
Ben Goy - Deutsche Bank
Piers Brown - HSBC
Tom Hallett - KBW

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. Welcome to the UBS' First Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast. [Operator Instructions]. At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Sarah Mackey, UBS Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.

Sarah Mackey

Good morning, and welcome, everyone. Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to our cautionary statement slide at the back of today's results presentation. Please also refer to the risk factors filed with our group results today, together with additional disclosures in our SEC filings. On Slide 2, you can see our agenda for today.

It's now my pleasure to hand over to Sergio Ermotti, Group CEO.

Sergio Ermotti

Thank you, Sarah, and good morning, everyone. A little over a year ago, we were asked to play a critical role in stabilizing the Swiss and Global Financial Systems through the acquisition of Credit Suisse and we are delivering on our commitments. This quarter marks the return to reported net profit and capital accretion, a testament to the strength of our client franchises and significant progress on our integration plans.

Reported net profit was $1.8 billion with underlying PBT of $2.6 billion and an underlying return on CET1 capital of 9.6%. Our commitment to stay close to

Recommended For You

About UBS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UBS

Trending Analysis

Trending News