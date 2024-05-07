Richard Drury/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I previously covered Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF) in January 2024 arguing the company's share price would benefit from lower ECB interest rates. So far in 2024, the stock is up close to 20%, significantly outperforming the iShares STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate UCITS ETF which is down in the low single digits. Furthermore, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield, or URW for short, has significantly outperformed the Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQI) in 2024:

URW vs VNQI in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Looking ahead, I am neutral on the shares and expect the company to track the real estate sector's performance, with attractive hedging offset by excessive leverage and a market cap rate of just 5.55% following recent share price gains.

Company Overview

You can access all company results here. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield operates a €50 billion property portfolio across retail (86% of the asset value), offices (6%), convention and exhibition (5%), and services (2%). From a geographic perspective, the company is active in 12 countries, primarily in Europe (69% of Q1 2024 gross rental income), the United States (24%), and the United Kingdom (7%).

Operational Overview

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield enjoyed a strong start to 2024, with occupancy at 94.3% in Q1 2024, up 1.5% Y/Y, driven primarily by improvements in the U.S. and U.K. The company also confirmed its 2024 outlook for Adjusted Recurring Earnings per Share (AREPS) guidance of €9.65 to €9.80. Underlying tenant developments were also positive, with footfall growing 3.9% Y/Y and tenant sales increasing 5.5% in Q1 2024:

Footfall and tenant sales Y/Y (URW Q1 2024 Results Press Release)

Debt Position

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ended Q1 2024 with a proportionate net debt of €21.6 billion, implying that net debt still accounts for 66% of enterprise value despite significant disposals in recent years. The good news is that the company continues to benefit from interest rate hedging, with the average cost of debt at just 1.8% at the end of 2023, with interest rates fully hedged in 2024 and 2025. The average maturity stood at 7.8 years at the end of 2023. Looking further ahead, some increase in the cost of debt is to be expected, with the company's FR0013431715 1.75% 2049 bonds trading at a circa 37% discount to par, at yields around 4.17%.

For 2024, the company seeks to sell an incremental €1.2 billion in assets.

Market-Implied Cap Rate

The slightly more conservative EPRA LTV ratio stood at 54.4% at the end of 2023, while the valuation EPRA net initial yield was circa 4.9%. As a result, using my estimate for EPRA Net disposal value (without the benefit of debt trading below par) of about €107.5/share as of H1 2024, I estimate URW's current market-implied cap rate is about 5.55%, which isn't as attractive given the recent price gains. It should be noted URW has a small 2% of assets services business which isn't captured in EPRA NDV, and as such the 5.55% headline rate may understate the company's earnings power by a few basis points.

Risks

The main risk for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield remains its excessive leverage position, with only Aroundtown (OTCPK:AANNF) having a higher EPRA LTV among the recent European REITs I have written about. Debt reduction will remain a focus for management in the years to come, which is evidenced by the paltry €2.50/share dividend in respect of 2023. So far this year, inflation has been trending down in the Eurozone, allowing the ECB to signal a June start to its rate easing cycle. However, a period of unexpected inflation, as the one observed in the U.S. this year, may delay rate cut plans, with stocks such as URW severely impacted.

I estimate that if URW eventually refinanced its debt at only 3%, which is still an optimistic long-term assumption, it may face a €1.85/share hit to its AREPS. If the refinancing needs to happen at 4%, the impact would be €3.38/share, as summarized in the table below:

at 3% at 4% AREPS impact from refinancing debt, € /share 1.85 3.38 Click to enlarge

Source: Author calculations

Of course, the refinancing only happens gradually, with URW benefitting from rent indexation in the meantime. But even so, you see that a significant amount of the company's high per share AREPS is due to a lot of debt, and debt at a low interest rate.

From an operational perspective, the company is clearly making exceptional progress, with some incremental occupancy gains to be expected in 2024 and beyond. Rent collection, at 96% for Q1 2024, is also improving relative to Q1 2023 levels, but still shows some strain with tenants.

Conclusion

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has enjoyed a strong start to 2024, outperforming major real estate benchmarks. While liquidity remains plentiful and hedging has shielded the company from the worst of the monetary policy tightness, hedges will gradually expire in the coming years, increasing the company's cost of debt. The 5.55% market cap rate isn't that appealing given the risks associated with the company's huge debt burden and compelling opportunities among REITs which have lagged URW in 2024. As a result, while generally optimistic about REITs given the coming monetary policy easing, I rate URW stock as neutral/sector perform going forward.

Thank you for reading.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.