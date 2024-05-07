Michael Vi

In my recent analyses, I've been bullish on Palantir's (NYSE:PLTR) stock, which remains my most significant position (12-13% portfolio weight). However, Palantir's stock nosedived, even after the company delivered another solid earnings announcement.

Moreover, Palantir reported better-than-expected top-line Q1 results and lifted full-year guidance. Despite this bullish dynamic, Palantir's stock is down by about 14%.

Palantir remains one of the highest-potential AI stocks in the market. Its AIP continues to dominate and grow like wildfire, especially in the lucrative U.S. commercial space. The recent dip in Palantir's stock presents an excellent opportunity for long-term investors to capitalize on its potential.

Based on the robust performance and strengthening outlook, I'm increasing my 12 to 24-month price target range to $36-$50 for Palantir's stock, signaling a positive outlook for the future.

Why Palantir's Stock Is Down, Not Up Today

PLTR (stockcharts.com )

Palantir's stock increased considerably in previous sessions, and now may be the time to pull back and consolidate. Also, expectations (near-term) may have become too high, and investors still have not had the "Nvidia moment" with Palantir.

The unique dynamic we observed during this earnings period for Palantir is particularly interesting. In previous instances, we saw selloffs heading into earnings, creating buying opportunities after the reports were released.

This quarter, things were different, as investors covered short positions and bid Palantir up before the report. The stock had already increased by about 20% from the recent low, limiting the upside potential in the near term.

Palantir could consolidate from here, but the crucial resistance zone remains in the $25-$28 range. Once Palantir stabilizes and moves higher, it should penetrate resistance, leading to the next (higher) $30-$35 range.

Another Solid Earnings Announcement

Palantir reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.08, which was in line with estimates. The company also announced $634.33M in revenues, about a $17M beat and a 20.8% YoY increase. Customer count grew by 42% YoY and 11% QoQ.

Moreover, Palantir raised guidance regarding the full year.

The company now expects revenues of about $2.68-$2.69B, above the consensus estimate of around $2.68B. The company raised its U.S. commercial business growth guidance to at least 45%, equating to roughly $661M in revenues. Palantir also raised its operating income and cash flow projections.

Commercial revenues (seekingalpha.com )

Palantir's commercial revenues climbed to $299M in the quarter, roughly a 27% YoY increase, demonstrating the segment's ultra-high growth and profitability potential in the long term. This dynamic illustrates reaccelerating sales, implying that more customers are choosing Palantir. Therefore, we could see even more growth as the global economic recovery strengthens and corporations benefit from a lower monetary policy. More accessible credit conditions should increase spending, leading to more business for Palantir.

Palantir's AIP Has The Edge

Palantir has the edge as its AIP continues attracting more customers. Growing customer count by 42% YoY and 11% QoQ is spectacular and signifies the solid demand AIP gets. Customers receive a lot with AIP. It is essentially optimization software that any organization, foreign or domestic, government or private, can benefit from. There is also limited competition, as other companies don't offer the "complete package" like Palantir can. Therefore, Palantir remains in a highly advantageous market position and should continue to benefit over the long term.

Palantir Could Have Higher Sales Growth Prospects

Sales growth (seekingalpha.com )

Consensus estimates are for about 20% sales growth in the next few years. However, due to the likelihood of reaccelerating revenues, Palantir could post 22-25% annual sales growth or better in the coming years. Also, Palantir raised its guidance to about $2.68-$2.69B in sales this year. Palantir likely guides to a lowballed number that the company can beat easily. Palantir's real earning potential could be considerably higher, and Palantir may report close to $2.8B in revenues this year and $3.4-$3.5B in sales next year.

The table below lays out where Palantir's stock could be in the future:

Year 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Revenue Bs $2.85 $3.55 $4.5 $5.7 $7.1 $8.9 $10.8 Revenue growth 28% 25% 27% 27% 25% 24% 23% EPS $0.35 $0.47 $0.61 $0.78 $0.99 $1.24 $1.55 EPS growth 40% 35% 30% 28% 27% 25% 25% Forward P/E 65 64 62 60 58 55 52 Stock price $31 $40 $48 $60 $72 $85 $100 Click to enlarge

Source: The Financial Prophet

Risks to Palantir

Despite my bullish thesis, Palantir faces several risks. The first is a slower-than-expected economy and the possibility of a "higher for longer" rate regime. A slow economy and high rates could impact business spending, hurting Palantir's growth and profitability potential.

There is the risk of worse-than-anticipated demand for Palantir's services from the commercial segment. Also, the demand for government segments could be lower than anticipated if federal budgets are cut.

There is also the risk of increased competition surrounding AI, optimization, and other services Palantir offers. Palantir's profitability could be worse than projected, and the share price may not appreciate as quickly as expected. Investors should examine these and other risks before investing in Palantir.