5 Chinese Growth Stocks That Trade Like Value Stocks

May 07, 2024 11:32 AM ETTCOM, BYDDY, PDD, BABA, BYDDF, LI
A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.83K Followers

Summary

  • Chinese tech stocks rallied last week, outperforming the S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100.
  • Beijing's stimulus measures are expected to benefit China's stock market.
  • In this article I reveal five Chinese tech stocks that could benefit from China's stimulus--including two I own personally.
  • Amazingly, several of these stocks trade at low multiples despite having rapid growth.
Shopping and marketplace smartphone apps

georgeclerk

Last week, Chinese tech stocks staged an impressive rally, outperforming the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ-100 in the same period. The reasons for the rally were many: stimulus increased, China’s GDP beat expectations, and investors upped short term speculative

This article was written by

A.J. Button profile picture
A.J. Button
10.83K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. Seeking value and dividend growth opportunities, and sharing what I find on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Youtube and Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, PDD, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TCOM--
Trip.com Group Limited
BYDDY--
BYD Company Limited
PDD--
PDD Holdings Inc.
BABA--
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
BYDDF--
BYD Company Limited
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News