XMMO: Momentum Is Strong But May Not Stick

I've been very public about the risks I see in large-caps given how outside performance has been over the past year and a half. That's not necessarily a bear argument though, but rather one that favors rotation to mid and small-caps. If you're of the same mindset, why not get exposure to mid-caps that have momentum? That's what the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) is trying to do. XMMO is an actively managed fund that closely tracks the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum Index. This underlying index is a rules-based, momentum-driven strategy that selects the top 80 constituents from the broader S&P MidCap 400 Index, prioritizing those with the highest price momentum scores. The index, and consequently the fund, undergoes semi-annual rebalancing and reconstitution, allowing for dynamic adjustments to its holdings based on evolving market conditions and momentum signals.

Top Holdings

The holdings reflect companies that have strong momentum, and you should expect that these will change on rebalances. No position currently makes up more than 5.74% of the portfolio. The question, of course, is how long the momentum lasts for these companies, despite the objective of the fund to have exposure to momentum mid-cap names until the next major rebalance.

invesco.com

Sector Composition: A Balanced Approach

One of the things I like about this fund is that the largest sector allocation is Industrials, which has been an underappreciated momentum play outside of Technology. Yes, there is high concentration here, but this also is where strength has been. For those worried about Tech, Industrials here are a good way to still get momentum, but swap out Tech exposure for it away from large-caps.

invesco.com

Peer Comparison

While the Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF occupies a unique niche within the mid-cap momentum space, the question is does the momentum tilt matter. When we compare XMMO to the SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY), the results are... interesting.

stockcharts.com

XMMO has substantially outperformed in a vertical way since 2023, but prior to that, it underperformed MDY meaningfully. My concern is that this may not be lasting and could just be luck. Good it outperformed, but it's spotty and may not last.

Pros and Cons: Weighing the Opportunities and Risks

XMMO has a few pros to consider. First, its momentum strategy. Momentum is real, proven, and well-documented. The fund is also positioned clearly in the right sectors while still being diversified. I love that it caught the Industrials strength right. And let's not forget that it's in an ETF wrapper, allowing for intraday tradability, liquidity, and ease of entry.

The momentum factor within the fund's strategy is not without its challenges, though. When momentum turns, it turns in an ugly way. That means XMMO can suffer meaningfully when it underperforms, resulting in performance that would make an investor hate momentum (at least during that breakdown). This issue is compounded by the tendency of the momentum factor to lead to sector concentration, which can skew the fund's balance and amplify its vulnerability to sector-specific downturns (clearly a risk with the Industrials allocation currently).

Investors must also be aware of the inherent volatility associated with mid-cap stocks, which, while offering growth potential, also pose a greater risk during market slumps. Furthermore, the fund's strategy necessitates semi-annual rebalancing, incurring transaction costs that could detract from its overall performance. It's also questionable if semi-annual rebalancing is enough if momentum doesn't last for long.

Conclusion: A Good Fund But Momentum May Not Stick

I like this fund. By investing in companies with solid price momentum, XMMO at least does something different when it comes to mid-cap investing. The sector allocation has been right with the focus on Industrials, and the fund clearly has been a winner since 2023. Having said that, momentum as a factor is also prone to significant and often severe reversals, meaning this can fall hard should a broader stock market correction take place. Either way, this is a fund worth considering if interested in mid-caps with an active factor tilt.