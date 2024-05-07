Tim Robberts/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I might be writing this to only myself, but I'm going to try it anyway. Because, as I've discussed recently in many excellent exchanges in the Seeking Alpha comments section, I believe many investors think they are much better cushioned from a major stock market decline than they actually are.

There are many reasons one can be "de-worsified," which is not a term I created but one I use frequently. It means that I think I am protected from some downside risk in the stock market because I own a large number of stocks. But as it turns out, that benefit of adding more and more stocks vanishes quickly. A lot faster than many unsuspecting investors likely realize.

A wide range of studies over the decades have concluded that as few as 20 and as many as 80 stocks could still be considered adding alpha through diversification.

NDVR.com

3,700 stocks! 99% too many?

So, if we fudge things a bit, maybe we could consider a broad-based ETF with 100 or even 150 stocks, if for some reason we'd want to play it super safe, right? And then, there's the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI). It is nicely diversified with 37 stocks... wait, just a minute... I've just been handed a correction by our judges. VTI doesn't own 37 stocks. It owns more than 3,700 stocks! Too much of a good thing? I think so.

While the concept of "owning the whole stock market" sounds intriguing, and something that would provide full coverage and exposure across all the US stock market has to offer, as I'll show below, that is not at all the case with VTI. That's because it weights those 3,700+ stocks according to how large they are. Given the extremely top-heavy nature of today's market, that leaves an overwhelming number of stocks in the position of being members of the VTI portfolio, but not having a measurable impact on the results of the ETF's performance.

Now, owning 50 to 100 times as many stocks as is necessary does not in itself make VTI dangerous. It is just as dangerous as any equity ETF that relies on a top-heavy stock market continuing a historic run higher. I do not know when it will end, and that's frankly not my concern.

I am an all-weather investor who at all times play offense and defense, together. So if the market goes up, down or sideways, my mission for my money is to make money and not lose it.

The issue with VTI and other de-worsified ETFs is that they are marketed based on the idea that diversification is a "free lunch" on Wall Street. Diversification is great, I love it. But what they don't tell investors is that too much of a good thing is redundant.

Here's a look at an array of ETFs that own the same 50 stocks that XLG does, but add more to target their respective indexes. OEF owns 100, VOO owns 500, and IWV is most similar to VTI, with thousands of stocks.

Seeking Alpha

Another way to look at the redundancy of VTI is through analysis of its top performance contributors. For instance, over the past 12 months, VTI's price per share has increased by $51 a share. But as shown here, these 8 well-known stocks accounted for about $24 of that gain, nearly half.

Ycharts

It took 3,711 stocks to create the rest of the fund's return over the past 12 months. Unless one is a multi-billion institution, the dollar impact of 95%+ of the stock holdings in VTI is miniscule in dollar terms. But it apparently makes a lot of people feel a lot better about being "diversified" and "owning the whole market." To me, that's not investing. It is a mirage.

$1.6 trillion in assets? Shaking my head

So, a fund that owns that many meaningless positions (due to their miniscule position size within the ETF's portfolio) should have been called out by now, right? Well, VTI has... wait for it... $1.6 trillion in assets, including the mutual fund version of the fund. Investors can get all of what VTI offers, and less, if you know what I mean, through any number of ETFs from Vanguard and others, that are all essentially different ways to own the ever-narrowing US stock market.

Here's a quick comparison of the top 5 holdings of SPY and VTI. Same thing, slightly different allocations, since VTI has to find room in its briefcase for another 3,700+ stocks, a bit less needs to be allocated to each of the big names.

ETFRC.com

How much has this diversification added to performance?

VTI has two sources of alpha versus ETFs that own "the market" but not every single stock in it, which is close to what VTI is. One is when the very largest stocks slump, and the other is when smaller cap stocks outperform... or so we'd think. As seen here, the nature of today's stock market makes any capitalization-weighted mix of small caps and those 50 behemoth companies, frankly, a waste of time for all concerned in my opinion.

The chart below shows that over 5-year time frames, the difference between VTI, the top 500 stocks (SPY) and the top 200 stocks (IWL) is not very much. Furthermore, there was no significant downside cushion, and no upside alpha since the mega cap stocks have outperformed everything else over the past decade. Not shown here: what happens in a sustained US stock market downturn.

Data by YCharts

Hint: I don't think VTI will protect investors, at least not the way many think it will. I've seen this movie before, in every market cycle since the 1980s. I know how it ends, and it is why, despite being a small, minority voice in the crowd, I'm making the case for why VTI is an investment I am not touching.

Ycharts.com

Since VTI is basically the entire US stock market in a single security, we can do some macro-market analysis by looking at its holdings. We see here that the entire small cap (and micro cap) stock segment accounts for less than one-half of 1% of total US market cap. Oops. So much for owning the whole market. Even the whole mid-cap market is not really that impactful here.

De-worsify at your own risk

VTI is for investors who care about style points, and for saying you own the whole market. I don't care about style points. I care about good investment "hygiene" and this ETF has at least 3,500 pieces of extra baggage (stocks) than I consider for my portfolio. I am intermediate-term negative on the US stock market, but with two caveats:

1. There's near-term potential for the current rally to continue

2. There are pockets of opportunity in sectors like Utilities, REITs, and maybe even parts of the bond market, and I'll be addressing those in articles that cover reasonably diversified ETFs and single stocks.

So, I rate VTI a sell, but the rating is not what matters here. It is construction of this ETF. This is not a new phenomenon, but owning the whole market was not typically this irrelevant in the past.

I think an uncomfortably high segment of the investing public is clamoring to own what just went up, i.e. the very largest stocks. That might lead them to ETFs like VTI, which appear to be more diversified than they are. To me, VTI is simply an S&P 500 cap-weighted index fund in slightly different form. So, VTI owners get a portfolio that is really no different from an S&P 500 index fund, which already is way too diversified in my view. But $1.6 billion in assets tells me that many likely do not recognize that.