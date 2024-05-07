braddy/E+ via Getty Images

Today, we are focusing in on the just-reported Q1 earnings out of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). As a brief reminder, we had been short this space until the fall of 2023, where we turned bullish and specifically cited that we were going long Realty Income in the $40s, and have also started acquiring other high quality select names in our service. Shares have appreciated some, but the real estate investment trust ("REIT") sector saw some renewed pressure here in 2024 with yields surging as fears of a higher for longer environment persisted as economic data remains strong, while inflation has been sticky.

That said, we still see the sector benefitting when rates are cut. Lower rates for borrowing will mean lower interest payments on new or refinanced debt, and as we know, many of the REITs are extremely leveraged. Thus, we started buying to get out in front of the run, and collect bountiful dividends while we wait. We believe Realty Income is one of the better plays. There are others we like, of course. As Realty Income moves forward, it will seek to tie in to its deals CPI-based rent escalators that are uncapped as time moves on. Nearly a third of the leases in the international portfolio have such terms.

We believe that this will be a driver of same-store rental growth as well as overall revenue growth over time, if such deals can be struck more often than not. We now have another quarterly report to peruse, this one with the integration of Spirit Realty.

Realty Income Q1 2024 results relative to our expectations

We are looking to see the Spirit Realty acquisition be accretive overall, but we were looking for a nice boost to Realty Income's annualized contractual rent. We have discussed such expectations with members in our chat, but the highlights were that we had Q1 expectations for quarterly revenue of $1.23 to $1.26 billion. Fiscal performance was quite strong, and was better than expected versus consensus. Revenue hit $1.26 billion versus our $1.245 billion expectation at the midpoint, and the result also exceeded the $1.25 billion consensus. This was a nice year-over-year expansion from Q1 2023, but, of course, that 33% increase from last year's results is in large part to the huge bump from Spirit Realty.

Realty Income Q1 2024 earnings report same-store revenue

The same-store rental revenue is also key, and we were looking for $840-$844 million, with remaining revenue from other activities including new lease origination, lending, to total around $400 million. Realty Income reported same-store revenue of $843.5 million, slightly below our expectations. This follows Q4, which saw same-store rental revenue of $714.0 million.

It is a bit confusing to follow what constitutes their same store pool. In the glossary and in filings, the company details that the pool excludes straight-line rent and a few other items like the amortization of above and below-market leases, and reimbursements from clients for certain real estate taxes and operating expenses. It is also presented on a constant currency basis by applying the exchange rate as of the balance sheet date to the base currency rental revenue. Keep in mind that none of the properties in France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, or Portugal were included in this pool. Further, it did not include the bump in revenue from assets assumed from Spirit Realty. In short, it was very modest, but positive organic growth.

Realty Income Q1 2024 earnings power

So what about the actual earnings power on these revenues? We were targeting net income of $135-140 million in Q1, and for Realty Income to generate funds from operations of $1.03-$1.05 per share. Well, net income was slightly below our expectations, hitting $129.7 million. Considering customary adjustments, the adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, was $1.05 per share, $0.01 above our expectations.

This comes as there were 245 lease expirations in the quarter, along with 166 re-leases to existing clients and 12 leases to new clients. There was also higher interest expense on the existing debt, with interest payments up nearly $90 million from a year ago. Occupancy was 98.6%, holding firm from Q4.

Realty Income Q1 2024 debt, cash, and leverage

With the closing of the acquisition of Spirit, Realty Income had guided that leverage would be about 5.5X. But the quarterly results showed that net debt to adjusted EBITDAre (annualized) was 5.6x. Net debt is a massive $25.7 billion after the Spirit acquisition. At the end of the quarter, Realty Income had $4.0 billion of liquidity, which consisted of cash and cash equivalents of $680.2 million, unsettled ATM stock equity of $62.9 million, and $3.2 billion available under its $4.25 billion revolving credit facility. Given the health of the balance sheet and solid liquidity, in addition to a $1.25 billion bond offering in January to raise more capital, no new external capital will be needed this year to fund capital investments.

Looking ahead for Realty Income

This was a positive quarter in our opinion. The operating environment is less than stellar, as we know. As we look ahead, the guidance was changed slightly. The company has guided for same-store rent growth of 1% on occupancy, which should exceed 98% for the year. Capital investment will be around $2.0 billion, and no new financing should be required. As for AFFO guidance, that remains unchanged, $4.13-$4.21 for the year 2024, but net income was raised by a penny on both ends to $1.23-$1.35. With a solid yield on a growing dividend that is paid monthly, we continue to see Realty Income Corporation shares as a buy.

