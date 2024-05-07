Catherine Delahaye/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Article Thesis

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has seen its shares decline on Monday following a bankruptcy filing by one of its tenants, Steward Health Care System. While a tenant bankruptcy generally is a negative news item, MPW shares did not drop as much as the pre-market price indicated. Also, MPW continues to trade well above its 52-week-low, which could be because a Steward Health bankruptcy was not a major surprise. Let's take a look at what this means for Medical Properties Trust, while we will also be previewing Medical Properties Trust's upcoming earnings results, expected pre-market on May 9th.

Steward Health Bankruptcy

Medical Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust that owns hospitals and clinics primarily. One of its tenants, Steward Health, has had significant financial problems for some time -- the COVID pandemic that resulted in additional expenses and lower revenues due to fewer elective surgeries plays a role.

On Sunday, there were reports that a bankruptcy filing could be imminent, and on Monday morning, before the market opened, we got the report that Steward Health, Medical Properties Trust's biggest tenant, had filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11. In pre-market trading, Medical Properties Trust stock declined by as much as 15%, but in regular trading hours, the share price reaction was a lot more benign. Medical Properties Trust ended the day down a little less than 8%, which means that Medical Properties Trust is still up 10% over the last month.

Medical Properties Trust continues to trade more than 50% above its 52-week-low despite the Steward Health issue. Thus, it looks like the bankruptcy of MPW's tenant was a negative news item, but not as devastating as some might have thought.

What Will Happen Now?

Steward Health has filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, which is sometimes called a "reorganization bankruptcy," whereas a Chapter 7 bankruptcy would be a "liquidation bankruptcy." Steward Health will thus most likely not cease to exist as a company, but will have its debt and capital stack reorganized. This is bad news for the equity holders of Steward Health, and potentially bad news for the debt holders of the company, as they will possibly have to make concessions. Especially, the holders of Steward Health's subordinated/junior/lower-tier debt could face significant losses.

But with Steward Health being reorganized and (most likely) continuing to operate as an independent company, the hospital properties that are owned by Medical Properties Trust and that are leased to Steward Health will still be needed. In fact, even if Steward Health were to cease to exist, the hospitals that are owned by MPW and that are leased to Steward Health are needed in their local communities. If Steward Health were to cease to exist, Medical Properties Trust would likely find another tenant to serve the local market. After all, there are many different potential tenants for a hospital, and it is unlikely that entire markets will go unserved by hospital services in case one tenant ends its operations.

That is good news for Medical Properties Trust's shareholders -- the company's assets are needed and are not solely dependent on one potential tenant. If a cinema company goes bankrupt, some of its cinemas might go dark forever -- but with a growing and aging population and ever-growing demand for medical services, it is, I believe, unlikely that the number of hospitals in service would decline significantly just because one operator has financial problems and gets restructured. The existing leases between Medical Properties Trust and Steward Health will, I assume, get affirmed -- unless it turns out that they are way above normal market levels. When leases get affirmed, Medical Properties Trust will continue to generate cash from its portfolio leased to Steward Health. In case some leases get rejected, Medical Properties Trust would be free to lease these properties to a different tenant. Alternatively, MPW could sell these properties.

Of course, Medical Properties Trust will still feel an impact. No matter what, the issues at Steward Health make things more complicated and will result in additional legal and administrative costs.

Steward Health, which operates 33 community hospitals, is in the process of finalizing debtor-in-possession financing from Medical Properties Trust, at an initial $75 million, and up to $300 million in total. Debtor-in-possession financing, or DIP financing, is typically offered during restructurings and allows the company undergoing bankruptcy and restructuring to fund its operations. Importantly, DIP financing has priority over all other claims, including all existing debt. Since it is unlikely that Steward Health will cease to exist, Medical Properties Trust is thus not adding a lot of risk by offering DIP financing to its largest tenant -- it seems very likely that this money will be paid back eventually. Also, with this money allowing Steward Health to continue its operations, the money is likely well-spent, as additional operational problems at Steward Health stemming from a lack of funding would complicate things further.

In retrospect, we can say that Medical Properties Trust's exposure to Steward Health was arguably too large, but neither we nor management can change the past. Steward Health's financial problems were well-known for some time, thus some issues with tenants were priced into MPW's stock already. With Medical Properties Trust being up on the capital stack and being a holder of more senior debt, it is, I believe, unlikely that the company will suffer a lot from Steward Health's restructuring. Holders of junior and subordinated debt and Steward Health's equity owners will be the ones suffering more as the company is being restructured.

If Medical Properties Trust were priced for perfection, this development would be a huge negative. But Medical Properties Trust has been priced for disaster for quite some time, with a price-to-book multiple of just 0.35. Significant problems are already accounted for in Medical Properties Trust's share price today, and that has been true for some time.

Medical Properties Trust Q1 Earnings Preview

Medical Properties Trust will report its next earnings results on Thursday. The analyst community is expecting revenues of $284 million, which would be down close to 20% compared to the previous year's quarter. Asset sales play a role in the expected revenue decline, but cash-basis rent accounting is also partially responsible. It is worth noting that Medical Properties Trust has missed revenue estimates four times in a row. Thus, there is a solid chance that the company will miss estimates again.

On the other hand, Medical Properties has been able to outperform profit estimates regularly in the past. Over the last four quarters, Medical Properties Trust has beaten the consensus estimate three times, with one very minor miss. Analysts are predicting that the company's funds from operations per share will come in at $0.25 (down roughly 30% year-over-year) for the first quarter -- based on Medical Properties Trust's track record, actual results may very well come in ahead of that number. No matter what, profits will very likely be down compared to the previous year's quarter, due to a combination of higher interest rates, asset sales, and problems with some of the REIT's tenants.

Apart from the top-line and bottom-line numbers, there will be other important data and comments in the upcoming earnings report. Management will likely discuss the impact of the Steward Health bankruptcy, but asset sales also will be a key point for management and the analyst community. Medical Properties Trust has been selling off assets in the recent past to free up cash that can be used to pay down or buy back debt.

With debt levels still at a rather high level, the company plans to move forward with this strategy -- it would be great if management could showcase new asset sale deals during the earnings report. Ideally, assets are sold at or above book value, and this would indicate that shares are very cheap at the current price -- Medical Properties Trust trades at 35% of reported book value right now, thus the upside potential towards book value is hefty, at 185% [1/0.35].

Is MPW Stock An Attractive Investment?

Bulls and bears will have a very different answer to that question. The company has problems for sure -- debt levels are high and some of its tenants are in a weak position, again underlined by Steward Health's problems.

On the other hand, a Steward Health bankruptcy is very different from an MPW bankruptcy, and MPW's assets will not cease to exist and will likely remain in use -- hospitals are needed, no matter what. Also, Medical Properties Trust is trading at a very low valuation -- the company's stock is already priced for disaster. With a massive discount to book value and an FFO multiple of just 4.5, Medical Properties Trust does not have to do exceptionally well to be a solid investment. The dividend yield is very high, at a little more than 13%. Even if Medical Properties Trust's dividend were to get cut in half, we would still be looking at a yield of close to 7%.

So while Medical Properties Trust, Inc. stock is far from a low-risk investment, I do not believe that it is necessarily an avoid. If one believes in the thesis that the underlying assets are valuable, as indicated by recent asset sales, then MPW could generate appealing returns over the next couple of years as assets are being sold off, debt is being reduced, and Steward Health's problems get sorted out. I continue to hold my Medical Properties Trust, Inc. shares as I believe that there is no reason to sell shares here, with MPW trading at an ultra-low valuation.