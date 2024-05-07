Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.44K Followers

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tiffany Aldrich - Associate Director, Corporate Communications
Sheldon Koenig - President & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Halladay - Chief Financial Officer
Eric Warren - Chief Commercial Officer
JoAnne Foody - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dennis Ding - Jefferies
Serge Belanger - Needham
Tom Shrader - BTIG
Jessica Fye - JPMorgan
Joe Pantginis - H.C. Wainwright
Jason Zemansky - Bank of America

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that today's conference call may be recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Tiffany Aldrich, Associate Director of Corporate Communications at Esperion. Please go ahead.

Tiffany Aldrich

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Esperion's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With us today are Sheldon Koenig, President and CEO; and Ben Halladay, CFO. Other members of the executive team will be available for Q&A following our prepared remarks.

We issued a press release earlier this morning detailing the content of today's call. A copy of that release can be found on the Investor page of our website together with a copy of the presentation that we will also be referencing.

I want to remind callers that the information discussed on the call today is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. I caution listeners that management will be making forward-looking statements.

Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the business. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements

Recommended For You

About ESPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESPR

Trending Analysis

Trending News