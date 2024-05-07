Zalando SE (ZLDSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Zalando SE (OTCPK:ZLDSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Kofler - Head, Investor Relations
Sandra Dembeck - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Monique Pollard - Citi
Adam Cochrane - Deutsche Bank
Jürgen Kolb - Kepler
Georgina Johanan - JPMorgan
Anubhav Malhotra - Liberum Capital
Yashraj Rajani - UBS
Paul Rossington - HSBC
Benjamin Kohnke - Stifel

Patrick Kofler

Thank you and good morning from my side as well and welcome to our Q1 2024 Earnings Call. Today I'm joined by our CFO, Sandra Dembeck. Sandra will briefly walk you through the financial developments of the quarter and is available for questions afterwards.

As usual this call is being recorded. The live webcast as well as the replay of the call will be available on our Investor Relations website later today.

Sandra, with that said, I will now hand it over to you. Please go ahead.

Sandra Dembeck

Thanks Patrick. Good morning everyone and hello also from my side. Thanks for joining this morning's call. I'm very excited about our updated strategy that we presented to you in March and so before we jump into the Q1 results, let me do a brief recap.

So, with our updated strategy, we are moving from platform to ecosystem and this is allowing us to cover a larger share of the fashion market. In our consumer business, we are evolving into the go-to destination for quality fashion and lifestyle shopping and inspiration. And in B2B, with sales, we are building the operating system to fashion and lifestyle e-commerce across Europe on and off Zalando.

And with our updated strategy, we also presented to you our new mid-term guidance until 2028. It reflects our ambition to return to strong growth and to continue our margin expansion.

