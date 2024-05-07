5 Chinese Growth Stocks That Trade Like Value Stocks

georgeclerk

Last week, Chinese tech stocks staged an impressive rally, outperforming the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ-100 in the same period. The reasons for the rally were many: stimulus increased, China’s GDP beat expectations, and investors upped short term speculative bets. It was a great run, and many analysts think it could continue. If you’re interested in playing the Chinese tech stock rally, read on because in this article, I will reveal five Chinese stocks that could benefit from Beijing’s stimulus.

Trip dot com

Trip dot com (TCOM) is a Chinese travel agency that is among the largest of its kind in the world. It helps people find deals on flights, rental cars, trains and accommodations. Its service coverage is a differentiating factor: most other travel companies specialize in one of the above listed services. For example, Airbnb (ABNB) specializes in lodgings. Trip.com’s model incorporates all of the functions of a conventional travel agency, but in a convenient online format.

Trip.com scores well on both growth and profitability factors, and about average on value in Seeking Alpha Quant. Some standout growth metrics include 122% revenue growth in the TTM period, and 49% five year CAGR earnings growth. With China now stimulating the economy and incentivizing people to travel, we have reason to expect this growth to continue. Other value and growth figures can be found in the table below:

TCOM growth (Seeking Alpha Quant) TCOM profitability (Seeking Alpha Quant) TCOM Valuation (Seeking Alpha Quant) Click to enlarge

In addition to the figures mentioned above, TCOM also has a healthy balance sheet. Its cash and equivalents ($8.3 billion) are equal to 23.7% of the company’s market cap, its current ratio is 1.2, and its debt is less than half of shareholder’s equity. On the whole, it looks like an intriguing opportunity.

BYD Company

BYD Company LTD (OTCPK:BYDDY) is one company you might be surprised to see on this list. Famous for having risen to 50 times earnings in 2022, it found itself getting shed from Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) portfolio, with Charlie Munger mentioning the 50 times sales multiple as a reason for the reduction. It has been selling off ever since that year. It now has a “moderate” P/E ratio of 18, and a “deep value” PEG ratio of 0.23.

Despite falling so much in price, BYD’s growth remains intact, with revenue up 27% and earnings up 52% in the TTM period. Seeking Alpha Quant gives the stock an ‘F’ on growth, but it’s important to remember that these are sector-relative ratings: many Chinese EV companies are growing like wildfire, so BYD has a high bar to clear.

Where BYD scores better is on valuation and profitability, where it scores a C- and an A+ respectively. One area where it’s a little weaker is its balance sheet: that has more current liabilities than current assets, although the debt/equity ratio is a very healthy 28.5%.

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings (PDD), the owner of TEMU, is China’s fastest growing e-commerce company.

I outlined the basics of my PDD thesis in several past Seeking Alpha articles. Key points I used in favor of PDD included:

Very high growth over several years.

Rising margins.

Rapid gains in market share in China.

A relatively low-cost business model (the company spends a lot of money on advertising in the U.S./TEMU segment, but most other costs are borne by suppliers).

A cheap valuation, which has gotten even cheaper since the first time I made that observation.

All of these points combine to make PDD one of the most intriguing e-commerce plays out there.

One challenge to PDD’s competitive position–and a major reason why it will probably never reach Amazon’s (AMZN) scale–is trade restrictions.

PDD often takes a very long time to ship packages to customers outside of China. The reason is that U.S. trade restrictions prevent TEMU (PDD’s U.S. subsidiary) from stockpiling inventory in the United States. The company doesn’t hold any inventory: the inventory line item last appeared in 2020! That’s because its business model is sending individual shipments from China to customers in America.

The problem is the U.S. Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement (‘TFTEA’) Act. It has a provision that says that products can enter the country duty free as long as each customer imports less than $800 worth of goods at a time. This provision lets PDD ship many small packages to U.S. customers without paying a penny in tax. However, the same provision makes it not feasible for TEMU to operate warehouses in the United States. So, its delivery times will probably always be pretty long.

Alibaba

Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) is a Chinese e-Commerce giant. Its stock got beaten down badly in recent years. As a result, it now has a cheap valuation, trading at just nine times earnings.

Historically, BABA stock has not remained at levels as low as the current one for very long. In 2022, when the stock touched $60, it remained there only briefly, before rallying to nearly $120 at the start of 2023. It was a major rally, but the opportunity to buy the bottom was very brief.

I find it extremely unlikely that Alibaba’s current cheap valuation will last very long. At today’s prices, BABA is priced like a value stock, while having growth stock characteristics. In its most recent quarter, the company grew its revenue 5%, and posted solid profitability ratios. Some individual segments grew far more than the company as a whole did. For example, the international commerce segment booked yet another quarter of high double digit growth.

Let’s take a look at the most recent quarter. In it:

Revenue: $36.6 billion, up 5%.

Operating income: $3.17 billion, down 34%.

Adjusted earnings came in at $6.7 billion, down 4%.

Although the earnings growth was negative, that negative growth was driven largely by mark-to-market changes in the values of equity investments, and one-time changes in tax schedules and working capital. Most of these charges won’t recur. So, there is a high probability of earnings growing in the next 12 months. Now, let’s take a look at some profitability figures from Seeking Alpha Quant:

BABA profitability (Seeking Alpha Quant)

As you can see, the company’s margins are high, and the return on equity is decent. So if BABA’s growth is slowing down, it certainly doesn’t lack free cash to ramp it up again–or spend on buybacks, which it is ramping up at a fast pace.

Finally, Alibaba has a stronger competitive position than most give it credit for. It is facing competition from TEMU in the direct-to-consumer part of its business, but it remains the only game in town for wholesale retail from China to the U.S. (a key component of the e-commerce drop-shipping business model). Its business will likely do fine.

Li Auto

Last but not least, we have Li Auto (LI). This growth stock has been growing its sales like wildfire lately, growing its revenue 173% year over year, and 135% CAGR over the last three years.

Li Auto revenue growth (Seeking Alpha Quant)

Despite its rapid growth, Li Auto has a fairly modest valuation. According to Seeking Alpha Quant, it trades at 17.5 times earnings, 1.58 times sales, 3.28 times book value, and four times operating cash flow. More multiples can be seen below.

Li Auto multiples (Seeking Alpha Quant)

Li Auto’s vehicles are generally popular in China. They offer autonomous driving capability (an important differentiator), are claiming 500 kilometre/310-mile range, and are getting good reviews even outside China. The focus on autonomy is important: even Elon Musk has said that autonomy is a “make or break” feature for Tesla (TSLA).

Like the other stocks on this list, Li Auto has a pretty good balance sheet. Cash and equivalents add up to about half the market cap, the current ratio is 0.625 and the debt/equity ratio is just 0.22. On the whole, it is a very solvent, fast-growing company. Its stock is definitely worth looking into.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.