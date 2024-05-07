Monty Rakusen

Investment action

I recommended a hold rating for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) when I wrote about it 3 months ago, as I was still worried about when the current cycle would bottom and thought that it was better to wait for more visibility on when demand would recover. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. My key update to my thesis is that I expect SLAB to continue seeing sequential growth as the excess inventories in the system get flushed out in the coming quarters. Several leading indicators of recovery, such as bookings and channel inventory declines, support my view.

Review

SLAB reported earnings two weeks ago, with revenue coming in at $106.4 million, representing a strong 22.5% sequential growth, modestly above consensus estimate of $105 million. Growth was driven by home & life revenue sequential growth of 51% to $41.1 million and industrial & commercial sequential revenue growth of 9% to $65.3 million. From a price/volume contribution point of view, ASP was flat sequentially while volume was up. Gross margin also improved to 51.8% vs. 50.6% in 4Q23. SLAB’s 1Q24 results were significant in that they marked a return to growth after a drastic downcycle (down 70% from peak revenue) and, importantly, supported the narrative that the downcycle has bottomed. In my opinion, SLAB continues to make good progress on flushing out excess customer inventories (the big reason for the drastic correction), and I believe the inventory de-stocking cycle should end in the coming quarters as SLAB saw progress in both end customer and channel inventory levels (down 25% sequentially and 50% annually). Bookings are also showing signs of improvement, with minimal order cancellations and push-outs. I take this as a strong leading indicator for the underlying demand profile, which further supports the growth recovery narrative.

Looking at how 1Q24 played out, I now have much more confidence that SLAB is entering a recovery phase and expect SLAB to continue seeing sequential growth through the rest of the year as shipment levels move closer to consumption trends. Management noted that $160 million is the baseline number to think about consumption trends per quarter, which means SLAB is still underdelivering with $106 million in 1Q24, indicating plenty of room for catch-up. Also, the strong multi-year design wins in retail, smart cities, and health care that are beginning to ramp up in the 2H24 should support strong sequential growth ahead.

Yes. Thanks, Gary, for reminding me of the record. So the quick answer is, what we said was we see consumption at least $160 million as a data point there. And we didn't say it was at $160 million, we said it was at least at that number. 1Q24 call

As my near-term concern (whether the cycle has troughed) gets addressed, I believe the focus should gradually shift towards the longer term, which I am positive about. SLAB continues to expand its design win pipeline and has announced several new design wins. They have won design awards for a variety of projects, including a Wi-Fi dual-band solution with Matter and Amazon Sidewalk for a North American leading hot water heater manufacturer, a solution for continuous glucose monitoring for a dozen APAC customers, and a system for real-time data analysis and location tracking for a leading connected equipment provider. This, in my opinion, is a strong indication of revenue growth over the next few years. SLAB is also starting to test out its next-gen Series 3 platform, which, with more products and better market segmentation, should drive more market share gains and more opportunities to capture more design wins.

The point of winning new designs is a very important point that readers should note because it impacts gross margin expectations. While ASPs have been flat sequentially, it was noted that pricing trends are starting to return to pre-pandemic norms, meaning low to mid-single-digit pricing pressure on an annual basis. The way that SLAB has managed this annual decline is by rolling out new designs and features. Hence, the announcement of these products wins gives comfort that SLAB can continue to offset this pricing headwind.

I mean, I'm jumping ahead a little bit, but we're kind of getting back to -- kind of pre--pandemic type of behaviors on pricing, which means low to mid-single-digit pricing pressure on an annual basis? 1Q24 call

Valuation

Author's work

I believe the growth visibility for SLAB is getting clearer, and my updated model expects $645 million and $1.043 billion of revenue in the next 2 years, respectively. I got to my revenue forecast by assuming similar sequential revenue growth strength for FY24 (same as 1Q24), followed by a linear normalization of sequential growth to a high single-digit growth rate (pre-covid average annual revenue growth between FY12 and FY19). The good news about valuation is that it has come down since I last wrote about the company, now trading at the 5-year historical average, and I don’t expect valuation to dip below the average line given the visible recovery outlook. At 5.4x forward P/S multiple, I see a 41% upside to the stock.

Risk

The downside risk is that the 1Q24 positive growth might not represent a trend, and SLAB could dip back into negative sequential growth, which will put pressure on the share price as investors look to stay on the sidelines until SLAB shows consecutive quarters of sequential improvements.

Final thoughts

My recommendation is a buy rating. SLAB’s 1Q24 results demonstrated a strong return to growth, with declining channel inventories and positive booking trends. I believe these are strong signals of the end of the downcycle and the beginning of a recovery phase. With a clearer path towards normalizing sequential growth and a healthy design win pipeline, I expect SLAB to see recovery growth ahead in the coming years.